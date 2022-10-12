ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legends of US space program coming to Kansas Cosmosphere

By Wil Day
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Cosmosphere will be bringing 10 “legends” of the U.S. space program to Hutchinson in December to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

What would become the Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center began in 1962 when Patty Carey installed a planetarium inside of the Poultry Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds and named it Hutchinson’s Theatre of the Skies.

December also marks the 50th anniversary of the last time man stepped on the moon under the Apollo program, which ended with Apollo 17 in 1972.

As part of the festivities, the Cosmosphere is hosting a gala featuring 10 astronauts and NASA Mission Control veterans. The gala is scheduled for Dec. 2 in the Meadowlark Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

Tickets are on sale now, but officials expect them to sell out quickly. Find a full list of VIPs, event details and purchase tickets here .

