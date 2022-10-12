Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Parents thankful metal detectors alerted gun found in high school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Unit 4 officials sent a message around 10 a.m. on Thursday to parents letting them know a firearm had been quickly taken from the student after metal detectors went off. "It's scary," said Kenneth Burden, grandfather of a freshman student. The school district installing the...
foxillinois.com
Decatur community gathers to pray for wounded officers
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, the Decatur and Macon County Community Offering Police Support group organized a prayer vigil for the two Decatur police officers shot earlier in the morning. The community came together to pray for the officers and show their support for the police.
foxillinois.com
Student arrested after gun found at Centennial High School
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A gun was found inside a student's backpack Thursday morning at Centennial High School. We're told the Evolv weapons detection system in the entryway of the school alerted officials to a metal object inside the backpack. A gun was found inside and immediately confiscated, according...
foxillinois.com
Connect with Danville via text
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Danville residents can get in touch with the local government via text. A team at the City from Community Relations, Finance, and Information Services chose TextMyGov as a resource to improve city-to-citizen communications. The goal is to streamline communication between citizens when it comes to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Teen charged with bringing loaded gun to Centennial High School
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A teenager has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to Centennial High School this week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz says the 16-year-old has been charged in juvenile court. Reitz says he is...
foxillinois.com
Illinois Athletics announces plans for Illinois Wrestling Training Center
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Over the past few year Illinois Athletics, led by athletic director Josh Whitman has made it a top priority to update the athletic facilities on campus. From the Atkins Golf Club, to the Ubben Basketball Complex officially opening, wrestling is the next sport to have its own training facility.
foxillinois.com
Community College partnering with EMS provider
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College (RCC) is partnering with Abbott EMS. Their goal is to remove the barrier of entry for people interested in becoming Emergency Medical Technicians and build a network of healthcare workers. The eight-week course is scheduled to start on Jan. 9, 2023. People...
foxillinois.com
Traffic patterns change for University of Illinois homecoming celebration
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — There will be road closures around Memorial Stadium on Friday as the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign prepares to celebrate Homecoming. Kirby Avenue between First Street and Fourth Street will be closed beginning at noon Friday and remain closed until after the football game on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Urbana fire department responds to house fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cureton Drive on Friday. The Department says when the first truck arrived they reported smoke and fire from a window, on the top floor. No humans or animals...
foxillinois.com
2 women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Officer Oberheim
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Two women have been indicted for illegally buying the gun that was used to shoot and kill Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis, and Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal, were indicted by a federal grand jury on October 4. They...
foxillinois.com
Champaign County Jail inmate dies in custody
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Champaign County Jail inmate is dead after possibly suffering a medical emergency. The Champaign County Sheriff says that correctional officers were notified by inmates in a cell of the possible medical emergency involving an inmate in there with them. Officers and on-site medical staff...
foxillinois.com
3 men arrested after elderly man, woman shot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting that took place on September 8. Police responded to the 2500 block of Heritage Drive for a report of a shooting with injury. When police arrived they located two victims, a 76-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 75-year-old female with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
Big Ten media day with Terrence Shannon Jr.
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Terrence Shannon Jr., is a senior guard transferring to Illinois from Texas Tech. Shannon Jr. was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois and was recruited by the Illini during Shannon Jr.'s recruitment process in high school. In his time with Texas Tech, his stats continued...
foxillinois.com
2 arrested after throwing fire extinguishers off garage, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Two men are facing charges after police say they were discharging fire extinguishers on top of a University of Illinois parking garage. It happened Thursday afternoon when witnesses say three men were on the top level of U. of I. parking garage C-7, 517 E. John St.
foxillinois.com
Police: Two men arrested after attacking a man on sidewalk
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department arrested two men on Thursday. Police say they received a call about disruptive behavior on top of a parking garage, and later observed the men attack a third man on the sidewalk. Officials say in their attempt to detain...
foxillinois.com
Injured Decatur Police officers released from hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police officers involved in the shootout on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. The two were shot after making a traffic stop. After noticing a gun next to the driver, 32-year-old Jamontey O. Neal, they asked him to show his hands. Neal...
foxillinois.com
Pana man arrested for fleeing from police
Pana, Ill. (WICS) — A Pana man is facing charges of three counts of aggravated fleeing and one count of driving while revoked with prior driving while revoked conviction. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke says that Dylan Carroll, 27, attempted to elude Deputy Blake Hadley on Tuesday. Officials...
foxillinois.com
Man sentenced to prison for meth possession
FINDLAY, Ill. (WICS) — A Findlay man will spend time behind bars for possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine. Jamie M. Brown, 30, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). Brown was arrested on May 7, 2022 deputies received a call for a...
Comments / 0