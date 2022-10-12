ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin Island, AL

WEAR

Pensacola Shrimp Basket presents team member with new car from giveaway

PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Shrimp Basket in Pensacola presented one of the company's employees with a new car on Monday. Kristy Pearman of Shrimp Basket Homewood was randomly selected as the winning employee for the company's hiring and employee appreciation incentive. Pearman was given a 2022 Nissan Kicks valued at...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man hit while riding motorized bike in Pensacola dies from injuries

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man hit while riding a motorized bike earlier this month has died from his injuries. The crash happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Pensacola. The man was initially hospitalized with serious injuries. He died Thursday morning...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man shot in a Mobile nightclub in September dies from his injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, Derrick Shavers, the man shot in Mobile's Bank Nightlife nightclub in September, has succumbed to his injuries. Police announced Thursday morning that Derrick Shavers passed away on October 8th. Officers responded early morning of Sunday September 18 2022 to reports of...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Scholar Athlete: Luke Frazee, Gulf Breeze

GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Our Scholar Athlete this week is a defensive back for the Gulf Breeze Dolphins. Behind the phrase "Scholar Athlete," there's an incredible amount of work. Gulf Breeze coach Bobby Clayton listed some of the challenges: "From the AP classes, to the dual enrollment classes these guys take, to all the testing they're required to do."
GULF BREEZE, FL
WEAR

Former UWF Athletics Director Richard Berg passes away at 81

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Former longtime UWF Athletics Director Richard Berg passed away Wednesday. He took over as UWF's Athletics Director in 1988, when the Argos were still an NAIA school with nine sports teams. In his 19 years at the helm, he guided the Argos through the transition from NAIA...
PENSACOLA, FL

