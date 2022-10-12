Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Mississippi man arrested in Orange Park for batteryZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
WEAR
26th annual Rare Air Volkswagen Car Show kicks off at Pensacola's 5 Flags Speedway
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 26th annual Rare Air Volkswagen Car Show is kicking off in Pensacola Saturday. The car show will be held at 5 Flags Speedway located at 7451 Pine Forest Rd. and run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 100 vehicles will be on display at the...
WEAR
'Taste of the Beach' festival at Pensacola Beach returns this weekend
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Pensacola Beach's biggest annual food festival is taking place this weekend. The 13th annual "Taste of the Beach" returns Friday with a VIP dinner. The festivities will open up to everyone on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Casino Beach. Eighteen Pensacola Beach restaurants...
WEAR
Gulf Breeze Library closed from building damage until further notice in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Gulf Breeze Library in Santa Rosa County is reportedly closed Saturday until further notice. According to a release, the library located at 1060 Shoreline Drive in Gulf Breeze closed due to damage to the building. At this time, no information has been released involving...
WEAR
Pensacola Shrimp Basket presents team member with new car from giveaway
PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Shrimp Basket in Pensacola presented one of the company's employees with a new car on Monday. Kristy Pearman of Shrimp Basket Homewood was randomly selected as the winning employee for the company's hiring and employee appreciation incentive. Pearman was given a 2022 Nissan Kicks valued at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Pensacola locals react to San Francisco councilman saying Blues shouldn't fly over city
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A California democrat is under fire for suggesting the Blue Angels should be banned to fly in San Francisco. Dean Preston is a council member in San Francisco and tweeted on Sunday saying, "The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco. That's it. That's the tweet."
WEAR
Man hit while riding motorized bike in Pensacola dies from injuries
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man hit while riding a motorized bike earlier this month has died from his injuries. The crash happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Pensacola. The man was initially hospitalized with serious injuries. He died Thursday morning...
WEAR
Deputies: Juvenile charged with reckless manslaughter in Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A juvenile is being charged as an adult following an alleged reckless fatal shooting in Bay Minette Friday night. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, around 7:30 p.m. deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. for a call about a shooting.
WEAR
Extra police officers to be present for 'Soul Bowl' at Blue Wahoo Stadium
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 30th annual youth football "Soul Bowl" is set for Saturday and Pensacola Police says it will have extra officers at the games. Police will not be doing weapon screenings. The decision on whether or not to do screenings is up to the organizers of the event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
Troopers investigating crash that killed 56-year-old Pensacola man as homicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man died Thursday morning after he was hit by a car 10 days ago. The Florida Highway Patrol says 56-year-old Charles Evans was riding his motorized bicycle when he was hit on Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Escambia County. Now troopers are...
WEAR
Organization holds event in Escambia County supporting families who lost infants
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Saturday is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Friday, families came together and held an event to remember children who died before their first birthday. An organization called "Escambia County Healthy Start" works to improve the lives of pregnant women and babies. They came out to...
WEAR
Man shot in a Mobile nightclub in September dies from his injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, Derrick Shavers, the man shot in Mobile's Bank Nightlife nightclub in September, has succumbed to his injuries. Police announced Thursday morning that Derrick Shavers passed away on October 8th. Officers responded early morning of Sunday September 18 2022 to reports of...
WEAR
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Ernest Ward Middle School after threat cleared
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A lockdown is lifted at Ernest Ward Middle School in Escambia County Friday morning after deputies cleared a threat. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office was called to the school around 8:30 a.m. and deputies investigated the threat. The school was initially placed on a code red...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
'Help us move forward': Escambia County Sheriff discusses gun violence roundtable
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons will meet with 12 other city, county and state leaders during a gun violence roundtable being held next next week. They'll talk about efforts different agencies are making to address violent crime, and what other solutions the community wants to see.
WEAR
Pensacola Catholic heads into Friday Night Rivals game against Walton with 7-0 record
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Catholic takes a 7-0 record into Friday Night's game with 5-1 Walton. That's our Friday Night rivals broadcast. The Pensacola Catholic Crusaders went 5-5 a year ago. That team was very young. But also very talented. That talent has grown up. The explosive talent was impossible...
WEAR
Warrington Middle School faces shutdown if charter school contract isn't finalized
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools are at another crossroads with Warrington Middle School. After years of failing grades, the school is becoming a charter school and a private firm plans to take over operations. But the contract hasn't been finalized, and there is concern if it's not...
WEAR
Baptist Health Care Foundation now accepting donations for mammogram fund
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Baptist Health Care Foundation is accepting donations for their mammogram fund in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Since the Baptist Health Care Foundation started their mammogram fund 13 years ago, they say they’ve helped over 2,600 women get a mammogram. The fund covers the...
WEAR
Scholar Athlete: Luke Frazee, Gulf Breeze
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Our Scholar Athlete this week is a defensive back for the Gulf Breeze Dolphins. Behind the phrase "Scholar Athlete," there's an incredible amount of work. Gulf Breeze coach Bobby Clayton listed some of the challenges: "From the AP classes, to the dual enrollment classes these guys take, to all the testing they're required to do."
WEAR
Former UWF Athletics Director Richard Berg passes away at 81
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Former longtime UWF Athletics Director Richard Berg passed away Wednesday. He took over as UWF's Athletics Director in 1988, when the Argos were still an NAIA school with nine sports teams. In his 19 years at the helm, he guided the Argos through the transition from NAIA...
Comments / 0