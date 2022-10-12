Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Klay Thompson takes ride across bay to Warriors practice
Whether it’s “Game 6 Klay, “Splash Brother,” “China Klay,” or even “Fake Klay,” the Golden State Warriors shooting guard is a must-watch with whatever he’s getting into. On Thursday, Thompson and the Warriors gave fans an inside look at “Captain Klay.”...
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson about Warriors’ video team
Shortly after a clip of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole went viral, Richard Jefferson said the team’s entire video crew should be fired. On Friday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to that suggestion. “By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr...
Portland Trail Blazers searching for connectivity as regular season approaches: ‘We’re still getting to know each other’
The Portland Trail Blazers have trust issues. They don’t trust teammates to pick up their man on defense when they rotate to an open shooter. They don’t trust one another to pass the ball when they cut or to cut when they are looking to pass. They hesitate...
Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II to miss start of regular season
Should the Portland Trail Blazers fix their leaky defense before the start of the regular season, they will have to do so without guard Gary Payton II. Payton, the team announced Thursday, will miss the start of the regular season as he continues to recover from core muscle surgery, a procedure that caused him to miss the preseason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Analysis Network
49ers’ Nick Bosa Leads Entire NFL In This Intriguing Stat So Far
The San Francisco 49ers look like they have begun straightening out the ship after a rocky start to the 2022 season. Losing starting quarterback Trey Lance was a big blow, as they spent the entire offense remodeling the offense around his skill set after having Jimmy Garoppolo under center the last few years.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0