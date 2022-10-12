UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of artificial intelligence that allows machines to use text and spoken words in many different applications — such as smart assistants or email autocorrect and spam filters — helping automate and streamline operations for individual users and enterprises. However, the algorithms that drive this technology often have tendencies that could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities, according to researchers at the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST).

