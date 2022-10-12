TSTA President Molina calls Gov. Abbott's teacher earnings vows, "pie in the sky promises"

Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott gives keynote address at Asian American Alliance luncheon
SAN ANTONIO - Governor Greg Abbott was back in the Alamo City on Thursday. Gov. Abbott delivered the keynote address at the Asian American Alliance of San Antonio luncheon.
Hemp industry booming, Texas official educates Honduran elected officials
It's no surprise Texas has a problem with a migrants crossing the border, to the point Texas' Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller met with Honduran elected officials to educate them on a growing industry. Miller says, "Texas is kind of looked to as the leader in hemp production now, even though...
DeSantis responds to Cruz getting life in prison for Parkland massacre
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday responded to the controversial decision in the Nikolas Cruz penalty trial. The jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz, who admitted to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day in 2018.
San Antonio ranked safest big city in Texas, top 100 in America
San Antonio is ranked in the Top 100 of the safest cities in America for 2022, according to new report by WalletHub. The report made a comparison of more than 180 cities across dozens of safety metrics, including percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.
REWARD: Escaped prison inmate considered armed, dangerous, added to Texas Most Wanted List
AUSTIN - An escaped prison inmate has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) added Brandon Wayne Hogan to the list and are asking citizens to be on the lookout. Hogan is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 170...
TxDOT rolls out "Be Safe, Drive Smart" initiative for Pedestrian Safety Month
SAN ANTONIO - Human billboards could be seen Friday in several parts of town, as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s statewide “Be Safe, Drive Smart” initiative. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. TxDOT is using this opportunity to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out...
Authorities find missing teen in Nebraska with deceased female in the trunk
HUMBLE, Texas - Authorities have identified a missing teen, Tyler Roenz, after a chase that left made him crash the vehicle he was driving. The Harris County Sheriff's Office say that the vehicle was located in Nebraska. The Nebraska State Police chased after the vehicle until Tyler crashed. Tyler sustained...
