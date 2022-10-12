ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

Lander Valley’s Tigers Earned their 5th win Friday Night; Other local teams suffered defeats

The 7th week of Wyoming High School Football is almost in the books, given a few contests remaining on Saturday. Friday night, Lander Valley was the only local team to come away with a victory, 31-13 over Worland at Bill Bush Stadium. Riverton lost up at Buffalo 53-21, Cokeville shut out Thermopois 49-0 and Big Piney topped Wyoming Indian 53 to 12. Saturday Dubois plays at H.E.M and Ten Sleep is at home to Burlington.
LANDER, WY
BLM To Burn Slash Piles in Lander, Worland and Cody Areas

The Bureau of Land Management Wind River/Bighorn Basin District tentatively plans to burn slash piles within the Cody, Lander and Worland field office areas this fall and winter. These pile burns will reduce accumulated slash from previous mechanical thinning projects. Pile burning is contingent upon fuel moistures and weather meeting...
LANDER, WY
Sports Update 10/13

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. CWC Soccer...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Wind River wrangled up by rivals

PAVILLION – One of the biggest, best and longest rivalries in the history of Fremont County took place on Thursday night as the Shoshoni Wranglers (5-1) traveled 30 miles down the road to play the Wind River Cougars (6-0). The Cougars would catch a break early with the Wranglers’ top receiver, Trey Fike, being a gametime scratch for the pivotal game that would see the winner atop the 1A 9-man West Conference with an undefeated conference record.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Riverton, WY
