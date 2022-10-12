ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
Local
Florida Society
WEAR

Lifeguards at Pensacola Beach make switch to 'winter staffing'

PENSACOLA, Fla. --Lifeguards at Pensacola Beach are getting ready for the cooler weather. They'll be switching to "winter staffing" starting Monday. This means the lifeguard towers will be taken down until the start of the 2023 season. Lifeguards will still be present at Casino Beach and in patrol vehicles throughout...
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Florida man creating food truck park on a river of memories

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — As lifelong Miltonian Steven Harrill remembers it, summers in his adolescence were spent in the Russell Harber Landing along the Blackwater River. As a kid, he remembers wading in the water; as a teen, sneaking off into the woods that surrounded it. Now as an adult, he runs a food truck there.
MILTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wear News#Tiktok
WEAR

Pensacola Shrimp Basket presents team member with new car from giveaway

PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Shrimp Basket in Pensacola presented one of the company's employees with a new car on Monday. Kristy Pearman of Shrimp Basket Homewood was randomly selected as the winning employee for the company's hiring and employee appreciation incentive. Pearman was given a 2022 Nissan Kicks valued at...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.   Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WEAR

4-year-old battling Leukemia invites community to birthday party in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The parents of a child battling Leukemia is asking the Northwest Florida community to come together to make one of her wishes come true. 4-year-old Phinley was diagnosed with Leukemia last year, and was not able to have a birthday party to celebrate. Phinley's parents are now asking the community to make her wish of having a birthday party "with lots of people" a reality.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

PAWS in Fort Walton Beach looks to empty shelter ahead of renovations

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society in Fort Walton Beach is asking for help clearing out their shelter's kennels before next Wednesday. The non-profit is preparing for a major renovation of the kennels and before official construction can begin, they need to empty the kennels currently being occupied.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Crossroads family loses everything in house fire

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night. “When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton. Buxton […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Drops Charges Against Ex of Mom Found in Shallow Grave

Florida prosecutors have dropped charges against the ex-boyfriend of a woman who vanished there and was later found in a shallow grave in Alabama, where authorities are expected to pick up the case. Cassie Carli vanished in March after meeting with Marcus Spanevelo to exchange custody of their daughter. After her body was found, Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence and giving false information, but he was not charged with killing Carli, whose cause of death is undetermined. He was about to go on trial in Florida when the charges were dropped. “In an effort to prosecute the strongest case, and after communicating with law enforcement agencies in both states, the Office of the State Attorney believes that in the interest of justice, the actions of Marcus Spanevelo are most appropriately prosecuted in Alabama,” prosecutors told WALA.Read it at WALA
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy