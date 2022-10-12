ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II to miss start of regular season

Should the Portland Trail Blazers fix their leaky defense before the start of the regular season, they will have to do so without guard Gary Payton II. Payton, the team announced Thursday, will miss the start of the regular season as he continues to recover from core muscle surgery, a procedure that caused him to miss the preseason.
NFL Analysis Network

49ers’ Nick Bosa Leads Entire NFL In This Intriguing Stat So Far

The San Francisco 49ers look like they have begun straightening out the ship after a rocky start to the 2022 season. Losing starting quarterback Trey Lance was a big blow, as they spent the entire offense remodeling the offense around his skill set after having Jimmy Garoppolo under center the last few years.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

