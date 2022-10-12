ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bret Harte, CA

Scoring goals was an issue for Bret Harte in 11-2 defeat

Heading into Thursday’s matchup with the El Dorado Cougars, the Bret Harte High School girls’ water polo team was averaging over 11 goals per game. The fewest number of goals the Bullfrogs had previously scored in a contest was five. But when Bret Harte and El Dorado squared...
Bret Harte volleyball continues to move in the right direction

It’s hard for life to be any more enjoyable for the Bret Harte High School volleyball team. The Bullfrogs have won six matches in a row, which includes a 3-0 sweep over both Calaveras and Sonora. Bret Harte is just one game behind Sonora for first place in the Mother Lode League with three matches left to play. And with Tuesday’s 3-0 win over the Wildcats, the Bullfrogs may have cemented their spot as the No. 1 or No. 2 team when the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoff brackets are released.
Jeff Eltringham takes over Bret Harte's girls' basketball program

After the 2011-12 Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball season concluded, Jeff Eltringham was named as the new head coach. The 1998 Bret Harte graduate had previously spent a couple of years as a freshman coach and was Jerry Rucker’s assistant before taking the position a decade ago.
