Seahawks announce successful surgery for Rashaad Penny plus 6 roster moves

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Rashaad Penny underwent successful surgery on his ankle Tuesday, according to the Seahawks. Penny broke his fibula in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Saints. He’s expected to be on crunches and in a split for the next six weeks but make a full recovery. The team hasn’t placed him on injured reserve yet but they do say his 2022 season is over. Penny is on a one-year deal and will become a free agent next year.

The team also announced several other moves, including signing Bruce Irvin go their practice squad. Here is a quick review of today’s news.

FB Cullen Gilaspia: Signed to active roster

