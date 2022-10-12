ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Seabury Solutions applies AI to Scheduling, Data Wrangling and Revenue Potential Forecasting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MoHdV_0iWNKI1M00

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--

Seabury Solutions, a market leader in providing Information Technology solutions for the aviation industry, announced today the integration of AI solutions through strategic partnerships.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005625/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“Aurora’s intelligent scheduling technology improves MRO throughput, resulting in improved transparency and reduced costs, while also resulting in superior operations management. Aurora was developed to help tackle difficult, mission-critical scheduling problems—by using artificial intelligence technologies to encode extensive expert domain knowledge with advanced algorithms to generate more efficient schedules. Today, Aurora manages the most demanding operations for organizations such as The Boeing Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Bombardier Learjet, Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Korea Aerospace Industries, and the US Air Force, US Space Force, and US Navy,” says Richard Stottler, President, Stottler Henke.

“Having seen OEMs and Tier 1s invest in predictive maintenance driven AI channels, it was crucial that AI found its way into enhancing data quality and integrity using data driven models. This acts as a segway into helping organizations visualize commercial impact of decisions using an Aircraft, Engine or Component’s Airworthiness and Maintenance data. KeepFlying sees great potential for Airlines, MROs, Lessors and Banks to create financial twins for the Assets they operate, lease, maintain and finance to predict costs, revenues, asset placement commercial potentials and risks using Machine Learning models trained across different Aircraft and Engine types,” remarked KeepFlying CEO, Sriram Haran.

“Our decision to include AI into our Functional Architecture was taken right before the Pandemic started and it was included in our road map together with a 5-year plan to execute it. After understanding the necessity of tools driven by AI in areas such as Scheduling, Planning, Revenue Forecasting (specifically for Airframe and Engines MROs, lessors and Financial Institutions) we took the challenge of inviting specialized strategic partners to deliver a set of solutions that will only improve our digital transformation platform and benefit not only current but also future customers,” stated Seabury Solutions CEO & President, Bijoy Mechery.

ABOUT STOTTLER HENKE ASSOCIATES Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005625/en/

CONTACT: mkt@seaburysolutions.com

www.seaburysolutions.com/

KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES NETHERLANDS NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE OTHER DEFENSE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONTRACTS DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY DEFENSE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AIR TRANSPORT FINANCE AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Seabury Solutions

PUB: 10/12/2022 04:18 PM/DISC: 10/12/2022 04:18 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Vanta lands $40M to automate cybersecurity compliance

CEO Christina Cacioppo tells TechCrunch that the new cash will be used to support Vanta’s customer acquisition, product R&D and go-to-market efforts. It brings the company’s total capital raised to $203 million. Cacioppo founded Vanta in 2016 to — in her words — “help companies achieve and maintain...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

SecuriThings is bringing order to IoT device management with $21M investment

Today the company announced a $21 million Series B. Roy Dagan, company CEO and co-founder, says that while companies are spending inordinate amounts of money on this equipment, they often don’t know if they are even working because they lack visibility. “We built the ultimate system to help them automate the management of these devices at scale, and really provide the equivalent of an IT type of system for managing these kinds of devices,” Dagan told TechCrunch.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Data Wrangling#Us Air Force#Data Management#Forecasting#Business Industry#Linus Business#Seabury Solutions#Information Technology#Ai#Mro#The Boeing Company#Bombardier Learjet#Spirit Aerosystems#The Us Air Force#Us Space Force
TechCrunch

Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users

Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Motorola Solutions Unveils Mobile Field-Based Innovations at IACP 2022

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced new public safety technology advancements that support a mobile-first approach to preparing officers with the information they need to make the best and safest decisions. These include a first-of-its-kind public safety application for Apple CarPlay to transform field operations, as well as the integration of video footage from emergency response drones and robots into CommandCentral Aware. Bringing video and information from a variety of field devices onto a single pane of glass in the command center gives agencies the awareness and information they need to carry out their missions more safely and efficiently.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Infobip integrates with ServiceNow to improve customer experience

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has integrated with ServiceNow to provide enhanced messaging capabilities for ServiceNow customers. The integration, available now in the ServiceNow® Store, improves the customer experience by using two-way messaging for customer support, resulting in faster response times, consistent messaging, and increased customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005098/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
TechCrunch

Inside Motional’s strategy to bring robotaxis to market

The Uber deal comes off the back of similar partnerships with Via and Lyft to launch robotaxi services in Las Vegas. Sensing a pattern emerging, we reached out to Akshay Jaising, Motional’s new VP of commercialization, who joined the company in July after doing a stint as the director of business development at Kitty Hawk, the electric aviation startup backed by Larry Page that shut down last month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Streakwave Australia Introduces Tarana’s Next-Generation Fixed Wireless Access (ngFWA) Platform, Becomes First Official G1 Distributor in the Region

MELBOURNE, Australia & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Streakwave, a value-added distributor of wireless communication equipment, and Tarana, a company leading the next generation of fixed wireless access technology, today announced their partnership to leverage Tarana’s G1 platform for wireless internet service providers (WISPs), managed service providers (MSPs), and other point to multi-point wireless network operators throughout Australia. Streakwave is the first official distributor of Tarana G1 in Australia and the Pacific Islands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005459/en/ Streakwave and Tarana will provide high-speed internet to previously underserved communities with the unprecedented capabilities and deployment ease of Gigabit 1 (G1.) (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Walgreens beats fiscal 4Q forecasts, absorbs UK business hit

Walgreens Boots Alliance topped earnings forecasts in the final quarter of fiscal 2022, and the drugstore chain’s early look at 2023 also fell mostly above expectations. A drop in COVID-19 vaccinations and a big charge tied to the company’s United Kingdom stores weighed on results, but shares edged up Thursday after Walgreens detailed its performance. Overall, the company booked a $415 million loss in the quarter that ended Aug. 31, as sales slid 5% to $32.45 billion. Earnings adjusted for one-time items totaled 80 cents per share. Analysts expect, on average, earnings of 77 cents per share on $32.1 billion in revenue in Walgreens’ fiscal fourth quarter, according to FactSet.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BBC

Semiconductor testing firm PTSL secures £27m investment

A semiconductor testing firm formed after a major microchip maker shut its Scottish factory in 2009 is set to expand after securing a big investment. Hamilton-based Probe Test Solutions (PTSL) said alternative asset management group Tikehau Capital had invested $30m (£27m) in the company. It is understood the move...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Recent research shows when the interests of firms and employees might diverge

Recent research by Thorstein Grohsjean (Bocconi University, Milan) and Henning Piezunka (INSEAD) has shown that some collaborations can hurt firm performance but help employees' careers. Firms collaborating with the same partner often compete for its resources, in a condition called peer competition. Peer competition reduces their access to the partner's...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale

Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
ECONOMY
getnews.info

Returnstar Introduces The Way to Make Digital Campus Organized with Q-NEX Solution

In today’s world, the ICT infrastructure in education field is evolving fast in various countries as technology reform has been a major strategic measure towards educational development. With the popularization of information technology in classrooms, smart education has gradually become the main theme for most countries to set the path for future education.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Study: 'Exploring' inventors thrive in workplaces with open communications

A new organizational design study from researchers at the University of South Florida sheds light on the ideal work environment inventors need in order to succeed and thrive when they venture into new knowledge domains. The study revealed that "explorers"—inventors who go outside their area of expertise whether in technologies,...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

impacX Partners with Gatorade to Introduce Revolutionary Smart Gx Bottle

Today, impacX (TASE: IMPC.TA), the Internet of Packaging company that provides a full end-to-end connected experience for water, vitamins, supplements and CPG brands through an Internet of Things (IoT) smart packaging platform, announced a partnership with global sports fuel brand Gatorade. The result: Gatorade Smart Gx bottles powered by impacX’s science and technology.
BUSINESS
getnews.info

Netooze® Best In Class Cloud Computing Service in 2022

Trying to choose a cloud hosting provider can be difficult because there are so many of them. However, if you know what requirements and solutions you need, you can locate a cloud hosting provider that has the ideal combination of cloud computing services for your organization and the finest uptime and dependability.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
546K+
Post
558M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy