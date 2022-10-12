ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

As offense rounds into form, defense must rise for Southern Utah against Abilene Christian

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LY3Rl_0iWNKTU700

Southern Utah (3-3, 1-1 in the WAC) heads to Texas to face Abilene Christian (4-2, 1-0), hoping to snap a two-game losing streak following a 42-40 loss to Tarleton State at Eccles Coliseum last week.

SUU ceded over 500 yards of total offense to Tarleton, despite holding the Texans to zero first downs in the fourth quarter, helping to erase a 35-13 deficit entering the quarter.

The Thunderbird defense held the Texans scoreless through 20 minutes due in part to some strong play in the secondary by Torion White.

White held leading receiver Jaden Smith to zero catches on five targets in the first quarter and recorded a diving interception of Beau Allen.

“Torion had a couple of decent plays but overall did not grade out very well,” said head coach DeLane Fitzgerald on Wednesday. “Torion’s a freshman. Both of the kids we’re playing at corner are freshmen. He has a hard time putting the last play away and moving to the next play."

Even with the strong start for the defense, Allen had 406 yards on just 15 completions.

Daius Cooper and Antwoine Ware each had over 100 yards on just three catches.

Smith added another 79 yards on three grabs.

“We went in and watched the film, and our coverage last week wasn’t as bad as the fact we didn’t tackle,” Fitzgerald said. “After they caught the football, we didn’t tackle.”

Justin Miller and the offense for Southern Utah tried to match the Texans step for step, but two late interceptions by Miller ultimately proved to be the difference.

Miller also had two receivers go over 100 yards with Isaiah Wooden and Steve Jenkins.

Jenkins, a UNLV transfer, had just eight catches entering last Saturday’s game, but had six catches for a team-high 110 yards and a touchdown, building off the previous week’s three-catch, 73-yard, one-touchdown performance against Eastern Kentucky.

In the process, Jenkins opened up more opportunities for Isaiah Wooden.

Wooden has four 100-yard receiving games so far on the year.

“If you can get two or three wide receivers going it makes it really hard to defend,” Fitzgerald said. “If you only have one guy, they’ll double him, bracket him, keep a spy on him, get help on him underneath with the linebackers. If you have three guys, you should be able to throw it around the yard pretty well.”

Along with the emergence of Isaiah Williams out of the backfield, the Southern Utah offense appears to be finding more playmakers for Miller.

Williams has worked his way to the top of the pecking order out of the backfield. The junior had just ten carries before handling the ball nine times out of the backfield for 81 yards and also making four catches for 39 yards and three total touchdowns against Tarleton.

Take :SUU vs. Tarleton football photo gallery

Fitzgerald said his team should also be able to take advantage of matchup problems in the secondary against Abilene Christian.

The Wildcats allowed 243 yards through the air against Stephen F. Austin in a 41-38 loss to the Lumberjacks.

Jermiah Dobbins rushed for his third straight 100-yard game last week.

Dobbins has seen his carries and yards rise in each of the first six games.

“We’ve got to do a good job in the run game this week,” Fitzgerald said. “My prediction is they turn and hand him the ball 30 times this week. We’re going to play it straight up and attempt to tackle a lot better than we did last week.”

Dobbins had 135 yards and three second-half touchdowns against Utah Tech. The sophomore followed that up with 31 carries, 166 yards, and three more touchdowns in the loss to the Lumberjacks.

Stopping Dobbins is the key to an SUU win.

Maverick McIvor built off a strong second half against Utah Tech, throwing for 283 yards and two touchdowns last weekend, but the offensive focal point for the Wildcats has evolved to be Dobbins out of the backfield.

Prediction

Southern Utah 27, Abilene Christian 34

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

The best donuts in Southern Utah

There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC 4

Scout out the cutest fall clothing in Southern Utah

Enjoy St. George’s warm fall weather with the help of a cute outfit. Serenity Thurston and Audrey Rhea from Scout and Cloth. The shop started online but has grown to a brick and mortar and can be found in a historical building on Tabernacle. They carry very stylish clothes and are perfect if you’re looking to change up your wardrobe. Thurston and Rhea say you can also find books and other gift items among the racks. Check out the store and mention GTU for 20% off one item.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
cohaitungchi.com

SNOW CANYON STATE PARK PETROGLYPHS – St George, UT

Documenting this hike was a challenge that I enjoyed. I had to go out three different times before I finally found what I was looking for on this hike. The first trip took me (I would later find out) right past one of the slot canyons with some of the most significant petroglyphs. The second trip I found one of the petroglyph sites and stopped my search just short of finding the other three. The third trip I slipped my little baby girl in her sling and went out determined to find all of the petroglyphs and make a trail worth following! At last I conquered, and I’m proud to present my report.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Cedar City, UT
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Utah Sports
Abilene, TX
Football
City
Cedar City, UT
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Utah Football
Abilene, TX
Sports
Cedar City, UT
Football
890kdxu.com

One Hospitalized Following Crash In St. George

(St George, UT) - At least one person is hurt following a car crash in St. George Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive at about 9:30 p.m. A witness says they saw the white Ford pick-up run the light and hit a white passenger four-door. The woman who was driving the white four-door was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Fire Sparks at 55+ Community in St. George

(St. George, UT) -- St. George Fire Department reports an electrical fire that burned a garage inside the Vista Ridge Estates 55+ community off Dixie Downs Road Thursday night. The fire began around 8pm and may have been sparked by an electric bike that was charging side the garage. Firefighters from all over the city converged on the blaze. Crews were working through the night to mop up hotspots. People that were close to the fire were being checked for smoke inhalation.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Stephen F. Austin
Person
Isaiah Williams
Person
Steve Jenkins
KSLTV

Man arrested after attempting to rob bank teller in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A man was arrested Friday after police say he tried to rob a bank teller inside a supermarket in Cedar City. Officials with the Cedar City Police Department said they were notified of the incident at America First Credit Union inside Lin’s supermarket at approximately 9:40 a.m.
CEDAR CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Body found in Washington County identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities identified the body discovered in Washington County on Oct. 10 as 36-year-old Ivins resident, Lewis Russell. According to a statement released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers were initially called to investigate a possible burglary of a construction company. Employees of the construction company called to report a break-in and a stolen vehicle.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Utah#Texans#American Football#Suu
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

1K+
Followers
950
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy