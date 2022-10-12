Former C.M. Russell star Josh Huestis coming home to host Crosstown Tailgate Fundraiser

Josh Huestis reached a level of sport that few in Montana history can boast. Now retired from professional basketball, the Great Falls native is focusing his energy on aiding future stars from the Treasure State.

The former C.M. Russell High superstar has organized the Crosstown Tailgate Fundraiser prior to the annual battle between the Rustlers and Great Falls High on Oct. 21 to raise money for his nonprofit, the Josh Huestis Foundation.

The tailgate fundraiser will take place from 4-7 p.m. at Kranz Park (1605 4th Avenue South), just a few blocks behind Memorial Stadium and the Great Falls High campus. The foundation is asking for a $10 donation per plate for adults and $5 for children 10 and under for food provided by Big Sky Smoke'n BBQ of Helena.

The tailgate will also feature a silent auction, music and games ahead of the crosstown football game. Huestis said all are welcome at the event and attendees do not need to be going to the football game to come by.

All profits from the tailgate will go to the Josh Huestis Foundation, which Huestis said he started to “provide enriching and positive opportunities for kids in Montana.”

“I’ve been blessed to have a platform and access to a lot of things that can help me do a lot of good,” Huestis said. “Growing up, I always told myself that if I was ever blessed to be in a position to have people know who I am and listen to what I have to say, to use that for good. And starting my nonprofit, it gives me the ability to do so.”

The tailgate will help raise money for events such as Huestis’ basketball scouting camp, the Montana Elite Invitational, next May 28-29 at Carroll College in Helena. The former Oklahoma City Thunder draft pick will be inviting the top 50 boys’ and girls’ prep basketball players to attend and showcase their skills to over 100 college coaches.

“I want to be able to take care of lodging, food, help with travel if needed,” said Huestis, the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year in 2009 and 2010. “Because I was blessed to grow up in a family that could send me to camp, let me play AAU, things like that. Not every family has access to those things and so my goal is to be able to help facilitate these interactions with colleges because I don’t think these athletes should miss out on opportunities to be recruited just because of financial situations or lack of opportunity.”

After winning back-to-back Class AA titles with CMR in 2009-10 and a star career at Stanford, Huestis was drafted by Oklahoma City 29th overall in 2014. He played in 76 games over three seasons with the Thunder, and also had several stints in the NBA’s development league.

He and his wife Haley have a 17-month-old son, Kaden, and Huestis said he’s relished the opportunity to spend more time with his family now that he’s retired from pro basketball. Outside of the foundation, he’s currently weighing options of what he’d like to do long-term in his post-playing days.

“Definitely having my son changed my life and kind of caused me to reevaluate my priorities and what I wanted to do,” Huestis said. “That was one of the reasons I thought it was best to step away from the game and focus on him and being around him and spending time with my wife and son.”

Huestis said he and his family are in Great Falls for a bit visiting family and friends, and he’s looking forward to rooting on his Rustlers next Friday.

“I love Montana and I love Great Falls and I hope Great Falls High does well and everything, but I’m a Rustler through and through,” Huestis laughed.

Auction items at the tailgate will include a football helmet signed by the CMR football team; a football signed by Great Falls High; a Yeti cooler; and art by Ryan Bagley, the former Rustler and University of Montana football star.

Additional sponsors include Discount Meats, Goldstone Assisted Living, Scheels, Strobel’s Rental, Shining Mountain Images, Barbara Bessette and Coca Cola.

Grady Higgins covers prep sports and more for the Tribune. He can be reached at ghiggins@greatfallstribune.com. Follow him on Twitter @GFTribGHiggins.