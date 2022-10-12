ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

Sacramento Observer

The wheels on the FACE mobile bus go into San Juan Unified’s neighborhoods

San Juan Unified School District has a new vehicle. The Family and Community Engagement (FACE) mobile bus is the first of its kind in Sacramento County. Deputy Superintendent of the district Melissa Bassanelli put it this way: “This seed really grew. And so a plain white van has turned into this beautiful, gorgeous blue bus that is equipped with technology, diapers, wipes, food and games for students.”
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Kennedy High School: Sacramento mother calls for security changes after daughter's attack

SACRAMENTO — A Kennedy High School 11th grader is in recovery after being assaulted inside a classroom by an outside group that included at least two adults on Oct. 14.The teen's mother, Jennifer, exclusively shared her concerns with CBS13 after she said her daughter was punched, pepper sprayed, and pinned up against the classroom wall in what is believed to be a targeted attack.Jennifer said her daughter was the group's second attack, and her friend was attacked in a school hallway, then they continued into the classroom.Sacramento City Unified School District spokesperson Al Goldberg told CBS13 in an emailed statement...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Galt, CA
San Diego, CA
Galt, CA
California Elections
California Government
Galt, CA
California Education
CBS Sacramento

Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom

SACRAMENTO —  Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
High School Football PRO

El Dorado, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Rosemont High School football team will have a game with Union Mine High School on October 14, 2022, 19:30:00.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Galt City Council Voter Guide

To help voters compare the positions of the five candidates for Galt City Council side-by-side, the Herald sent a set of seven issue questions to each of the candidates. The questions touch on growth, taxes, parks and recreation, and other topics. The candidates were asked to respond to each question in no more than 100 words. See their responses below.
GALT, CA
KCRA.com

Mother speaking out after her child was attacked at a Sacramento high school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter wasattacked at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento this week. Six people, most of them adults — if not all — were adults that walked onto campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a student.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Grant Union High School lockdown lifted after report of suspicious person in neighborhood

SACRAMENTO – A North Sacramento high school campus was on a precautionary lockdown due to police activity nearby, officials say. The Twin River School District says Grant Union High School was placed on lockdown just before 8:30 a.m. due to a suspicious person in the neighborhood. Officials say the lockdown was lifted around 9 a.m.No other details about the situation have been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino to expand parking

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Councilmember Loloee’s ‘primary residence’ is in his district, outside investigation finds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento said the independent investigation into Councilmember Sean Loloee found that his “primary residence” is in the district he represents. The investigation began on July 18, just about a month after The Sacramento Bee ran a story that raised questions about where Loloee lived.  Mayor Darrell Steinberg called […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Roseville councilman files defamation lawsuit against House of Oliver owner

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Scott Alvord, a well-known Roseville city councilman, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the owner of House of Oliver and a local political blogger. The lawsuit claims defamation, false light, unfair business practices and declaratory relief. However, Matthew Oliver said this is all a political stunt to gain more attention.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs

FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
FOLSOM, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Q: What is one proposal you have to address homelessness?

The two largest obstacles to homelessness in Galt are location within the county and refusal of services. The county of Sacramento has dozens of facilities, programs and opportunities for the homeless. However, most of the homeless don’t know about these services. We must find ways to get them to those services, not bring those services to Galt. We need a coordinated effort between the county of Sacramento and the city of Galt to educate about these services and provide transportation outside of Galt.
GALT, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Scott Alvord files defamation lawsuit against Oliver and Park

Scott Alvord, a current Roseville City Councilman running for a Placer County supervisor seat in the November election, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Matthew Oliver, local restaurant owner, and Aaron Park, a local political blogger. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Park...
ROSEVILLE, CA

