ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Clint Dempsey, Chris Paul back new winner-take-all soccer tournament with $1 million prize

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHRcl_0iWNKVFZ00

North Carolina will play host to a new, winner-take-all soccer tournament featuring a $1 million prize and some big-name backers.

U.S. men’s national team legend Clint Dempsey and NBA star Chris Paul are among the group behind what will be called The Soccer Tournament. The event — set to take place in June 2023 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC — will be run by TBT Enterprises, the founders of a very similar concept called The Basketball Tournament.

“TST is an opportunity for players to show what they’ve got,” said Dempsey, who will coach a team, in a press release. “I came from the pickup culture, and we’ll be on the search for unproven talent that may have been overlooked by the American soccer system. Don’t sleep on Team Dempsey, we’re coming to win.”

Don’t expect a traditional game

Dempsey’s team will be one of 32 entrants, with a familiar group-stage format coming first. 16 teams will advance to a knockout round. Games will be played on a seven-on-seven format with field dimensions no larger than 65 yards by 45 yards, and with slightly smaller (18.5′ x 6.5′) goals.

“They wanted something that was going to be exciting, something that was going to be a lot of action that was going to be a lot of goals, exciting for people to watch,” said Dempsey on the tight confines. “By being closer to goal, it allows for more opportunities to get a shot. I like that aspect of it. You still have to defend, and you’ve still got to work on being tight with your touches.”

One innovation from The Basketball Tournament that will be ported over for soccer is what on the hoops side is called the Elam Ending. In that format, the traditional fourth quarter is played without a clock, and seven points are added to the leading team’s score. Whichever side gets to that point total wins the game, with no possibility of overtime.

In The Soccer Tournament, games will be played in two 20-minute halves, and at the end of regulation the clock will turn off, and what is being called “Target Score Time” will begin.

For the team in the lead, it’s effectively a next goal wins scenario, while the trailing team has a chance to mount a comeback by scoring enough goals to make up their deficit, plus one more to get to the target score. If no one scores in the first five minutes of “Target Score Time,” the game will become six-on-six, and so on until someone bags the goal that gets their team to the, you guessed it, target score.

Dempsey’s team — which will hold tryouts in multiple states, and could even include Dempsey as a player-coach — will be joined by Hashtag United, a semi-professional club that plays traditional soccer in the eighth tier of the English pyramid. Entry fees will range from $10,000 to $20,000, depending on when a team applies, and will also be subject to a tournament selection committee process.

“Ultimately, we want to pick the field that people most want to see,” TBT founder Jon Mugar said. “As we look at all the teams that will apply for a 32-team, million-dollar tournament, we’re definitely going to prioritize those that represent a wide cross-section of the soccer world. And I think that with basketball, we’ve seen that it’s mainly a product for USA players, but with soccer we anticipate a worldwide player pool.”

The Basketball Tournament eventually worked its way to ESPN broadcasts, and included a range of teams including NCAA alumni teams from top programs, groups coached by Paul and fellow NBA star DeMarcus Cousins, as well as an appearance from the Pistol Shrimps , a women’s rec league team made up of actresses (including Aubrey Plaza for a spell), models, and other Hollywood-oriented professions. What began as a 32-team competition for a $500,000 prize has become an annual 64-team tournament with, like the soccer version, a $1 million award for the champions.

Related

Chloe Kelly, Brandi Chastain swap shirts after USWNT vs. England

Santa Hamm joins USMNT, Tom Brady, Mariah Carey and more in latest Fox World Cup ad

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Veteran PGA Tour pro flirts with 59, sets course record and Rickie Fowler shares lead at the midway point of the 2022 Zozo Championship in Japan

If you didn’t burn the midnight oil and watch the second round of the Zozo Championship, you missed some spectacular golf. The temperature warmed up, the wind died and the rain stopped in Chiba, Japan, and it left Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club rather defenseless. Add in preferred lies being in effect and it was no surprise that several players in the 78-man field took turns torching the course. That included a 59 watch, a new course record and Rickie Fowler showing life in his game. Let’s drill down a little deeper on some of the highlights from the land of the rising sun.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘I'm getting hammered’: Patrick Reed dishes on OWGR points, doesn’t believe he’s 56th in the world after LIV Golf move

Patrick Reed was No. 25 on the Official World Golf Ranking to start the year. By the time he started playing in LIV Golf events at the end of June, Reed had dropped to 38th. As the upstart series led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund tees up its regular-season finale this week with LIV Golf Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Reed has fallen to 56th in the world, a ranking he doesn’t agree with.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Star, NC
State
North Carolina State
Cary, NC
Sports
City
Cary, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Stricker's daughter Izzi followed his Champions Tour victory by using four straight birdies to win a state title

Suffice it to say, this has been a pretty good week in the Stricker household. On Sunday, by attacking the par 5s and making only one bad swing on the final hole when it didn’t matter, Steve Stricker broke a five-way tie for the most victories on the Champions Tour by winning his fourth title this season, the Constellation Furyk & Friends. The 2021 Ryder Cup U.S. captain won by two shots over Harrison Frazar and three over tournament host Jim Furyk at the Timuquana Country Club near Jacksonville.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Brandi Chastain
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Clint Dempsey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

By now, just about everyone in sports media has given their take on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady at the end of Sunday’s loss in Tampa Bay. What appeared to be a third-down stop by Jarrett was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Most NFL analysts couldn’t believe the officials would make such a questionable call at such a critical moment in the game.
NFL
itrwrestling.com

Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt

MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#American Soccer#Soccer League#Nba#Wakemed Soccer Park#Tbt Enterprises#Tst
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NWSL playoffs are here, and the path to Audi Field feels wide open

Fittingly for a league with more depth in talent than any other, it feels like every team in the NWSL playoffs has a shot at winning it all. The Portland Thorns showed their strength all season long, while OL Reign went supernova down the stretch, and both await in the semifinals. They’ll get this weekend off after earning first-round byes, meaning the action will take place in southern California and the Gulf coast. While the focus on the NWSL has for good reason been on the Yates investigation and its revelations of abuse and mismanagement, the fact is that these playoff games...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Warriors agree to four-year, $109 million extension with Andrew Wiggins

After reportedly agreeing to a massive contract extension with 23-year-old guard Jordan Poole, the Golden State Warriors weren’t done locking up core pieces of their roster. According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews of ESPN, the Warriors have agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with Andrew Wiggins. Following his extension, Wiggins will be under contract for the next five seasons with Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Isiah Harwell dishes on unofficial visit to UNC

The UNC basketball program continues the push to build the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes and this Fall will be critical in terms of visits. But UNC also hosted a prospect in the 2025 class as well. Five-star guard Isiah Harwell took an unofficial visit to UNC recently, getting an early look at the campus and the program. The Idaho native made the trip out as UNC had the chance to impress the talented recruit. Following the visit, Harwell dished on his time at UNC to Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, and it sounds like it went well. Here is what Harwell said: “All...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

161K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy