Read full article on original website
Related
Holman Jr., Canepa face each other in race to join San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors
Two lifelong San Joaquin County residents in the Stockton area are vying to represent District 2 on the County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 8 election. Both candidates have held positions on the City Council during their careers. Elbert Holman Jr., who previously served on the Stockton City Council,...
Students at elementary school in Sacramento hospitalized after smelling odor
SACRAMENTO - Hazmat workers are investigating an unknown chemical odor at a school in Sacramento that sent some students to the hospital.The incident happened at Ethel Philips Elementary School, which is at 2930 21st Ave., according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Students and staff smelled an odor they described as "chemically". Soon after, 10 students with "minor complaints" were transported to the hospital. The condition of the students is not worsening, the fire department says. Hazmat crews are at the school working to identify the source of the odor. This is a developing story.
Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino to expand parking
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville councilman files defamation lawsuit against House of Oliver owner
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Scott Alvord, a well-known Roseville city councilman, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the owner of House of Oliver and a local political blogger. The lawsuit claims defamation, false light, unfair business practices and declaratory relief. However, Matthew Oliver said this is all a political stunt to gain more attention.
Sacramento city councilmember Katie Valenzuela calls for public censure of councilmember Jeff Harris
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento city council member called for the censure of fellow councilmember Jeff Harris prior to Tuesday night’s council meeting. At a 4:30 p.m. press conference, Valenzuela – who is an Indigenous woman – said it was because of Harris’ actions and comments related to a 2022 Indigenous Peoples’ Day resolution.
Mountain Democrat
Diggin’ up history one story at a time
For the third year running, the folks over at Buried History will be metaphorically resurrecting several of the region’s more colorful individuals of antiquity for a one-day-only event that truly brings history to life. This year’s theme for the fledgling organization will focus on the commerce of yesteryear: Honoring...
Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless
NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kennedy High School: Sacramento mother calls for security changes after daughter's attack
SACRAMENTO — A Kennedy High School 11th grader is in recovery after being assaulted inside a classroom by an outside group that included at least two adults on Oct. 14.The teen's mother, Jennifer, exclusively shared her concerns with CBS13 after she said her daughter was punched, pepper sprayed, and pinned up against the classroom wall in what is believed to be a targeted attack.Jennifer said her daughter was the group's second attack, and her friend was attacked in a school hallway, then they continued into the classroom.Sacramento City Unified School District spokesperson Al Goldberg told CBS13 in an emailed statement...
Roseville, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Roseville. The River Valley High School football team will have a game with Roseville High School on October 14, 2022, 19:15:00. The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Oakmont High School on October 14, 2022, 19:30:00.
City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs
FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
Modesto, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Modesto. The Oakdale High School football team will have a game with Central Catholic High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Lathrop High School football team will have a game with Johansen High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Democrat
County bike park getting into gear
Bicycle riders ready to show off their flair, flatspins and half-cabs will get their chance when the Old Depot Bike Park opens at the end of this year. Construction ramped up in mid-July this year at the 2.2-acre property at 40 Old Depot Road in Placerville, which was acquired by El Dorado County in May 2018 to develop the park. In February 2020 the county received a $2 million grant via Proposition 68 — the Parks, Environment and Water Bond Act of 2018 — to fund the project.
More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
sacramentocityexpress.com
These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California
Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
Sacramento County voter says ballots were stolen, USPS responds
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A concerned Sacramento County voter says three election ballots may have been stolen from his mailbox and he's concerned he has lost his chance to vote. The concerned Elk Grove voter asked CBS13 to investigate the missing ballots after an image of the ballot was included in his U.S. Postal Service Informed Delivery service, which is a free and optional notification feature that gives notifications on mail that will arrive soon. The ballots went out to voters last Friday, according to a Sacramento County's Elections spokesperson. The concerned voter said the USPS informed delivery showed his family's ballots would be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Boardwalk in Orangevale has reopened
ORANGEVALE — For the first time since January, music could be heard coming from The Boardwalk in Orangevale after a long-awaited ribbon cutting Thursday. "This is such a landmark. There are so many memories, and it was hard to see it just sit here gathering dust and rotting," said patron Tim Engle.From bartender to cook and now greeter, Ingrid Borges is proud to welcome the crowds back finally. She's worked at The Boardwalk on and off for 30 years. First came the passing of longtime owner Mark Earl and then the local landmark was pummeled by the pandemic. "I think...
mymotherlode.com
New State Cannabis Task Force Raids Illegal Grows In Tuolumne County
Jupiter, CA. — The area of Jupiter in Tuolumne County was one of the first targets of California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF), which carried out raids on several illegal grows there. As first reported by Clarke Broadcasting on Tuesday, several callers reported a heavily...
Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA
Located in California's Stanislaus County, Modesto offers plenty of fun activities for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, wine connoisseur, art junkie, or history buff, you can find various things to do in Modesto. Foodies will be happy to know that this city is home to...
Comments / 0