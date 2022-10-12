Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off weekend with Steak Cook-Off
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo is back!. Friday marks the start of the kick-off weekend. Hundreds of people geared up to showoff their cooking skills to compete in the steak cook-off. Including one group from Las Vegas. Chef Leandro and his crew, one of them being...
KBTX.com
Destination Bryan revs up for Fall activities
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the weather gets cooler and the holidays roll around, there are plenty of fun Fall activities to do with families. Destination Bryan’s Abigail Noel says the city has you covered regardless of the reason or season, with plenty of things to do in Bryan for the next three months.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Generous donation made to Habitat for Humanity
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lester Banks, a longtime Bryan High School employee, stopped by Habitat for Humanity BCS. He brought a $1,000 check and plaque with him, thanking Habitat for Humanity for their service to the citizens of the Brazos Valley. Habitat for Humanity thanked Banks for his generosity and his...
KBTX.com
Six Kittens Rescue fundraising to continue their good deed
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Six Kittens Rescue is Aggie-founded and operated. Since 2018, the organization has been working to reduce the homeless cat population and the spread of feline diseases. Six Kittens Rescue has two fundraisers planned to help them continue their work. Executive Director Jai Girardh says the organization...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Texas A&M Horticulture Club plant sale October 14-15
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Horticulture Club is hosting its Fall 2022 plant sale this weekend. The sale is Friday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the lawn by the AgriLife Center. It’s located at 556 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station.
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Texas cities
Whether you are new to Texas or just visiting, pronouncing city names across the state can be confusing.
Central Texas Volunteer Fire Departments Request Votes In Jaws Of Life Competition
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Several Central Texas volunteer fire departments are asking for your help in Daniel Stark’s Jaws of Life competition to promote safety and security in our communities. The competition requires your vote for one volunteer fire department to receive $5,000. This money will support new items each department is trying to […]
KBTX.com
Navasota to host National Night Out
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department and the City of Navasota invites the public to participate in National Night Out on Oct. 18, by hosting a block party for their neighborhood. “The general public can come out to the Navasota Library,” said Bobbie Ullrich, City of Navasota Marketing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
KBTX.com
Texas Motor Press Off-Road Invitational comes to Bryan for the first time
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When we’re looking to buy a vehicle, many of us will turn to reviews online to see what others are saying about the car, truck or SUV we want. Some journalists from around the state were in Bryan recently for an event that will help them write those pieces that will help people decide what to drive.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of Bryan High School’s very first graduating class are getting together in town and revisiting the past. The Bryan High School Class of 1972 is celebrating its 50-year reunion. The class of almost 600 students was the very first class to graduate from Bryan ISD when Bryan High School opened following the end of segregation.
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
KBTX.com
Schulte Roofing provides tips for the perfect roof
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just moved into a new home, and need some roof repairs. Schulte Roofing has a few tips to be sure your home’s roof is structured properly. President of Schulte Roofing Josh Schulte says his company has everything you need for a new roof. He says the most common material his company carries for roofs is composition shingles. Schulte explains that this type of roofing is the most sought out because it’s the most cost-effective of all other roofing materials. However, he warns, composition shingles will not last as long as metal or a traditional tile roof; and will be more likely to be damaged during a storm.
Halloween is here | Boo-tastic events around Central Texas
Get those costumes ready for the busiest Halloween yet! Check the list to see what's happening in your neck of the frightful woods. Shivers and Friendly Fright in Temple Halloween Events in Temple. 5th Annual West Temple Oktoberfest - 3 West Alehouse & Grill, 7373 Honeysuckle. Saturday, Oct. 15. 12...
KBTX.com
Children’s book author reads to Bryan ISD students
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Bryan ISD were surprised with a special visitor this week. Children’s book author, Tammi Sauer, stopped by several elementary campuses on October 12. Sauer brought her friend Wordy Birdy to teach the students about writing and what makes a good story, according to...
KBTX.com
Bryan seeks fifth win of season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are seeking their 5th win of the season when Weiss comes to town. Bryan has already matched their win record from last year with four wins, but that was under the regime of Ross Rogers. The Vikings are coming off a bye week...
KBTX.com
Experience science in action at 34th annual Chemistry Open House
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Anyone can be a chemist, and Texas A&M’s Chemistry Department can prove it. The department is hosting its 34th annual Chemistry Open House Saturday, and it’ll be something the entire family can enjoy. The event brings science to life through demonstrations, hands-on and...
KBTX.com
Orthodyne opens new facility at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Belgium owned company, Orthodyne, held its grand opening ceremony in College Station Tuesday. Orthodyne started out in the 1920′s as a family owned business specializing in manufacturing wireless radio sets. Now, Orthodyne is a worldwide gas chromatography company, working to analyze equipment with the gas producers, in air separation and cylinder filling plants, as well as in laboratories.
Comments / 0