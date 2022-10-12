Read full article on original website
247Sports
Ti20 Off the Boards: 2023 G Ryan Forrest
Penny Hardaway secured his first commitment for the 2023 Class in 3-star guard Ryan Forrest. Ryan is a senior at the newly established Link Academy based out of Branson, Missouri. Ryan originally played for Marion High School in Marion, Arkansas, but made the move to the elite academy during the summer of 2022.
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever Week 9
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The regular season in high school football is winding down, and week 9 of Friday Football Fever featured plenty of great matchups with teams looking to pick up wins ahead of postseason play. Our Game of the Week featured a private school rivalry between Memphis University...
tri-statedefender.com
Tigers revving up for block-party kickoff of basketball season
Every fall, the city of Memphis looks forward to the University of Memphis basketball teams’ Madness event. This year, there will be a block party on campus on Saturday (October 15) from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Luther C. McClellan Alumni Mall. The block party will include...
desotocountynews.com
First Four rankings, tonight’s prep football schedule
There were few changes in the DeSoto County News First Four power rankings of county high school football teams. The top four remained the same from the previous week, led by unbeaten Southaven (6-0) which had outscored opponents 190-79 entering tonight’s match up at Olive Branch in the annual “Backyard Brawl.”
Basketball tournament to be first event at brand new Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Sports and Events Center (MSEC) coming to Liberty Park in midtown, announced its first event on the schedule – a youth basketball tournament set for the new year. Called The Tip-Off, the tournament is set for Jan. 7 and 8, 2022, at the...
actionnews5.com
Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head cheer coach of Pinnacle Cheer Memphis was named as one of three new defendants in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Pinnacle Cheer is a private, competitive cheerleading organization with a gym in Cordova. Jarred Carruba, who is still listed as the head coach...
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend
“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
actionnews5.com
First major event announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first event of the Memphis Sports and Events Center is on tap to kick off 2023. The Tip-Off will be a competitive youth basketball tournament for teams in grades 3-8 on January 7 and 8. It will be the first event held at MSEC, which...
actionnews5.com
Peach Cobbler Factory to open in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A new dessert shop is opening its first location in the Mid-South. Peach Cobbler Factory is set to open at noon Saturday in Collierville. It will be located on Poplar Avenue, near Academy Sports + Outdoors and Hobby Lobby. Peach Cobbler Factory opened its first location...
ACT announce lowest test scores in 30 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, ACT announced that the scores from the class of 2022 declined to the lowest level in more than 30 years. It’s an announcement that DeSoto County parent Tracy Chambers said does not necessarily come as a surprise. She said her two daughters, Jada...
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
actionnews5.com
NAACP prepares for start of early voting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans may be surprised to learn priests cannot serve in the Tennessee legislature and slavery can still be found in the state constitution. In just a few days, polls open for the midterm elections and voters will have to make decisions on four constitutional amendments. Early...
actionnews5.com
Here’s what’s inside the October issue of Memphis Magazine
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The October issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside. From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Amanda Hanson talks with Writer Chris McCoy about his road trip feature exploring Bentonville, AR. Check out more stories in Memphis...
actionnews5.com
Zoo Boo brings ‘Stranger Things’ to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday marks the beginning of spooky season at the Memphis Zoo. The annual Le Bonheur Zoo Boo returns at 6 p.m. and will run for select nights until Halloween. This year’s theme is Stranger Things. “We’ve got a little walkthrough Stranger Things experience, but lots...
Three officer-involved crashes occur within same day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple suspects are being accused of crashing into a squad car in Southeast Memphis Tuesday. Memphis police are looking for the driver and occupants of a black Infiniti who rammed a police car at Winchester and Outland. Police say the Infiniti, occupied by around four suspects, was able to get away. A […]
Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program
An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene. On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
One shot, one detained in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street around 1:20 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not said what led up to the shooting but one person […]
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Memphis congregation grieve pastor killed in fatal accident
A congregation in Memphis is grieving the loss of their 44-year-old pastor who died in a car accident a week after his youngest daughter was baptized, remembering him as a caring pastor, a family man, a good husband and “irreplaceable.”. The Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., pastor of Greenwood CME...
Shots fired outside Tops BBQ in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument in the parking lot of a Tops BBQ in Bartlett turned into gunfire Thursday night, police said. Bartlett officers responded to the Tops location at 6780 Stage Road for a disturbance call around 10 p.m. They say shots were fired during an argument among several people in the parking lot. […]
Two Shelby County natives hit the stage for the Miss United States pageant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County women will be representing at the Miss United States competition this weekend at the Cannon Center in downtown Memphis. Kyndal Hayes from Germantown is representing Tennessee, and Cordova native Lily K. Donaldson is representing the state of New York. Hayes is Ms. Tennessee...
