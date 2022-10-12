Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Concerns aired regarding proposed new roundabout
At their Thursday night meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission took up a proposed roundabout in Oak Bluffs, slated for the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue extensions. This follows a Sept. 12 recommendation to the full commission by the MVC Land Use Planning subcommittee to hold a...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Suspect allegedly flees police at 100 mph
A Tisbury man who allegedly fled from police at speeds estimated at 100 mph through three towns Thursday night on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road ultimately crashed into the woods, according to police. On Friday, Zander Amaral was in Edgartown District Court facing charges of OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Minutes offer insight into FD probe
Executive session minutes redrafted by the Oak Bluffs select board following an Open Meeting Law complaint filed by The Times show attorneys thought the U.S. Department of Justice would “walk away” from its pursuit of Medicare/Medicaid overbilling by the town’s fire and EMS department. The minutes, and...
Comments / 0