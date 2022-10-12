ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

NBC Sports

Gordon Hayward’s haircut raises eyebrows ahead of NBA season opener

Gordon Hayward’s haircut has people talking. The Hornets forward shaved the side of his head and seems to be taking a more disheveled take on his signature swoop. Hayward first debuted the cut on Sept. 26, the first report date for NBA veterans. Fortunately for the 32-year-old, he was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation

Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Kevin Durant says Draymond Green punch won't derail Warriors

MILWAUKEE -- Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there. From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets' star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tatum ejected as Celtics lose preseason finale to Raptors in OT

Fans in Montreal now think very highly of preseason NBA basketball. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played most of their preseason finale Friday as if it were a regular-season game, finishing with an overtime thriller as part of the NBA Canada Series. And the referees called it as if it were one, ejecting Jayson Tatum along the way.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant put on dunking clinic vs. Pistons

Ja Morant looks ready for the regular season to start. He was leaping out of the building and putting on a show in Detroit on Thursday night, especially in transition. But in the halfcourt, too. Morant finished with 31 points and the Grizzlies looked like their explosive young selves in...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Rollins admits 'nothing you can do' if Klay wants seat back

When Klay Thompson wants his seat back, you give him his seat back. That was the lesson Warriors rookie Ryan Rollins learned early on when video showed him getting up and out of Thompson’s way during Golden State’s preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary

It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week. On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his teammates felt about Draymond Green following the altercation. "Poole and Draymond spoke in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

3 observations after Sixers complete an unbeaten preseason

No games have counted yet, but it's notable that the 2022-23 Sixers have yet to lose. The team finished a 4-0 preseason Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center with a 99-94 win over the Hornets. Joel Embiid had 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting and six rebounds. James Harden posted 17...
NBA
NBC Sports

Sixers set to make roster cuts, waive Bassey and Joe

The Sixers intend to waive recent draft picks Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday morning, confirming reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck. It was clear from the beginning of the preseason that both players were low...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why Warriors waived Weatherspoon, Quinones

Letting go of players at any point is never easy, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr can attest to. Speaking with reporters Thursday after practice, Kerr explained how difficult it was for Golden State to release Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quiñones. "Quinndary helped us win a championship last year," Kerr...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game

For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game. Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final tune-up before the regular season Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center, and the public got its first glimpse of him with Poole together since the four-time NBA All-Star punched his younger teammate during practice last Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Where JP's $140M contract stands among Dubs, 2019 draft class

Jordan Poole's payday with the Warriors has arrived. ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning, citing Poole's agents, that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors. The Athletic's Anthony Slater later reported, citing sources, that Poole's deal is for $123 million guaranteed with incentives...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Agent: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension

Jordan Poole and the Warriors reportedly are finalizing a massive extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning, citing Poole's agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported shortly after, citing sources...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Fox, Kings' demolition of Lakers show readiness for season

The Kings are ready to start the 2022-23 NBA season. After the 133-86 demolishing of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, Sacramento ended their preseason campaign undefeated and looks to be in a prime position to take the league by storm. Although some might say...
LOS ANGELES, CA

