Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Suspect arrested in missing Illinois landlord's murder
CHICAGO (WICS) — A woman has been arrested on murder charges after a missing Illinois landlord's remains were found inside a freezer. The investigation started Monday night at a Chicago boarding house when officers conducted a welfare check after a tenant had reported their landlord missing. While police were...
Illinois Woman Calls 911 for Cheeseburgers Now Facing Charges
A 67-year-old Illinois woman is now being grilled for multiple 9-1-1 calls asking the dispatcher for a cheeseburger. Mundelein, Illinois, a community just North of Chicago, has made the news for the strangest reason. An elderly woman in Mundelein clearly feels that sweet dreams are made of cheese as she repeatedly called the emergency number 9-1-1 for her vittles. This really burned the buns of Lake County prosecutors as multiple charges are headed her way according to patch.com,
Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?
If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
foxillinois.com
Balloon release in memory of 11-year-old Chatham girl
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — The Glenwood community on Friday honored a young girl who died from a gunshot wound. Destiny Kling, 11, died a year ago. The community held a balloon release in memory of Destiny at the Chatham Community Park Playground. Destiny was a firecracker. Se was she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
BNSF Railroad to pay $228M to truck drivers for violating Illinois state law
CHICAGO - A federal jury in Chicago has ordered one of the nation's largest railroads to pay nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to thousands of truck drivers for violating their privacy rights. The jury found the BNSF Railroad flaunted Illinois' law protecting your biometrics information. "All I ever...
Oak Lawn toddler goes home after nearly 3 years in the hospital
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A suburban Chicago family is celebrating a big homecoming Tuesday, as a toddler boy headed home for the first time in his life. "He’s two years and 10 months, and he’s been in a hospital since he's been born. We’ve been waiting for this a long time, and it’s kind of surreal that it’s happening," said Maggie Sladick, Occupational Therapist, La Rabida Children's Hospital.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge
About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days’ notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn’t see this as a burden on city resources.
foxillinois.com
5th grade teacher arrested for 'kill list' of students, educators, police say
WASHINGTON (TND) — A fifth-grade Catholic school teacher in Indiana was arrested for having an active "kill list" that included names of students and other educators, according to authorities. The East Chicago Police Department said 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, of Griffith, was taken into custody at her home on Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago's Top Doc Says Bivalent Boosters Are ‘More Important Than Ever'
As the cold weather picks up, and as influenza and respiratory viruses like RSV begin to crop up, Chicago's top doctor is stressing the importance of all eligible age groups getting the new bivalent COVID booster, which is now available for children as young as 5. Here's what you need...
RSV in babies, toddlers filling up pediatric hospital beds in Chicago unusually early, doctors warn
"We are very busy with RSV," said Dr. Laura Meltzer, a pediatric hospitalist at Rush University Medical Center. "It's an unusually early time in the season to see so many children sick."
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
foxillinois.com
New indictment against former Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan
CHICAGO (WICS) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is facing new charges. A federal grand jury charged Madigan, 80, with corruptly arranging for payments to be made to a political ally as part of an alleged conspiracy involving Illinois Bell Telephone Company, which does business as AT&T Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did You Know A Popular Illinois Zoo Might Have 12,000 Bodies Buried Beneath It?
When gathering information for this article, I did not expect it to take the turn it did. The intent was to share information about three nights of Halloween fun at Lincoln Park Zoo, one for children, one for adults, and one for those 16 years of age and older. Little did I think it would lead to learning the details of something genuinely haunting about Chicago's free zoo.
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?
Chicago says no to candy corn but yes to Tootsie Rolls. A recent survey revealed which Halloween candies America craves the most and which are the least loved. (CHICAGO) If you guessed candy corn was unloved in Chicago, you would be right. According to a recent survey by byte.com, candy corn is the most controversial candy out there. It's beloved by some and hated by others.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Two major Chicago grocery chains could be merging
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Two of the major grocery store chains serving Chicago could be merging. Bloomberg reports Kroger is in talks about a merger with Albertsons and an agreement could be reached as soon as this week. Locally, that would mean Jewel and Mariano’s would be co-owned. There are no details available about the possible deal and any merger would face antitrust scrutiny. Kroger and Albertsons directly compete in much of the country.
foxillinois.com
Big Ten media day with Terrence Shannon Jr.
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Terrence Shannon Jr., is a senior guard transferring to Illinois from Texas Tech. Shannon Jr. was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois and was recruited by the Illini during Shannon Jr.'s recruitment process in high school. In his time with Texas Tech, his stats continued...
kanelandkrier.com
The mysteries surrounding Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery
Gloomy nights, vanishing ghosts and theories of cemeteries. Some have said that Bachelor’s Grove, a cemetery in Midlothian, IL, is haunted by an older woman who stands outside her white house and waits for a motorist to come by. Although this is a popular theory, there are more detailed events that happen within the cemetery itself.
Comments / 0