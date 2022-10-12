As offense rounds into form, defense must rise for Southern Utah against Abilene Christian

Southern Utah (3-3, 1-1 in the WAC) heads to Texas to face Abilene Christian (4-2, 1-0), hoping to snap a two-game losing streak following a 42-40 loss to Tarleton State at Eccles Coliseum last week.

SUU ceded over 500 yards of total offense to Tarleton, despite holding the Texans to zero first downs in the fourth quarter, helping to erase a 35-13 deficit entering the quarter.

The Thunderbird defense held the Texans scoreless through 20 minutes due in part to some strong play in the secondary by Torion White.

White held leading receiver Jaden Smith to zero catches on five targets in the first quarter and recorded a diving interception of Beau Allen.

“Torion had a couple of decent plays but overall did not grade out very well,” said head coach DeLane Fitzgerald on Wednesday. “Torion’s a freshman. Both of the kids we’re playing at corner are freshmen. He has a hard time putting the last play away and moving to the next play."

Even with the strong start for the defense, Allen had 406 yards on just 15 completions.

Daius Cooper and Antwoine Ware each had over 100 yards on just three catches.

Smith added another 79 yards on three grabs.

“We went in and watched the film, and our coverage last week wasn’t as bad as the fact we didn’t tackle,” Fitzgerald said. “After they caught the football, we didn’t tackle.”

Justin Miller and the offense for Southern Utah tried to match the Texans step for step, but two late interceptions by Miller ultimately proved to be the difference.

Miller also had two receivers go over 100 yards with Isaiah Wooden and Steve Jenkins.

Jenkins, a UNLV transfer, had just eight catches entering last Saturday’s game, but had six catches for a team-high 110 yards and a touchdown, building off the previous week’s three-catch, 73-yard, one-touchdown performance against Eastern Kentucky.

In the process, Jenkins opened up more opportunities for Isaiah Wooden.

Wooden has four 100-yard receiving games so far on the year.

“If you can get two or three wide receivers going it makes it really hard to defend,” Fitzgerald said. “If you only have one guy, they’ll double him, bracket him, keep a spy on him, get help on him underneath with the linebackers. If you have three guys, you should be able to throw it around the yard pretty well.”

Along with the emergence of Isaiah Williams out of the backfield, the Southern Utah offense appears to be finding more playmakers for Miller.

Williams has worked his way to the top of the pecking order out of the backfield. The junior had just ten carries before handling the ball nine times out of the backfield for 81 yards and also making four catches for 39 yards and three total touchdowns against Tarleton.

Fitzgerald said his team should also be able to take advantage of matchup problems in the secondary against Abilene Christian.

The Wildcats allowed 243 yards through the air against Stephen F. Austin in a 41-38 loss to the Lumberjacks.

Jermiah Dobbins rushed for his third straight 100-yard game last week.

Dobbins has seen his carries and yards rise in each of the first six games.

“We’ve got to do a good job in the run game this week,” Fitzgerald said. “My prediction is they turn and hand him the ball 30 times this week. We’re going to play it straight up and attempt to tackle a lot better than we did last week.”

Dobbins had 135 yards and three second-half touchdowns against Utah Tech. The sophomore followed that up with 31 carries, 166 yards, and three more touchdowns in the loss to the Lumberjacks.

Stopping Dobbins is the key to an SUU win.

Maverick McIvor built off a strong second half against Utah Tech, throwing for 283 yards and two touchdowns last weekend, but the offensive focal point for the Wildcats has evolved to be Dobbins out of the backfield.

Prediction

Southern Utah 27, Abilene Christian 34

