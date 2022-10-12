ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

‘It’s embarrassing’: Penn State defense gets gashed by Michigan in blowout loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — PJ Mustipher sat under Michigan Stadium and offered a succinct assessment of Penn State’s performance in an embarrassing defeat at Michigan on Saturday. “Just feeling like another team just completely dominated us,” the fifth-year senior defensive tackle and team captain said. “That never feels good. It's kind of embarrassing.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
State College, PA
Sports
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
State
Indiana State
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State College, PA
Football
247Sports

How It Happened: Michigan 41, Penn State 17

Penn State suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Saturday, losing 41-17 at No. 5 Michigan. The No. 10 Nittany Lions were dominated during much of the afternoon and can now expect to fall in national rankings ahead of an Oct. 22 White Out game against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Carr
Person
Sean Clifford
247Sports

Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus

Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Postgame grades: No. 5 Michigan 41, No. 10 Penn State 17

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team impressed in just about every way Saturday afternoon, clobbering No. 10 Penn State with. 41-17 win. Following the game, 247Sports’ Zach Shaw broke down his grades for the fifth-ranked Wolverines. Passing offense — A-minus. If there was one knock...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Stadium#American Football#College Football
247Sports

Sean Clifford injury: Penn State QB replaced by Drew Allar due to issue with right shoulder

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford exited the Nittany Lions’ game against Michigan early in the fourth quarter and entered the medical tent. Clifford reportedly hurt his shoulder, according to FOX sideline reporter Jenny Taft, who saw the quarterback motion toward his right shoulder. Five-star freshman quarterback Drew Allar entered to replace Clifford.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Status report: Plenty of key players ruled out

The Wisconsin Badgers will be without a handful of starters and regular contributors against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday afternoon. Fullback Jackson Acker (head), inside linebacker Jake Chaney (head), nickel cornerback Cedrick Dort (head), right tackle Riley Mahlman (left leg), defensive end Isaiah Mullens (right leg) and safety Preston Zachman (right arm) have been ruled out. None of those players appeared on the preliminary injury report UW released Monday, though Mahlman has missed five straight games since suffering his injury in Week 1.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy