Okanogan County, WA

Big Country News

Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State

WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. "It may be October, but it's clear we're not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring," said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Don’t be alarmed, it’s only a test. This statewide earthquake drill is planned

Washington residents will hear tsunami sirens and may receive earthquake alerts the week of Oct. 17 during The Great Shakeout international earthquake drill. Knowing how to be prepared for an earthquake can be lifesaving, especially in Washington, as it has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Six Large Washington Fires Continue Into October

There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. "It may be October, but it's clear we're not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring," said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima to receive CHIP funding for affordable housing

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Commerce announced the third round of grants in the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP), allocating almost $5 million toward affordable housing units in 12 counties. The funding can be used for waived connection fees and the water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure costs for affordable housing projects, according to a press release from the Department of Commerce.
YAKIMA, WA
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
WWEEK

All Three Candidates for Oregon Governor Say They Will Declare a State of Emergency on Homelessness

The tents lining Portland streets will play a large role in deciding Oregon's next governor. New polling by DHM Research for The Oregonian shows 9 in 10 voters statewide see homelessness as "a very big problem." Suburban candidates seeking legislative seats say the issue is top of voters' minds when they come to the door. "They perceive Portland to be out of control," says state Rep. Ken Helm (D-Beaverton).
KUOW

New airport would put Washington's climate goals out of reach, critics argue

The Puget Sound region is growing, and air travel is growing with it. By the year 2050, the number of flights here could more than double. Planners say Washington state needs a new airport two-thirds the size of Sea-Tac. A state appointed commission has been looking at where to put it, and will send their report to the state legislature by this weekend.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Millions Granted to Expedite Affordable Housing Statewide

(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Commerce announced a third round of Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program grants that will help expedite construction of 1,102 affordable housing units in 12 counties statewide. The nearly $5 million in funding awarded to local governments can be used to pay for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure costs and waived connection fees for projects with affordable housing.
WASHINGTON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?

Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There's still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor's race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
OREGON STATE

