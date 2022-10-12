Cedar Park volleyball's rally in 'turning point' win shows grit needed for postseason

CEDAR PARK — Sometimes, a certain moment can define a season.

Or in the case of Cedar Park, hopes head coach Lori McLaughlin, certain moments.

After rallying late in the third set to prevent a sweep against Liberty Hill, the Timberwolves reeled off an even more improbable run in the fourth while securing a 18-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-11 win Tuesday at Cedar Park High School.

The win moved the Timberwolves within a whisker of clinching a playoff spot. More importantly, said McLaughlin, the comeback showed the type of grit Cedar Park will need if it hopes to make an impact in the playoffs.

“We kept battling and we kept fighting,” she said. “That’s what any coach wants to see from their team. We knew playing Liberty Hill, it wasn’t going to be easy. I’m glad the girls kept digging deep. And playing like this, it’s perfect timing.”

With only four games left in the regular season, Cedar Park (22-17, 7-3 District 25-5A) all but clinched a postseason berth. The Timberwolves hold a three-game lead as well as the tiebreaking edge over Glenn for fourth place in the standings, meaning the team will secure a 13th consecutive playoff spot with either one more win or one more loss by Glenn.

Austin area Tuesday volleyball roundup:Round Rock moves into first; 20 other match updates

Just as importantly, Cedar Park stayed tied with Hays for third place and moved within a game of second-place Liberty Hill (33-9, 8-2). If the Timberwolves can catch Liberty Hill in the standings, they’d avoid a matchup with No. 3 New Braunfels Canyon or No. 14 Smithson Valley in the first round of the playoffs.

Regardless of any possible playoff foe, Cedar Park senior Sophia Bailey said the win over Liberty Hill shows the potential of her team.

“This could be our turning point, and I’m glad we’re not even peaking yet,” Bailey said. “Tonight, we just had to keep pushing. It’s the energy within our team. We know we can count on each other; we have that built-in trust.”

Cedar Park needed that trust after Giovanna Mason blocked a shot to pull Liberty Hill within three points of a sweep in the third set. Down 22-17, the Timberwolves refused to panic behind senior setter Dylan Gilkey, who had three assists and a crucial dump kill during an 8-0 run by Cedar Park to close the set.

The Timberwolves’ comeback in the fourth set had even more drama. Gilkey had 13 of her 51 assists in the set while helping her team overcome a 19-10 deficit. Bailey (18 kills in the match), Joy Udoye (12 kills), Nia Cummings (10 kills), and Olivia Maib (10 kills) all had multiple kills in the fourth as Gilkey spread the ball and kept Liberty Hill’s powerful blockers off balance.

A 5-1 run to end the fifth set gave Cedar Park the win.

Liberty Hill coach Marie Bruce, who replaced longtime coach Gretchen Peterson in the offseason, hopes her team acquired some lessons that will help a squad that has already secured a playoff spot.

“We made too many errors and didn’t have that mental push to finish,” she said. “That’s what we’ll be working on, learning how to finish a match. That’s something you have to learn how to do especially as you move on in the playoffs.”

Kealy Dirner and Annie Witt led the Panthers with 14 kills apiece while Morgan Poulain led a strong defensive effort at the net with six blocks.