Steam Deck User Creates Unexpected Problem With Shrek Boot Screen

After all backorders and reservations were completed, the Steam Deck is easier than ever to get and it's slowly becoming more and more popular. Every day, more and more users are discovering the full potential of Valve's handheld PC gaming console as it supports a huge variety of customizations and mods – including things that weren't originally intended, like emulating games and other consoles. Some users have gone even further beyond and found ways around the limitations built into the console, like one user who found a way to play the entirety of the first "Shrek" movie on start instead of the Steam Deck's default boot screen.
IGN

PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It

Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
GAMINGbible

New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
dotesports.com

Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass

ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
CNET

Meta Used Motion Capture for Avatar Legs at Connect Event, Report Says

Meta showed off its next-generation avatars with legs at its Meta Connect event, but according to a report from UploadVR, the legs shown at the event were pre-animated before the event using motion capture technology. "To enable this preview of what's to come, the segment featured animations created from motion...
dotesports.com

Nintendo exceeds every expectation by reportedly making almost a billion dollars in 2021

Nintendo is a well-established titan of the gaming industry that launched timeless classics like Mario Kart, Splatoon 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that easily stand out in the bunch thanks to their high-quality gameplay, immersion, and story. As Nintendo continues to grow into the epitome of platform games, we have learned that Microsoft made almost $1 billion sheerly from Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions.
IGN

You No Longer Need a Reservation to Buy a Steam Deck

Valve has announced that the Steam Deck is now available to buy without a reservation. Ever since the Steam Deck launched earlier this year, you’ve needed to reserve a place in a queue to buy one, but Valve has now removed the waiting list, allowing you to order the Steam Deck directly via its online store, with the handheld console shipped to you shortly after.
SlashGear

Meta Quest Pro Vs. Meta Quest 2: The Major Differences Explained

It has been one year since Facebook rebranded itself as Meta, an announcement that was made at Meta Connect 2021, an annual conference targeting developers, creators, and tech enthusiasts interested in Facebook's vision of the metaverse. Aside from undergoing a major rebranding exercise, last year's event saw Meta launch the Meta Quest 2, a VR budget-oriented VR headset originally branded as the Oculus Quest 2. The same event also saw Meta tease its next-gen high-end standalone headset codenamed Project Cambria. Slated for release this year, Project Cambria finally received an official name at the 2022 edition of Meta Connect after Meta rechristened it as the Meta Quest Pro.
SlashGear

Microsoft's Mixed Reality Headsets Are Not Doing Great At Advanced Warfare Training

In 2021, Microsoft announced that it has signed a contract potentially worth about $22 billion with the U.S. Army. As part of the defense partnership, the company was supposed to develop and supply a special version of the HoloLens Mixed Reality headset for training and combat preparation purposes. It appears that the early tests involving Microsoft's gear haven't really gone according to plan.
techeblog.com

Tokyo Cafe Employs Anime-Inspired Maid Robots to Serve Customers

You’ve seen University of Tokyo’s self-driving gazing car, now check out the MasiRo Project, a cafe that employs three anime-inspired maid robots to serve customers. Located near Akihabara, there are three robots – Mashiro, Chiro, and Chiya – designed to entertain and serve patrons at the coffee shop. Visitors enter by scanning a QR code before Mashiro guides you to your table.
Interesting Engineering

VR games could soon tap into your sense of smell too

Researchers at Stockholm University and Malmo University in Sweden have collaborated to develop technology that adds the ability to smell in virtual reality (VR) environments, a press release said. To demonstrate their technology, the researchers created a wine-tasting game where players get points for guessing the right aromas of the beverage.
SlashGear

SlashGear

