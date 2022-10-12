ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Hilliard students exposed to new opportunities at skilled trades expo

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agbkq_0iWNKKmo00

Long and loud blasts from the warning horns on heavy instruction equipment at the second-annual Central Ohio Skilled Trades and Safety Career Expo illustrated that even teenage boys and girls don’t lose the childhood thrill of climbing onto bulldozers and front-loaders.

While the purpose of the event Oct. 11 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard was to introduce sophomores and juniors at each of Hilliard’s three high schools to the opportunity of a career in the skilled labor industry, many still took advantage of exploring how heavy equipment is used, while pondering a post-high school career in building and construction.

“I love taking things apart and putting them back together,” said 15-year-old Allie Caudill, a sophomore at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Allie has a collection of wrenches, screwdrivers, drills and saws she said she uses for such efforts.

Allie said she enjoys assembling things, too, such as home goods from IKEA, for example, and calls herself a “DIYer,” or do-it-yourselfer, often improvising or using her own intellect, rather than following every step of a set of directions.

The second Central Ohio Skilled Trades and Safety Career Expo followed the first such expo held last October at the fairgrounds and was established with assistance from the Ohio Contractors Association, the Associated General Contractors of America and the Columbus/Central Ohio Building Trades Council.

“There are amazing opportunities in the skilled trades, but a lot of students just are not aware of it,” Hilliard Superintendent Dave Stewart said, who mingled with the students from Hilliard Bradley, Darby and Davidson high schools and the Tolles Career & Technical Center.

Mark Tremayne, director of innovation and extended learning for Hilliard schools, said the expo is designed to meet one of the district’s three “Es,” which is to ensure that every student who graduates either enrolls, enlists or is employed.

“(The expo) is all about access to opportunity,” said Tremayne, and part of the district’s mission to see that each student enrolls in college, enlists in the military or is employed with a living wage upon graduating from Hilliard schools.

The expo showcased 14 construction trades and also included the Hilliard Division of Police and the Norwich Township Fire Department.

Mitch Trucco, president of Trucco Construction, said the company participated in the expo to introduce “the younger generation” to the opportunity and benefits of a career in skilled trades.

“For many years, construction trades have taken a backseat to college, (but) there is both a need for a skilled labor workforce (and) it offers great earning and benefits,” Trucco said.

Andy Fox, workforce development manager for Kokosing Construction Company, acknowledged that skilled labor force still struggles to combat the view some people have that only those who can’t succeed at college “become ditch-diggers,” referring to what a parent might tell a child who chooses not to attend college.

But the skilled trades allow for people to “earn while they learn,” by earning compensation while completing an apprenticeship and earning more once certified in any number of trade skills, Fox said.

“It is a job and a career where, after just graduating from high school, one can begin a life without debt, live independently and raise a family,” Fox said.

@ThisWeekCorvo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Former student says transition was aided by supportive school community

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elijah Crafter always knew he was different. Elijah Crafter came out to his peers his junior year of high school. Crafter was part of Nationwide Children's Hospital THRIVE program. According to the Trevor Project 45% of LGBTQ+ youth have considered attempting suicide within the past year.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Program trains women of color to be women of tech

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The arrival of Intel in Central Ohio is setting off a fury of training for those looking to get jobs at the chip-maker and many other tech companies preparing to set up shop in the region. A Franklin County program is training women of color, who are under-represented in the tech sector, to get some of those jobs.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Hilliard, OH
Education
City
Hilliard, OH
10TV

Hilton Columbus Downtown introduces new 28-story tower

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The popular hotel chain, Hilton, officially opened its second tower's doors in downtown Columbus earlier this week. Hilton Columbus Downtown's new expansion makes it the largest hotel in Ohio with 1,000 guest rooms. The new 28-story tower on North High Street added 463 rooms for guests...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New interim superintendent for Reynoldsburg schools

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s a new interim superintendent for Reynoldsburg City Schools as the district continues searching for a full-time leader. Dr. Jocelyn Cosgrave was appointed interim superintendent Monday after outgoing superintendent Dr. Dan Good tendered his resignation. The school board voted during a special meeting Monday to make the appointment. Cosgrave is the […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
sciotopost.com

Moo Moo Express Car Wash Grove City Opening Raises Over 15,000 for Marcus Project

Columbus, Ohio, October 14, 2022—Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the Grand Opening of its 24th Central Ohio express car wash location with 10 days of free car washes and a monetary donation campaign for The Marcus Project. Throughout the Grand Opening period at 2615 London Groveport Rd. in Grove City, Ohio, Moo Moo gave away more than 2,272 free car washes at a retail value of more than $40,000. The Company also collected $15,730.96 in monetary donations for The Marcus Project, to help further their mission of assisting children and families in need by creating opportunities, sourcing necessities, and building a feeling of significance.
GROVE CITY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Fox
NBC4 Columbus

Two multifamily developments totaling nearly 550 units proposed in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of multifamily housing developments totaling nearly 550 units have been proposed in Gahanna. Two separate projects, one by Columbus developer Casto and the other by Gahanna developer The Stonehenge Company, would bring new residential developments to the city. The Stonehedge development, dubbed Project Morse Road 14, is […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s largest hotel now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12
NBC4 Columbus

What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WDTN

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
POWELL, OH
dublinohiousa.gov

Dublin Ranks Best Small City in Ohio for Third Time

(Dublin, Ohio) — Dublin, Ohio, maintains its ranking as the best small city to live in Ohio for the third year in a row while also making it into the top 1 percent of small cities in America. The city ranked among the top 20 best small cities to...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
NEWARK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Education
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus Area

If you're looking for a delicious seafood boil, you should check out these places in Greater Columbus. Located in Westerville, this restaurant serves great Cajun-style seafood including seafood boils. All of their seafood boils include corn on the cob and potato. Choose from seafood like green mussels, clams, lobster tails, king crab legs, and more. Seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, Old Bay, and Two Claws Signature Spice. Spice levels are non-spicy, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot. If you're not in the mood for seafood boils, customers also enjoy their fried shrimp and fried soft-shell crab.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy