The Daily Collegian
Liberal Arts student finds passion for working with children at local internship
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Ashley Phelan, a fourth-year student majoring in psychology, knew she wanted an internship this past summer, but she wasn’t sure where to start. After scheduling a meeting with a career coach in the Liberal Arts Career Enrichment Network, Phelan met with Katie Wysocki, director of the Career Enrichment Network. It was during this meeting that Phelan found her perfect internship.
Penn State Altoona to host Spooky Season event Oct. 27
ALTOONA, Pa. — Get your spook on at Penn State Altoona’s Maple Residence Hall on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will feature pumpkin-painting, fall-themed crafts and more. All Penn State Altoona students are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Office of Residence...
Homecoming events scheduled for World Campus students
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State World Campus students, alumni, staff and faculty can participate in a number of events during Penn State’s 2022 Homecoming celebration during the week of October 17-22. Homecoming activities include a mix of in-person and virtual events, so World Campus community members from all over the globe can participate.
'Together We Are' event to uplift and celebrate diverse voices at Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Join the Penn State Community in uplifting and celebrating diverse voices during "Together We Are" from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 24 in the HUB-Robeson Center. The event, organized by the Penn State Student Programming Association (SPA) with help from the University community, is free, and all members of the Penn State community are encouraged to attend.
AI language models show bias against people with disabilities, study finds
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of artificial intelligence that allows machines to use text and spoken words in many different applications — such as smart assistants or email autocorrect and spam filters — helping automate and streamline operations for individual users and enterprises. However, the algorithms that drive this technology often have tendencies that could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities, according to researchers at the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST).
Penn State Altoona to host 'Pie a Buckeye' event Oct. 28
ALTOONA, Pa. — Show Buckeye fans what you think of them at Pie a Buckeye from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, outside the Slep Student Center. With a donation to Altoona Benefiting THON, you’ll get a plate full of whipped cream to smash against some of our faculty and staff who are Ohio State University fans.
Preparing for promotion and tenure at Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Join the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs in a workshop session entitled "Preparing for Promotion and Tenure at Penn State for Pre-Tenured Faculty" to be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, via Penn State’s Zoom platform. As part...
Student Farm provides fresh produce to residents of White Course Apartments
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State students living in White Course apartments have a unique opportunity to experience the work of the Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm. In a collaboration that began this past summer, the Student Farm, a unit of Student Affairs, donates some of its surplus produce to White Course after the weekly harvest. Residents are welcome to take the produce free of charge.
Health and wellness student advisory board provides guidance to health units
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State is connecting its health and wellness initiatives to foster more comprehensive conversations about wellness and students. In the 2022 spring semester, the Health and Wellness Student Advisory Board was created to combine and expand the impact of the University’s three major health and wellness resources – Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), University Health Services (UHS) and Health Promotion and Wellness.
Oct. 18 talk to shine light on political violence and far-right organizing
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Joan Donovan, research director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, will present "Doing It for the Content: Understanding Political Violence and Far Right Organizing from Fashion to Fascism" at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 in Freeman Auditorium in the HUB-Robeson Center on Penn State's University Park campus. The event also will be livestreamed here.
Penn State Schuylkill athletics earn 2021-22 Champions of Character designation
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics recently released its National Award Day winners for the 2021-22 academic year, celebrating Penn State Schuylkill as a silver Champions of Character Five-Star Institution. The conference also awarded 14 Penn State Schuylkill students its Scholar Athletes Award, and seven of the campus’ athletics teams received the Scholar Team Award.
