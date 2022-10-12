Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Decatur police injured in shooting part of anti-crime team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two officers, who were shot on Wednesday morning when a driver they had stopped pulled out a handgun and shot at the officers at close range, are part of the Decatur Police Department's Community Action Team, also known as the CAT team. The purpose of...
foxillinois.com
Springfield man arrested for robbing gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested in Jacksonville after police say he robbed a gas station. The Jacksonville Police Department says the Shell gas station located at 1720 W. Morton was robbed. It happened around 9:41 p.m. on August 13. Police say the suspect, Tony C....
foxillinois.com
Woman indicted for crash that killed 2-year-old
SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — A Scott County woman is now facing charges after a crash led to the death of a 2-year-old. Makayla D. Brown, 27, was indicted on Tuesday for aggravated use of a communication device while operating a motor vehicle resulting in injury or death, a Class 4 felony.
nowdecatur.com
UPDATE: Suspect who died after shooting Two DPD Officers is identified
October 13, 2022 – The suspect who was killed after firing shots at police during an early morning traffic stop Wednesday has been identified. Jamontey Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at DMH at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday. At around 12:25 am, Decatur Police Officers stopped Neal in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Pana man arrested for fleeing from police
Pana, Ill. (WICS) — A Pana man is facing charges of three counts of aggravated fleeing and one count of driving while revoked with prior driving while revoked conviction. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke says that Dylan Carroll, 27, attempted to elude Deputy Blake Hadley on Tuesday. Officials...
wmay.com
Two Juveniles In Custody After Incident That Prompted Lanphier Lockdown
Two juveniles are in custody after an incident that led to an after-hours lockdown Tuesday at Lanphier High School. Springfield police say a fight broke out Tuesday afternoon after school at the McDonald’s at 9th and North Grand, with two juveniles beating up another juvenile, who sustained minor injuries. As police arrived, the two suspects took off on foot.
foxillinois.com
Balloon release in memory of 11-year-old Chatham girl
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — The Glenwood community on Friday honored a young girl who died from a gunshot wound. Destiny Kling, 11, died a year ago. The community held a balloon release in memory of Destiny at the Chatham Community Park Playground. Destiny was a firecracker. Se was she...
foxillinois.com
Injured Decatur Police officers released from hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police officers involved in the shootout on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. The two were shot after making a traffic stop. After noticing a gun next to the driver, 32-year-old Jamontey O. Neal, they asked him to show his hands. Neal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Springfield stabbing suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man arrested in connection with July stabbing in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old Bloomington man is in the McLean County jail on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that took place in Normal in late July. Normal Police say Zhane McGill was arrested after a lengthy investigation by its Patrol and Investigative Division, along...
1470 WMBD
One injured in Creve Coeur crash
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – At least one person is injured following a crash Friday afternoon in Creve Coeur. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Main Street in Creve Coeur, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. 25 News reports one driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
‘We must stand together’: dozens hold vigil at Decatur Police Department
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “That’s the only thing that’s going to draw us closer is love,” Shemuel Sanders said. Love is what brought this group together outside the Decatur Police Department Wednesday evening. “Us joining here together tonight is just one way of showing police officers who put their lives on the line every day […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Decatur police officers, suspect shot; man sentenced for stealing grant funds; Joliet Amazon workers walk out
Two police officers and a suspect were shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in Decatur. Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said shots were fired after the officers made the stop just after midnight. The suspect and the two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
foxillinois.com
Two killed in crash in Sangamon County
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two drivers were killed after a two-vehicle collision on Illinois State Route 4 just south of Chatham late Friday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the drivers of each vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims are a 17-year-old female...
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting
Update at 1:23 p.m. on 10/12/2022 DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the man who was killed in a shootout with Decatur Police officers Wednesday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Jamontey O. Neal, 32 of Decatur. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. Neal was pulled […]
State Police: Driver killed in Route 105 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police confirmed that one driver died in a crash on U.S. Route 105 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. near Illini Road between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. State Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one person being killed. The highway was […]
foxillinois.com
Sangamon County Sheriff's Office tackles Pink Patch Project
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is showing its support for breast cancer awareness. More than 700 law enforcement agencies nationwide are taking part in the Pink Patch Program. The program is a campaign to increase public awareness of breast cancer and to raise funds to...
foxillinois.com
Man sentenced to prison for meth possession
FINDLAY, Ill. (WICS) — A Findlay man will spend time behind bars for possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine. Jamie M. Brown, 30, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). Brown was arrested on May 7, 2022 deputies received a call for a...
wdbr.com
Crime of the Week
A stabbing three Saturdays ago is the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. It happened the afternoon of September 24-th near Old Rochester Road and South Grand Avenue East in Springfield. The victim, with non-life-threatening injuries, said the stabber is a heavier-set man with a backpack...
foxillinois.com
Central Illinois drive-in tries to break world record for most dogs
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A central Illinois drive-in is hoping to break a world record. Litchfield’s Skyview Drive-In is spending Saturday, Oct. 15 trying to break The Guinness World Record for most dogs to attend a drive-in. They are hoping to get the community's help. It's all a...
Comments / 0