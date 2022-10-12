Read full article on original website
Teen reports man offered her ride, followed her from bus stop: Sheriff investigating
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old girl claims a man in a black sedan offered her a ride and followed her as she got off the bus Thursday afternoon. OCSO said the girl was at the intersection of Beal Parkway and Green Acres Road. According to […]
WEAR
26th annual Rare Air Volkswagen Car Show kicks off at Pensacola's 5 Flags Speedway
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 26th annual Rare Air Volkswagen Car Show is kicking off in Pensacola Saturday. The car show will be held at 5 Flags Speedway located at 7451 Pine Forest Rd. and run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 100 vehicles will be on display at the...
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach needs to clear 92 dogs before major shelter renovation
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Panhandle Animal Welfare Clinic needs help clearing the current kennels before a major renovation project. PAWS is working to tear down and rebuild their current kennel and shelter area. The construction begins on Oct. 19. “Our kennels are decades old, 30 plus years and there’s been thousands and […]
fox13news.com
Slain Florida mother Cassie Carli's cause, manner of death ruled 'undetermined' six months later
NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. - The cause and manner of Florida mother Cassie Carli's death have both been ruled "undetermined" months after the young mom’s body was discovered in Alabama in April, officials said Thursday. Carli’s body was discovered death in a shallow grave in a barn in Alabama’s St....
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
WEAR
Lifeguards at Pensacola Beach make switch to 'winter staffing'
PENSACOLA, Fla. --Lifeguards at Pensacola Beach are getting ready for the cooler weather. They'll be switching to "winter staffing" starting Monday. This means the lifeguard towers will be taken down until the start of the 2023 season. Lifeguards will still be present at Casino Beach and in patrol vehicles throughout...
Bay News 9
Florida man creating food truck park on a river of memories
MILTON, Fla. (AP) — As lifelong Miltonian Steven Harrill remembers it, summers in his adolescence were spent in the Russell Harber Landing along the Blackwater River. As a kid, he remembers wading in the water; as a teen, sneaking off into the woods that surrounded it. Now as an adult, he runs a food truck there.
WEAR
Deputies: Crestview 16-year-old had razor blade for after-school fight with girl
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 16-year-old student at Crestview High School is charged with two felonies. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says investigation revealed that Tyler Mahler armed himself with a razor blade "in preparation for a planned off-campus fight" after school Friday. Deputies say the intended victim was a...
WEAR
Pensacola Shrimp Basket presents team member with new car from giveaway
PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Shrimp Basket in Pensacola presented one of the company's employees with a new car on Monday. Kristy Pearman of Shrimp Basket Homewood was randomly selected as the winning employee for the company's hiring and employee appreciation incentive. Pearman was given a 2022 Nissan Kicks valued at...
Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
WEAR
Organization holds event in Escambia County supporting families who lost infants
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Saturday is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Friday, families came together and held an event to remember children who died before their first birthday. An organization called "Escambia County Healthy Start" works to improve the lives of pregnant women and babies. They came out to...
16-year-old student with razor blade arrested, planned to start fight: Okaloosa Co. deputies report
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday for planning to start a fight with a 15-year-old girl after school. The teen was armed with a silver razor blade on the Crestview High School campus, according to OCSO. OCSO reports the two teens were in a verbal […]
WEAR
Teen girl tells Okaloosa County deputies suspicious man tried to lure her to his car
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report by a 14-year old girl that a man in a black sedan repeatedly tried to get her to get in his car Thursday afternoon. Deputies say the girl reports it happened near the intersection of Beal Parkway...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man allegedly hits cashier with bottle, Orange Beach police looking for him
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - There is new video of a man throwing a bottle at a cashier. Orange Beach Police need help to find the suspect. This incident happened late September, but Orange Beach PD just got a hold of the video. In it, viewers see a man step...
WEAR
Extra police officers to be present for 'Soul Bowl' at Blue Wahoo Stadium
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 30th annual youth football "Soul Bowl" is set for Saturday and Pensacola Police says it will have extra officers at the games. Police will not be doing weapon screenings. The decision on whether or not to do screenings is up to the organizers of the event.
WEAR
'Taste of the Beach' festival at Pensacola Beach returns this weekend
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Pensacola Beach's biggest annual food festival is taking place this weekend. The 13th annual "Taste of the Beach" returns Friday with a VIP dinner. The festivities will open up to everyone on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Casino Beach. Eighteen Pensacola Beach restaurants...
WEAR
4-year-old battling Leukemia invites community to birthday party in Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The parents of a child battling Leukemia is asking the Northwest Florida community to come together to make one of her wishes come true. 4-year-old Phinley was diagnosed with Leukemia last year, and was not able to have a birthday party to celebrate. Phinley's parents are now asking the community to make her wish of having a birthday party "with lots of people" a reality.
WEAR
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach looks to empty shelter ahead of renovations
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society in Fort Walton Beach is asking for help clearing out their shelter's kennels before next Wednesday. The non-profit is preparing for a major renovation of the kennels and before official construction can begin, they need to empty the kennels currently being occupied.
Crossroads family loses everything in house fire
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night. “When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton. Buxton […]
Florida Drops Charges Against Ex of Mom Found in Shallow Grave
Florida prosecutors have dropped charges against the ex-boyfriend of a woman who vanished there and was later found in a shallow grave in Alabama, where authorities are expected to pick up the case. Cassie Carli vanished in March after meeting with Marcus Spanevelo to exchange custody of their daughter. After her body was found, Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence and giving false information, but he was not charged with killing Carli, whose cause of death is undetermined. He was about to go on trial in Florida when the charges were dropped. “In an effort to prosecute the strongest case, and after communicating with law enforcement agencies in both states, the Office of the State Attorney believes that in the interest of justice, the actions of Marcus Spanevelo are most appropriately prosecuted in Alabama,” prosecutors told WALA.Read it at WALA
