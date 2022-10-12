Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Galloway, NJ Leader Is Atlantic County Crime Stopper Of The Year
Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County, New Jersey President Cyndi Balles has announced that Galloway Township Police Chief (Ret.) Donna Higbee is the 2022 "Crime Stopper of the Year.”. “Chief Higbee has been a supporter and partner of Atlantic County Crime Stoppers throughout her stellar career specifically while serving as Detective...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean Wind Farm Public Hearing Rescheduled for Nov. 14
The following notification is from Ocean Wind regarding a public hearing that has been rescheduled from Oct. 3 to a virtual meeting on Nov. 14:. Please take notice that Ocean Wind, LLC (Ocean Wind 1) will hold a public hearing on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. The hearing was...
ocnjdaily.com
Community Delights in O.C. Fire Dept. Open House
Families filled the Ocean City Fire Department headquarters Thursday night to enjoy the annual Open House. Children got to try their hand at holding the firehose, with a little help from a firefighter, to extinguish a “blaze” while others ran through mazes, got their faces painted and learned the correct way to drop and roll should a fire break out.
After street race fiasco, N.J. town is kickin’ gas and takin’ names | Editorial
You couldn’t accuse the Wildwood City Council of letting any asphalt grow beneath its feet in its quick response to the deadly pop-up car rally that took place on the resort’s streets about two weeks ago. Although it’s not yet a done deal, the city is readying an...
shorelocalnews.com
Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river
To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Business Summit Oct. 20
The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Business Summit on Thursday, Oct. 20, at noon at the Ocean City Yacht Club, located at 100 Bay Road. The guest speaker will be Jeff Vasser, executive director of the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism. This will...
Coyote Sightings In Egg Harbor Township, NJ: What You Need To Know
We have spoken with several people recently who have advised that they have spotted a coyote in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The coyote sightings have taken place in late September right into the month of October. One account that is documented on a local social media page, states that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
shorelocalnews.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY
Porsche Reunion and HERO Walk Highlight the Weekend. The Ocean City Boardwalk will be host to two major events this weekend: The Porsche Boardwalk Reunion on Saturday and the HERO Walk on Sunday. More than 380 Porsches of all models from 1954 to 2021 will be on display on the...
ocnjdaily.com
Small Fire Causes Minor Damage at Public Safety Building
A small fire caused by a faulty computer broke out at the Ocean City Public Safety Building on Thursday night. Police Chief Jay Prettyman said the fire was contained to an office on the second floor. There was only a minor amount of damage, but a lot of smoke, he said.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Storm Survivor Comes Home, 60 Years Later
The monstrous Ash Wednesday coastal storm in 1962 devastated Sea Isle City, but one lucky survivor has returned home after an absence of 60 years. A beautifully handcrafted antique merry-go-round horse, saved from the rubble of a destroyed Boardwalk carousel one or two days after the storm crashed into the shore, now resides in the Sea Isle City Historical Museum.
New Jersey Globe
Ian Smith’s drunk driving charges dismissed
Drunk driving charges against Ian Smith, a former Republican candidate for New Jersey’s 3rd congressional district, have been dismissed, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Smith has pleaded guilty, however, for refusing a breathalyzer. Smith, until recently the owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, was charged with a DUI...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Redd leaves pension-boosting job with South Jersey university board to lead Camden nonprofit
Dana Redd is a Camden native who was mayor from 2010 to 2018.
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester City Business Owner Admits Payroll Tax Fraud & PPP Fraud
On October 13, 2022, the owner of a business in Gloucester City admitted failing to pay over payroll taxes to the IRS, failing to file personal income tax returns, and fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. John Degan, 69, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,...
pasconewsonline.com
Camden, NJ Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country
Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
shorelocalnews.com
Essl’s expands to go Italian; Lizzie Rose set to reopen, needs your help
Since taking over Essl’s Dugout in West Atlantic City in 2018, Bobby and Carey Hettmannsperger have changed the culinary scene of Atlantic County. It’s not an exaggeration. Not only did the couple resurrect Essl’s, a legendary breakfast and lunch spot since 1972 – home of the Messl sandwich...
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa to Close 2 Center City Stores, Citing ‘Safety and Security Challenges'
Two of Wawa's downtown Philadelphia stores will be shuttered as the Delaware County-based chain continues "to be focused on doing everything we can to monitor and work with local authorities to address challenges impacting operations in any other stores," the company announced. The convenience stores to be closed in Center...
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
