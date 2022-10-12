PAVILLION – One of the biggest, best and longest rivalries in the history of Fremont County took place on Thursday night as the Shoshoni Wranglers (5-1) traveled 30 miles down the road to play the Wind River Cougars (6-0). The Cougars would catch a break early with the Wranglers’ top receiver, Trey Fike, being a gametime scratch for the pivotal game that would see the winner atop the 1A 9-man West Conference with an undefeated conference record.

