ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Biden, in Colorado, designates his 1st new national monument

By COLLEEN LONG, SEUNG MIN KIM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WI31t_0iWNKOJi00
1 of 14

LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America.

The announcement is a boost to Colorado’s senior Democratic senator, Michael Bennet, who has for years advocated for the designation and is in a competitive re-election bid this November. The location is an alpine training site where U.S. soldiers prepared for battles in the Italian Alps during World War II.

“We’re doing it not just for today, but for all the ages,” Biden said, standing amid the rugged, sun-drenched backdrop flanked by mountains as far as the eye could see. The remote site was located off a winding road past an abandoned mine and an old mountain home. “It’s for the people of Colorado, but it also goes well beyond the people of Colorado. It’s for all the people across America and the world.”

The proclamation formally establishes the Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument, spanning more than 53,800 acres that will be protected and managed by the U.S. Forest Service. Many members of the 10th Mountain Division who trained at Camp Hale returned to Colorado after the war and helped create the state’s lucrative ski industry, and the site is now used for outdoor activities such as hiking and camping, and is home to rare wildlife.

“Soldiers in Camp Hale learned to scale rock, ski and survive, preparing for the war they were about to fight,” said Biden, who for Wednesday’s announcement was joined by two veterans from the 10th Mountain Division. He praised the troops’ “skill, strength and stamina that could’ve been only gained in a place like this.”

While most national monuments protect extraordinary natural landscapes, there are at least 12 other military sites designated as national monuments by other presidents.

Biden on Wednesday called his designation a permanent one that none of his future successors can overturn, although previous presidents have reduced the size of national monuments. The issue of whether a president can eliminate a national monument has not been resolved in court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wihtE_0iWNKOJi00

Donald Trump shrank two national monuments in southern Utah, a decision that tribes and environmental groups challenged in court. Those cases had been pending when Biden restored full protections for the monuments and expanded one of its boundaries. Biden also restored protections for an area off the New England coast that Trump had opened to commercial fishing.

In a separate move, the Biden administration also announced Wednesday it is pausing new mining and oil and gas drilling on 225,000 acres of public land in the Thompson Divide, a natural gas-rich area not far from Camp Hale.

Citing a need to protect wildlife, the Interior Department said it is initiating a review of a proposed 20-year withdrawal of the area from new leasing. Preexisting natural gas leases that account for less than 1% of active federal leases in Colorado won’t be affected.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose western Colorado district is home to the new restrictions, condemned the move as a “land grab” that would prevent domestic energy production.

The president’s stop in Colorado Wednesday is part of a three-state swing out West this week. Later Wednesday, Biden heads to California, where he will hold a pair of events promoting two of his most significant legislative achievements and headline a fundraiser for the House Democrats’ campaign arm.

Finally, Biden will stop in Oregon. where his party is in danger of losing the governor’s race, to rally Democrats. Early voting starts in Oregon and Colorado next week and is already underway in California.

He is notably staying away from states where his presence could hurt Democrats; on this trip he’s skipping Nevada and Arizona, where incumbent Democratic senators are battling tough reelection bids.

Democratic candidates have been far more likely to appear with Biden if it’s an official White House event, and that was the approach in Colorado, where Bennet stood alongside the president to tout the designation.

“You have excellent taste, Mr. President, for your administration’s first national monument designation,” Bennet said Wednesday. “Your designation means more Americans will come to appreciate the extraordinary history of this place — a history that goes back to before when Colorado was a state.”

Meanwhile, Bennet’s opponent, Republican Joe O’Dea, dismissed Biden’s visit as “a political stunt.”

“It’s not changing our economy. It’s not changing the price of gas,” O’Dea said in an interview of the Camp Hale designation. He added that while “Camp Hale’s a special place,” its preservation should have come through Congress. O’Dea called Biden’s unilateral action a “usurpation of power.” A far more sweeping conservation bill has been stalled in Congress due to opposition from Republicans.

O’Dea, a businessman with a moderate profile, has mounted a competitive bid against Bennet, who has served in the Senate since 2009. National Republicans believe he is among the party’s best recruits this cycle.

Still, the race still remains somewhat of a reach for Republicans, who see better offensive opportunities in states like Nevada, Georgia and Arizona. Still, the Senate Leadership Fund, the primary super PAC dedicated to electing Republicans to the Senate, made its first investment of the cycle in Colorado last week by sending $1.25 million to O’Dea’s super PAC.

___

Kim reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Nicholas Riccardi, Jesse Bedayn and James Anderson in Denver, and Matthew Daly in Washington, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Colorado schools forced to tell GOP candidate to stop saying students identify as cats

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado’s claims that students are dressing up as cats and other furry animals has been widely denied by a selection of school districts in the state.Heidi Ganahl levelled the wacky accusations against as many as 30 different schools in the state while appearing on the Jimmy Sengenberger Show on Saturday.“It sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it’s happening all over Colorado and schools are tolerating it. It’s insane,” the GOP hopeful challenging Governor Jared Polis next month said in an appearance on the conservative talk show.“What on earth are we doing? Knock it off, schools. Put...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Leadville, CO
State
Oregon State
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
Washington Examiner

Lauren Boebert's Democratic opponent forgot he was previously registered as a Democrat

Former Vice President Adlai Stevenson once said, “The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” Given today’s political climate, and the Democratic focus on what they deem as “misinformation,” one would presume that not telling the truth about one’s previous political party registration would be proof that someone is unworthy of winning. Yet, that is what Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, allegedly has done. Frisch will face Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll

Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
NEVADA STATE
FOX31 Denver

What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?

If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region.  The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet.  How […]
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Monuments#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democratic#Italian#The Camp Hale#The U S Forest Service
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
coloradopolitics.com

Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
COLORADO STATE
Vox

The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement

In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Denver

Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase

A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
546K+
Post
558M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy