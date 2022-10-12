Read full article on original website
OSF Danville closes labor and delivery services
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center was the only major healthcare facility in Danville that had a labor and delivery service. With service ending, many expecting mothers in Danville will now have to travel around 40 miles to deliver their babies. "Pregnancy can be a little...
Illinois Athletics announces plans for Illinois Wrestling Training Center
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Over the past few year Illinois Athletics, led by athletic director Josh Whitman has made it a top priority to update the athletic facilities on campus. From the Atkins Golf Club, to the Ubben Basketball Complex officially opening, wrestling is the next sport to have its own training facility.
Parents thankful metal detectors alerted gun found in high school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Unit 4 officials sent a message around 10 a.m. on Thursday to parents letting them know a firearm had been quickly taken from the student after metal detectors went off. "It's scary," said Kenneth Burden, grandfather of a freshman student. The school district installing the...
Connect with Danville via text
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Danville residents can get in touch with the local government via text. A team at the City from Community Relations, Finance, and Information Services chose TextMyGov as a resource to improve city-to-citizen communications. The goal is to streamline communication between citizens when it comes to...
Teen charged with bringing loaded gun to Centennial High School
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A teenager has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to Centennial High School this week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz says the 16-year-old has been charged in juvenile court. Reitz says he is...
Student arrested after gun found at Centennial High School
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A gun was found inside a student's backpack Thursday morning at Centennial High School. We're told the Evolv weapons detection system in the entryway of the school alerted officials to a metal object inside the backpack. A gun was found inside and immediately confiscated, according...
Urbana fire department responds to house fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cureton Drive on Friday. The Department says when the first truck arrived they reported smoke and fire from a window, on the top floor. No humans or animals...
County board votes to delay Danville’s request to buy more property
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The city of Danville is trying to buy more land. Mayor Rickey Williams said the city has requested to purchase 120 plots of land; however, the Vermilion County Board on Tuesday voted 17 to 1 to hold off on the request. Vermilion County Board Member,...
2 women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Officer Oberheim
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Two women have been indicted for illegally buying the gun that was used to shoot and kill Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis, and Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal, were indicted by a federal grand jury on October 4. They...
Champaign County Jail inmate dies in custody
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Champaign County Jail inmate is dead after possibly suffering a medical emergency. The Champaign County Sheriff says that correctional officers were notified by inmates in a cell of the possible medical emergency involving an inmate in there with them. Officers and on-site medical staff...
3 men arrested after elderly man, woman shot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting that took place on September 8. Police responded to the 2500 block of Heritage Drive for a report of a shooting with injury. When police arrived they located two victims, a 76-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 75-year-old female with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Big Ten media day with Terrence Shannon Jr.
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Terrence Shannon Jr., is a senior guard transferring to Illinois from Texas Tech. Shannon Jr. was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois and was recruited by the Illini during Shannon Jr.'s recruitment process in high school. In his time with Texas Tech, his stats continued...
Indiana State Police foot chase ends in arrest
GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WCCU). — An Indiana man is now facing multiple drug charges after an attempted traffic stop, followed by a foot chase, ended with the man's arrest. Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, an Indiana State Police trooper said he attempted to pull a driver over for not using a turn signal.
2 arrested after throwing fire extinguishers off garage, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Two men are facing charges after police say they were discharging fire extinguishers on top of a University of Illinois parking garage. It happened Thursday afternoon when witnesses say three men were on the top level of U. of I. parking garage C-7, 517 E. John St.
