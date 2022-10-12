ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Ocean Wind Farm Public Hearing Rescheduled for Nov. 14

The following notification is from Ocean Wind regarding a public hearing that has been rescheduled from Oct. 3 to a virtual meeting on Nov. 14:. Please take notice that Ocean Wind, LLC (Ocean Wind 1) will hold a public hearing on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. The hearing was...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Community Delights in O.C. Fire Dept. Open House

Families filled the Ocean City Fire Department headquarters Thursday night to enjoy the annual Open House. Children got to try their hand at holding the firehose, with a little help from a firefighter, to extinguish a “blaze” while others ran through mazes, got their faces painted and learned the correct way to drop and roll should a fire break out.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
County
Cape May County, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Government
Ocean City, NJ
Government
City
Ocean City, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river

To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
DELAWARE STATE
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Business Summit Oct. 20

The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Business Summit on Thursday, Oct. 20, at noon at the Ocean City Yacht Club, located at 100 Bay Road. The guest speaker will be Jeff Vasser, executive director of the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism. This will...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
#Election Day#Election Local#Voting Districts#Voter Registration
shorelocalnews.com

Porsche Reunion and HERO Walk Highlight the Weekend. The Ocean City Boardwalk will be host to two major events this weekend: The Porsche Boardwalk Reunion on Saturday and the HERO Walk on Sunday. More than 380 Porsches of all models from 1954 to 2021 will be on display on the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Small Fire Causes Minor Damage at Public Safety Building

A small fire caused by a faulty computer broke out at the Ocean City Public Safety Building on Thursday night. Police Chief Jay Prettyman said the fire was contained to an office on the second floor. There was only a minor amount of damage, but a lot of smoke, he said.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Storm Survivor Comes Home, 60 Years Later

The monstrous Ash Wednesday coastal storm in 1962 devastated Sea Isle City, but one lucky survivor has returned home after an absence of 60 years. A beautifully handcrafted antique merry-go-round horse, saved from the rubble of a destroyed Boardwalk carousel one or two days after the storm crashed into the shore, now resides in the Sea Isle City Historical Museum.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Ian Smith’s drunk driving charges dismissed

Drunk driving charges against Ian Smith, a former Republican candidate for New Jersey’s 3rd congressional district, have been dismissed, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Smith has pleaded guilty, however, for refusing a breathalyzer. Smith, until recently the owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, was charged with a DUI...
BELLMAWR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
JACKSON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester City Business Owner Admits Payroll Tax Fraud & PPP Fraud

On October 13, 2022, the owner of a business in Gloucester City admitted failing to pay over payroll taxes to the IRS, failing to file personal income tax returns, and fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. John Degan, 69, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
pasconewsonline.com

Camden, NJ Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country

Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
VINELAND, NJ

