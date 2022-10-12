Read full article on original website
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'
Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife
Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
Mauricio Umansky Is 'Nervous' for Wife Kyle Richards to Read His New Book 'The Real Deal'
Real estate mogul and reality TV star Mauricio Umansky is adding author to his resume, and he's anxiously awaiting to hear what the most important woman in his life has to say about his new book, The Real Deal. "My wife's a mentor," the 52-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively of Kyle...
‘RHOBH’: Harry Hamlin Once Revealed Exactly How He Helps Lisa Rinna ‘Stay Above the Fray’
Harry Hamlin’s hasn’t necessarily helped Lisa Rinna avoid controversy on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ over the past eight years.
AOL Corp
Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Future on 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. On Friday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on the first day of BravoCon, and he reacted to the rumors that he's retiring from television. "That is news to me. It’s not happening," Cohen said flat-out of...
Andy Cohen Faces Backlash as 'RHOBH' Fans Slam Host Over Dorit Treatment
"I would have walked off," wrote one unimpressed "RHOBH" fan after Andy Cohen's interview with Dorit Kemsley.
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Warned Fans She Was Going to Spill on Her Sister Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Meltdown Months Ago
The drama surrounding ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kathy Hilton’s Aspen behavior during the season 12 cast trip is spilling out on social media.
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Finally Sees Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne For What They Really Are and Kathy Hilton Still Throws Shade
In the season 12 finale of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards finally took her sister Kathy Hilton’s side in her feud with Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Shares an Update on Her Relationship with Kathy Hilton Today Following the Aspen Trip
The RHOBH cast member also shares what she thinks happened with her sister during the Season 12 trip. The Aspen trip may officially be over, but the ladies are now reeling from the tensions that bubbled up on the last night of the vacation that became a hot topic on the private jet ride back to the 90210.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Relationship Timeline
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are one of several Vanderpump Rules couples who've walked down the aisle … but their nuptials didn't play out on the Bravo series. Before introducing fans to Beau on season 7 of the Bravo series, the former SURver documented messy relationships with Jax Taylor, Frank Herlihy and Patrick Meagher on […]
Dorit Kemsley Responds To The “Vile” Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors
Over the years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, Dorit Kemsley, and Paul “PK” Kemsley have grown very close. Of course, they’re close on and off screen, but are they too close? Some fans seem to think so. For months, there’s been speculation that there’s something more going on in […] The post Dorit Kemsley Responds To The “Vile” Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Blasted By Fans For Having “No Loyalty” to Sister Kathy Hilton After Lisa Rinna Says She Has a “Black Heart”
What was supposed to be a sweet reconciliation between two sisters on Wednesday night’s (Sept. 28) episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was ruined by a vengeful Lisa Rinna. The worst part? Even after accepting her apology, Kyle Richards refused to stick up for sister Kathy Hilton against Rinna’s ruthless tirade — and fans of the show are less than impressed.
Kyle Richards Just Weighed in on Denise Richards' Possible RHOBH Return
Watch: Denise Richards Talks Possibility of Returning to RHOBH. Denise Richards' Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return seems more likely than ever. A week after the actress caused excitement among Bravo fans for posting a selfie with former co-star Sutton Stracke on Oct. 3, Kyle Richards hinted at Denise's return intentions on the Oct. 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Why Jamie Lee Curtis Is Headed to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
As if the reunion for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couldn't get any more exciting, Jamie Lee Curtis plots a surprise appearance. New reports reveal the legendary Hollywood actress will be sitting down with the RHOBH cast for Part 1 of the upcoming Season 12 reunion, which none of the Bravo stars saw coming.
buzzfeednews.com
Hundreds Of People Stampeded Into BravoCon's Panel With "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Cast Before Booing Lisa Rinna
When people started being let into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel at BravoCon on Friday, Jessie could feel the panic in the air. Suddenly, hundreds of (mainly white) women were stepping over and going under ropes in a rush to find a seat inside. Fans at BravoCon rushing...
'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Diagnosed With Stage 2 Melanoma As Former Housewives Send Well-Wishes
Teddi Mellencamp revealed she is currently battling stage two melanoma. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 12, to announce the startling health update and encourage fans to get their necessary checkups. "Melanoma awareness update," Mellencamp began in a caption beneath a photo of the scar on her back. "Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma."SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON LOYAL FRIENDSHIP WITH GARCELLE BEAUVAIS, WITHSTANDING 'RHOBH' DRAMA & NEW CASHMERE LINE"They said I had another abnormal spot near...
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan's 'RHONY' Spin-Off, 'Welcome to Crappie Lake', Will Premiere in 2023
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are ready to take over Illinois!. Fans learned on Saturday at BravoCon 2022 that a spin-off featuring the longtime Housewives will debut on the network in 2023. Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake followsthe pair "as they pack up their trunks and head...
