MLive.com
See photos as Centreville plays against Muskegon Catholic Central on senior night
CENTERVILLE, MI -- Centreville High School hosted Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday evening, Oct. 14. Neither team scored a touchdown before halftime, but Muskegon Catholic Central had a strong second half and was able to beat Centreville, 14-6. Before the game, Centreville honored senior members of the football, marching band,...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area boys soccer district results and pairings for Oct. 14
MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys soccer postseason is officially underway and there were plenty of highlight-reel performances and down-to-the-wire finishes in the opening round of the district tournament. Below is a look at how each Muskegon-area boys soccer team performed during Wednesday and Thursday’s opening round and...
Class 1A Arkansas boys basketball preview
By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the boys ranks of Class 1A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player position ...
WPFO
Boys high school soccer: Cheverus Stags vs. Portland Bulldogs
The Portland Bulldogs hosted the Cheverus Stags in boys high school soccer Thursday night. The Bulldogs beat Cheverus 2-0.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls soccer stays unbeaten, tops Southmoreland
Usually this late in the girls soccer regular season, section games are precious and carry heavy meaning in the standings. Unbeaten Mt. Pleasant already had secured its first section title since 2016 and a WPIAL playoff spot by the time it hosted rival Southmoreland on Wednesday night. But the No....
Lakeview's 'sister act' is producing a winning show on the volleyball court
All-City Tournament - Saturday at Pennfield High School. When Lakeview's volleyball team has its best lineup on the floor, four of the six players have a sisterly connection with at least one other member of the Spartans. "It's a real sister act for us this year," said Lakeview coach Heather...
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Aylen Littleworth maintains West Valley girls soccer winning streak
Roundup of Thursday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. West Valley 3, East Valley 0: Aylen Littleworth scored and had an assist and the Eagles (13-0-1, 8-0) shut out the visiting Knights (5-9, 3-5). Ashlyn Chase and Claire Busse added goals for WV.
