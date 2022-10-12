Read full article on original website
Man Wanted In Miller County Now Wanted In Moniteau County As Well
A man on parole who has outstanding warrants in Miller County for stealing, burglary and resisting arrest is now also being sought by the Moniteau County Sheriffs Department for a theft earlier this week. Sheriff Tony Wheatley says the suspect Timmy Ray Whittle faces new charges of tampering with a...
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
Violators Sought By Camden Sheriff’s Office
The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public to help find four people wanted separately for outstanding probation and-or parole violations. In a post to the department’s Facebook page photos of the four on the list appear. The four are identified as 39 year old Dawn...
Macks Creek Man Facing Charges Following Disturbance At Camdenton Business
A man from Macks Creek is in jail with no bond after being arrested for causing a disturbance at a local business in Camdenton. It reportedly happened on Friday at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54. Deputies say that 27-year-old Garrett Moores was causing a disturbance at...
Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County
For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
Columbia man held without bond after ongoing police standoff Friday
A Columbia man who barricaded himself in an apartment for hours is now facing gun charges. It was early Friday morning when officers were called to the area of W. Sexton and Madison to investigate a domestic disturbance. While investigating that call, officers were led to the 100 block of North Stadium Boulevard.
Man arrested after police use gas to end Columbia apartment standoff
Police used an unspecified gas to end a standoff at a west Columbia apartment building on Friday. The post Man arrested after police use gas to end Columbia apartment standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lake Ozark Man Faces More Charges Following Domestic Assault
A Lake Ozark man on probation for domestic assault is in even more trouble after alleged incidents from earlier this month. The Camden County Sheriffs Office says a woman reported that when she wanted to go to the bank, her ex boyfriend tried to stop her from leaving. She says...
Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
Trespassing and assault
A man from Macks Creek is being held without bond after his arrest on Friday in Camden County. According to paperwork filed by Camdenton Police, officers responded to a call at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54 in Camdenton, where 27-year-old Garrett L Moores was allegedly causing a disturbance. Moores had previously trespassed from the business, and when he was told that law enforcement was being called he ran outside. Moores was found by police after he got into a car at a nearby business, which then pulled in front of a patrol car and stopped. Moores was allegedly actively resisting and refused to follow the officer’s orders, yelling for a supervisor and for the officer’s name and badge number. He was taken to the Camden County Detention Center and allegedly spit on personnel and was cursing at the staff. Moores was charged with assault, trespassing, and resisting arrest.
Columbia Police search for person involved in two-vehicle collision involving gunfire
Columbia Police continue to search for the person involved in a shooting with injuries on the city’s southwest side. Officers were called Friday night around 9 p.m. to the area of Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard for a report of shots fired. Officers who were in the area on unrelated reasons say they heard about four shots.
Camden County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate people on Most Wanted List
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A routine patrol ended with a woman in custody on Camden County’s Most Wanted list. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking you for tips on other most wanted people. “We’ve had lots of thefts from vehicles that had catalytic converters go missing. That’s...
UPDATED: Columbia police on scene of incident with barricaded suspect
UPDATE: Columbia Police the situation was resolved without incident around 9 a.m. this morning. Columbia Police officers announce they are working an incident involving a barricaded suspect early this morning. The Columbia Police Department announced around 4:30 this morning that the incident happened around the 100 block of North Stadium. The public is being asked to avoid the area.
Sedalia man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug charge
A Sedalia man is sentenced to prison for a drug charge. Jason Klein, 45, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in July after a jury deliberated for just 12 minutes. The court also deemed Klein a prior and persistent offender. On Tuesday, Klein was sentenced to 10 years...
Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a shots fired call around 9:00 p.m Friday near Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Street. All entrances to the roundabout were closed off while police investigated and re-opened Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. Columbia Police Department spokesman Christian Tabak said officers were in the area for an unrelated reason The post Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man had to be flown to University Hospital on Thursday night after crashing his car in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half The post Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 13, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday morning, Officers and emergency personnel with the Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An Occupant of the home was found deceased, despite attempts to resuscitate the victim. There is no indication of foul play at this time.
Lake-area woman seriously injured in Pulaski County crash
A Lake-area woman is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Tina Helmuth, 37, of Richland, was driving on Highway 17 one mile west of Waynseville around noon Thursday when she was struck by an SUV that had failed to yield. Helmuth...
Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 17 near Waynesville around noon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by Scott A. Franks, 64 of Waynesville, hit another SUV after he failed to yield The post Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police respond to barricaded person at west Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are responding Friday morning to a barricaded person at a west Columbia apartment complex. The Columbia Police Department shared on Twitter around 4:20 a.m. that officers are working in the 100 block of N. Stadium Boulevard. An ABC 17 News crew saw officers outside one of the buildings at the Ash The post Police respond to barricaded person at west Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
