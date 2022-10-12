Stow man pleads guilty to charges stemming from cyclist's death in Akron

A Stow man pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to the death of a bicyclist who was struck and killed near the University of Akron campus in October 2019.

Andre Townsend, 53, was scheduled to go on trial Monday in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Instead, Townsend pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a first-degree felony, and operating a vehicle while under the influence. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated drug charge.

Townsend was charged in connection with the death of Robert Friend, 51, who was killed when a vehicle veered off the road, struck his bicycle, then hit a parked car on Oct. 1, 2019.

Friend was riding near the intersection of East Exchange Street and South Broadway about 1:20 a.m. when the crash occurred. Friend was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he died from his injuries.

The driver was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital with minor injuries.