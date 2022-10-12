After all backorders and reservations were completed, the Steam Deck is easier than ever to get and it's slowly becoming more and more popular. Every day, more and more users are discovering the full potential of Valve's handheld PC gaming console as it supports a huge variety of customizations and mods – including things that weren't originally intended, like emulating games and other consoles. Some users have gone even further beyond and found ways around the limitations built into the console, like one user who found a way to play the entirety of the first "Shrek" movie on start instead of the Steam Deck's default boot screen.

