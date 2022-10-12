ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'

Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
Dorit Kemsley Responds To The “Vile” Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Over the years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, Dorit Kemsley, and Paul “PK” Kemsley have grown very close. Of course, they’re close on and off screen, but are they too close? Some fans seem to think so. For months, there’s been speculation that there’s something more going on in […] The post Dorit Kemsley Responds To The “Vile” Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Blasted By Fans For Having “No Loyalty” to Sister Kathy Hilton After Lisa Rinna Says She Has a “Black Heart”

What was supposed to be a sweet reconciliation between two sisters on Wednesday night’s (Sept. 28) episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was ruined by a vengeful Lisa Rinna. The worst part? Even after accepting her apology, Kyle Richards refused to stick up for sister Kathy Hilton against Rinna’s ruthless tirade — and fans of the show are less than impressed.
Kyle Richards Just Weighed in on Denise Richards' Possible RHOBH Return

Watch: Denise Richards Talks Possibility of Returning to RHOBH. Denise Richards' Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return seems more likely than ever. A week after the actress caused excitement among Bravo fans for posting a selfie with former co-star Sutton Stracke on Oct. 3, Kyle Richards hinted at Denise's return intentions on the Oct. 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Diagnosed With Stage 2 Melanoma As Former Housewives Send Well-Wishes

Teddi Mellencamp revealed she is currently battling stage two melanoma. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 12, to announce the startling health update and encourage fans to get their necessary checkups. "Melanoma awareness update," Mellencamp began in a caption beneath a photo of the scar on her back. "Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma."SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON LOYAL FRIENDSHIP WITH GARCELLE BEAUVAIS, WITHSTANDING 'RHOBH' DRAMA & NEW CASHMERE LINE"They said I had another abnormal spot near...
