ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

OSF Danville closes labor and delivery services

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center was the only major healthcare facility in Danville that had a labor and delivery service. With service ending, many expecting mothers in Danville will now have to travel around 40 miles to deliver their babies. "Pregnancy can be a little...
DANVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois Athletics announces plans for Illinois Wrestling Training Center

Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Over the past few year Illinois Athletics, led by athletic director Josh Whitman has made it a top priority to update the athletic facilities on campus. From the Atkins Golf Club, to the Ubben Basketball Complex officially opening, wrestling is the next sport to have its own training facility.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Parents thankful metal detectors alerted gun found in high school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Unit 4 officials sent a message around 10 a.m. on Thursday to parents letting them know a firearm had been quickly taken from the student after metal detectors went off. "It's scary," said Kenneth Burden, grandfather of a freshman student. The school district installing the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Connect with Danville via text

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Danville residents can get in touch with the local government via text. A team at the City from Community Relations, Finance, and Information Services chose TextMyGov as a resource to improve city-to-citizen communications. The goal is to streamline communication between citizens when it comes to...
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Danville, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Education
Danville, IL
Education
foxillinois.com

Teen charged with bringing loaded gun to Centennial High School

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A teenager has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to Centennial High School this week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz says the 16-year-old has been charged in juvenile court. Reitz says he is...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Student arrested after gun found at Centennial High School

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A gun was found inside a student's backpack Thursday morning at Centennial High School. We're told the Evolv weapons detection system in the entryway of the school alerted officials to a metal object inside the backpack. A gun was found inside and immediately confiscated, according...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Urbana fire department responds to house fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cureton Drive on Friday. The Department says when the first truck arrived they reported smoke and fire from a window, on the top floor. No humans or animals...
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Coming Out Day#Racism#Linus College
foxillinois.com

2 women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Officer Oberheim

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Two women have been indicted for illegally buying the gun that was used to shoot and kill Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis, and Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal, were indicted by a federal grand jury on October 4. They...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign County Jail inmate dies in custody

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Champaign County Jail inmate is dead after possibly suffering a medical emergency. The Champaign County Sheriff says that correctional officers were notified by inmates in a cell of the possible medical emergency involving an inmate in there with them. Officers and on-site medical staff...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

3 men arrested after elderly man, woman shot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting that took place on September 8. Police responded to the 2500 block of Heritage Drive for a report of a shooting with injury. When police arrived they located two victims, a 76-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 75-year-old female with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Big Ten media day with Terrence Shannon Jr.

Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Terrence Shannon Jr., is a senior guard transferring to Illinois from Texas Tech. Shannon Jr. was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois and was recruited by the Illini during Shannon Jr.'s recruitment process in high school. In his time with Texas Tech, his stats continued...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
foxillinois.com

Indiana State Police foot chase ends in arrest

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WCCU). — An Indiana man is now facing multiple drug charges after an attempted traffic stop, followed by a foot chase, ended with the man's arrest. Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, an Indiana State Police trooper said he attempted to pull a driver over for not using a turn signal.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
foxillinois.com

2 arrested after throwing fire extinguishers off garage, police say

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Two men are facing charges after police say they were discharging fire extinguishers on top of a University of Illinois parking garage. It happened Thursday afternoon when witnesses say three men were on the top level of U. of I. parking garage C-7, 517 E. John St.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy