Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State
WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
Don’t be alarmed, it’s only a test. This statewide earthquake drill is planned
Washington residents will hear tsunami sirens and may receive earthquake alerts the week of Oct. 17 during The Great Shakeout international earthquake drill. Knowing how to be prepared for an earthquake can be lifesaving, especially in Washington, as it has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
Air quality alert: Expect a smoky, hot weekend across Western Washington
SEATTLE — It will be a hot and hazy weekend. Air quality alerts and advisories for smoke have been issued for most of Western Washington and parts of Eastern Washington, as smoke from wildfires continues to hang over the region. The alert is in effect for Clallam, King, Grays...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
Six Large Washington Fires Continue Into October
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
Proposed Washington Bill Would Stop Power and Water Shutoffs During Extreme Heat
Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, announced Thursday their plans to propose a bill during next year's legislative session that would protect access to electricity and running water during extreme heat. Should the bill pass, utility companies in Washington would not be able to shut off...
Washington’s Most Stunning Lake is Worth the Drive From Tri-Cities
Washington's most stunning hike and swim are in the northern part of the state. Diablo Lake is a reservoir in the north Cascades that was created by the Diablo Dam. According to Wikipedia:. The lake holds rainbow, coastal cutthroat, brook, and the federally threatened bull trout. It is a popular...
Red Flag Warning issued across Oregon, Washington this weekend
A Red Flag Warning was issued on Friday ahead of the gusty winds and relatively low humidity forecasted for this weekend in areas west of the Cascade Mountain Range in Oregon and Washington.
Yakima to receive CHIP funding for affordable housing
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Commerce announced the third round of grants in the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP), allocating almost $5 million toward affordable housing units in 12 counties. The funding can be used for waived connection fees and the water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure costs for affordable housing projects, according to a press release from the Department of Commerce.
Lewis County Says Public Lands Commissioner Acted Illegally With Carbon Project
In a letter to the Department of Natural Resources, the Lewis County commissioners are claiming Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz violated the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) in a project to sequester forest lands as a trade for carbon credits. The work would set aside 10,000 acres of Washington...
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
All Three Candidates for Oregon Governor Say They Will Declare a State of Emergency on Homelessness
The tents lining Portland streets will play a large role in deciding Oregon’s next governor. New polling by DHM Research for The Oregonian shows 9 in 10 voters statewide see homelessness as “a very big problem.” Suburban candidates seeking legislative seats say the issue is top of voters’ minds when they come to the door. “They perceive Portland to be out of control,” says state Rep. Ken Helm (D-Beaverton).
New airport would put Washington's climate goals out of reach, critics argue
The Puget Sound region is growing, and air travel is growing with it. By the year 2050, the number of flights here could more than double. Planners say Washington state needs a new airport two-thirds the size of Sea-Tac. A state appointed commission has been looking at where to put it, and will send their report to the state legislature by this weekend.
Yakima hospital has the busiest emergency room in the state
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Hospital Association reports hospitals across the state had a net loss of $1.75 billion in the first half of the year and a survey projects if losses continue at the same rate, dozens of hospitals could be filing for bankruptcy by the end of 2023. “We’re already seeing service cuts, limits on hospital admissions,”...
Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?
Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
Millions Granted to Expedite Affordable Housing Statewide
(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Commerce announced a third round of Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program grants that will help expedite construction of 1,102 affordable housing units in 12 counties statewide. The nearly $5 million in funding awarded to local governments can be used to pay for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure costs and waived connection fees for projects with affordable housing.
Stretch of Highway 2 to close Thursday for fire mitigation, WSDOT says
A stretch of Highway 2 will once again be closed Thursday as crews continue fire-mitigation activity near the road, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. Starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Highway 2 will be closed in both directions between mileposts 46 and 50. WSDOT initially had planned to...
Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?
Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
Does Crazy Law Prevent Washington From Preparing for Nuclear Attack?
Does Washington State Have A Law Making it Illegal To Prepare For A Nuclear Attack?. I was one of the kids that watched "The Day After" movie in 1983 and was totally terrified of a nuclear attack. If you grew up in Washington State as a kid, it was always in the back of your mind.
