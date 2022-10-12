ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

foxillinois.com

Decatur police injured in shooting part of anti-crime team

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two officers, who were shot on Wednesday morning when a driver they had stopped pulled out a handgun and shot at the officers at close range, are part of the Decatur Police Department's Community Action Team, also known as the CAT team. The purpose of...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield man arrested for robbing gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested in Jacksonville after police say he robbed a gas station. The Jacksonville Police Department says the Shell gas station located at 1720 W. Morton was robbed. It happened around 9:41 p.m. on August 13. Police say the suspect, Tony C....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Woman indicted for crash that killed 2-year-old

SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — A Scott County woman is now facing charges after a crash led to the death of a 2-year-old. Makayla D. Brown, 27, was indicted on Tuesday for aggravated use of a communication device while operating a motor vehicle resulting in injury or death, a Class 4 felony.
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

UPDATE: Suspect who died after shooting Two DPD Officers is identified

October 13, 2022 – The suspect who was killed after firing shots at police during an early morning traffic stop Wednesday has been identified. Jamontey Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at DMH at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday. At around 12:25 am, Decatur Police Officers stopped Neal in the...
DECATUR, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
foxillinois.com

Pana man arrested for fleeing from police

Pana, Ill. (WICS) — A Pana man is facing charges of three counts of aggravated fleeing and one count of driving while revoked with prior driving while revoked conviction. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke says that Dylan Carroll, 27, attempted to elude Deputy Blake Hadley on Tuesday. Officials...
PANA, IL
wmay.com

Two Juveniles In Custody After Incident That Prompted Lanphier Lockdown

Two juveniles are in custody after an incident that led to an after-hours lockdown Tuesday at Lanphier High School. Springfield police say a fight broke out Tuesday afternoon after school at the McDonald’s at 9th and North Grand, with two juveniles beating up another juvenile, who sustained minor injuries. As police arrived, the two suspects took off on foot.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Balloon release in memory of 11-year-old Chatham girl

CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — The Glenwood community on Friday honored a young girl who died from a gunshot wound. Destiny Kling, 11, died a year ago. The community held a balloon release in memory of Destiny at the Chatham Community Park Playground. Destiny was a firecracker. Se was she...
CHATHAM, IL
foxillinois.com

Injured Decatur Police officers released from hospital

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police officers involved in the shootout on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. The two were shot after making a traffic stop. After noticing a gun next to the driver, 32-year-old Jamontey O. Neal, they asked him to show his hands. Neal...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield stabbing suspect at large

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington man arrested in connection with July stabbing in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old Bloomington man is in the McLean County jail on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that took place in Normal in late July. Normal Police say Zhane McGill was arrested after a lengthy investigation by its Patrol and Investigative Division, along...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

One injured in Creve Coeur crash

CREVE COEUR, Ill. – At least one person is injured following a crash Friday afternoon in Creve Coeur. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Main Street in Creve Coeur, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. 25 News reports one driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CREVE COEUR, IL
Public Safety
foxillinois.com

Two killed in crash in Sangamon County

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two drivers were killed after a two-vehicle collision on Illinois State Route 4 just south of Chatham late Friday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the drivers of each vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims are a 17-year-old female...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting

Update at 1:23 p.m. on 10/12/2022 DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the man who was killed in a shootout with Decatur Police officers Wednesday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Jamontey O. Neal, 32 of Decatur. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. Neal was pulled […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

State Police: Driver killed in Route 105 crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police confirmed that one driver died in a crash on U.S. Route 105 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. near Illini Road between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. State Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one person being killed. The highway was […]
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Sangamon County Sheriff's Office tackles Pink Patch Project

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is showing its support for breast cancer awareness. More than 700 law enforcement agencies nationwide are taking part in the Pink Patch Program. The program is a campaign to increase public awareness of breast cancer and to raise funds to...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Man sentenced to prison for meth possession

FINDLAY, Ill. (WICS) — A Findlay man will spend time behind bars for possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine. Jamie M. Brown, 30, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). Brown was arrested on May 7, 2022 deputies received a call for a...
FINDLAY, IL
wdbr.com

Crime of the Week

A stabbing three Saturdays ago is the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. It happened the afternoon of September 24-th near Old Rochester Road and South Grand Avenue East in Springfield. The victim, with non-life-threatening injuries, said the stabber is a heavier-set man with a backpack...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Central Illinois drive-in tries to break world record for most dogs

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A central Illinois drive-in is hoping to break a world record. Litchfield’s Skyview Drive-In is spending Saturday, Oct. 15 trying to break The Guinness World Record for most dogs to attend a drive-in. They are hoping to get the community's help. It's all a...
LITCHFIELD, IL

