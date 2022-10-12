CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting that took place on September 8. Police responded to the 2500 block of Heritage Drive for a report of a shooting with injury. When police arrived they located two victims, a 76-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 75-year-old female with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO