Everything Penn State coach James Franklin said after blowout loss at Michigan
Penn State dropped to 5-1 Saturday following its bye week with a beatdown defeat at fellow top-10 Big Ten competitor Michigan. The No. 5 Wolverines scored the first 13 points, then the final 25 to bury the No. 10 Nittany Lions, 41-17, in Ann Arbor. For a second straight season,...
Penn State loses starting offensive lineman in pregame warmups ahead of Michigan defeat
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State offensive lineman Landon Tengwall didn’t play in Saturday’s loss at Michigan because he was injured during pregame warmups, coach James Franklin said postgame. Tengwall, a redshirt freshman, had started every game at left guard this season, and he was coming off...
‘It’s embarrassing’: Penn State defense gets gashed by Michigan in blowout loss
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — PJ Mustipher sat under Michigan Stadium and offered a succinct assessment of Penn State’s performance in an embarrassing defeat at Michigan on Saturday. “Just feeling like another team just completely dominated us,” the fifth-year senior defensive tackle and team captain said. “That never feels good. It's kind of embarrassing.
No. 5 Michigan drops No. 10 Penn State, 41-17: turning points, game balls and more analysis
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Abdul Carter was beside himself in the latter stages of the third quarter Saturday. The Penn State linebacker had ripped the ball away from Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, but neither he nor his Nittany Lions teammates were able to fall on it. The Wolverines kept possession.
Michigan vs. Penn State football: Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards wow media as Wolverines roll Nittany Lions
Michigan pummeled Penn State at the line of scrimmage in Saturday's battle of unbeatens in the Big Ten, running away in the second half for a 41-17 victory. Two long touchdown runs from Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards for the Wolverines in the third quarter paved the way for Michigan's ninth straight win against conference competition.
Michigan makes a statement: Wolverines roll Penn State, 41-17
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was a matchup of strength vs. strength: Michigan’s elite rushing attack against Penn State and one of the better rushing defenses in college football. The result was no contest. The Wolverines rolled for more than 400 yards on the ground and scored two...
POSTGAME PODCAST: Penn State sputters after bye, embarrassed at Michigan
Penn State emerged from its bye week with with plenty of positivity, listed 10th in the AP Top 25 poll after an unranked start and situated at 5-0. That momentum came to screeching halt Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, where Michigan dominated both sides of the ball en route to a 41-17 victory.
How It Happened: Michigan 41, Penn State 17
Penn State suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Saturday, losing 41-17 at No. 5 Michigan. The No. 10 Nittany Lions were dominated during much of the afternoon and can now expect to fall in national rankings ahead of an Oct. 22 White Out game against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium.
J.J. McCarthy already eyeing Michigan State game: 'We want Paul back'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The dust had hardly settled on Michigan football’s dominant win over Penn State, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy already had his eyes set on the next opponent. The Wolverines have a bye following their 41-17 victory over the Nittany Lions, but then comes a game...
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
Postgame grades: No. 5 Michigan 41, No. 10 Penn State 17
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team impressed in just about every way Saturday afternoon, clobbering No. 10 Penn State with. 41-17 win. Following the game, 247Sports’ Zach Shaw broke down his grades for the fifth-ranked Wolverines. Passing offense — A-minus. If there was one knock...
Live updates: No. 5 Michigan 41, No. 10 Penn State 17 — final
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 5 Michigan football team puts its unbeaten record to the test Saturday, as the Wolverines No. 10 Penn State for both teams' first ranked matchup of the season. Michigan is hoping to move to 7-0 on the season, while the Nittany Lions are looking to stay unbeaten after a 5-0 start.
Takeaways: Michigan pummels Penn State, sends message to rest of nation with blowout win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team clobbered Penn State Saturday afternoon, improving to 7-0 and making a statement to the rest of the country. Following the fifth-ranked Wolverines' win, 247Sports' Zach Shaw breaks down his biggest takeaways from the game. Michigan’s offensive line wants more hardware.
Sean Clifford injury: Penn State QB replaced by Drew Allar due to issue with right shoulder
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford exited the Nittany Lions’ game against Michigan early in the fourth quarter and entered the medical tent. Clifford reportedly hurt his shoulder, according to FOX sideline reporter Jenny Taft, who saw the quarterback motion toward his right shoulder. Five-star freshman quarterback Drew Allar entered to replace Clifford.
Status report: Plenty of key players ruled out
The Wisconsin Badgers will be without a handful of starters and regular contributors against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday afternoon. Fullback Jackson Acker (head), inside linebacker Jake Chaney (head), nickel cornerback Cedrick Dort (head), right tackle Riley Mahlman (left leg), defensive end Isaiah Mullens (right leg) and safety Preston Zachman (right arm) have been ruled out. None of those players appeared on the preliminary injury report UW released Monday, though Mahlman has missed five straight games since suffering his injury in Week 1.
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan expert score predictions from Lions247
No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) emerges from its bye week to begin The Gauntlet, starting with a matchup with No. 5 Michigan (6-0, 3-0) in Ann Arbor Saturday. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX.
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
