Jabari Smith Jr. addresses ankle injury after returning to practice

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. returned to practice this week after missing the last two preseason games due to a sprained left ankle suffered in practice.

Smith sustained the injury on the final play of practice on Oct. 5 after stepping on the foot of center Bruno Fernando. It wasn’t initially thought to be a serious injury, but the team opted to hold him out of action as a precautionary measure.

The third pick revealed on Wednesday that he was cleared to return to the court on Tuesday and is doing everything in practice now. However, the team ruled him out of playing in its preseason finale on Friday versus the Indiana Pacers.

Smith said he continues to work to get fully healthy again.

It has been tough just sitting out watching my teammates get better and getting better chemistry-wise and then me just having to sit out watching has been kind of tough. I’m working to get back. I’ll be back in no time. It is a long season.

The injury comes after Smith dazzled in his preseason debut on Oct. 2, recording 21 points, eight rebounds and two assists in a win over the San Antonio Spurs. He went 8-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range, in 24 minutes of work.

The Rockets certainly want to ensure they don’t rush their top rookie back into action too quickly. He projects to play a large role with the team so they will take a cautious approach with his rehab ahead of the season.

Houston tips off the regular season on Oct. 19 versus the Atlanta Hawks.