Odell Beckham Jr. suggests return to Rams is unlikely

The Rams' offense could use a jolt, but it doesn't appear Los Angeles is interested in a reunion with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

That is, according to Beckham himself.

The free-agent wideout revealed on social media on Wednesday that it's "tough to say" he'll be back with Los Angeles because the Rams made him "the lowest of low" offers at some point.

Beckham made the claim in response to a user who reported that the three-time Pro Bowler was spotted at "the Buffalo airport."

The rumor mill has been churning regarding Beckham in recent weeks, ahead of his expected return to action sometime in November. He has gone unsigned in free agency after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.

He recently visited a New York Giants facility, though there were conflicting reports as to whether it was in an official capacity. Beckham later confirmed he was checking in on former teammate Sterling Shepard, who was lost for the season due to an ACL injury of his own.

Then, Buffalo Bills star defensive end -- and former teammate of Beckham's in Los Angeles -- Von Miller further stirred the pot when he predicted that OBJ would land in Buffalo, calling it a "done deal."

Barring a return to the Giants or Rams, Beckham could be looking at the prospect of joining the fourth team in his celebrated professional career.

On Wednesday, the former LSU Tigers standout suggested he had been holding out hope for a return to Los Angeles and that he thought he "finally found a home" there, but the offer wasn't "reflective of that."

Beckham played an integral role in the Rams' late-season run, accounting for over 100 receiving yards in the NFC title game and catching a touchdown in the Super Bowl before being lost to injury.

Meanwhile the Rams have struggled in their bid for a repeat, going 2-3 in their first five games. The offense in particular has been shaky, averaging just 16 points per game.

Before signing with the Rams last season, the soon-to-be 30-year-old Beckham forced his release by the Cleveland Browns amid an apparent falling out with team brass, as well as former quarterback Baker Mayfield. The soon-to-be 30-year-old was traded to Cleveland by the New York Giants in August 2018.

