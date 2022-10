Last week’s game went about how I thought it would. Clemson started slowly, particularly on offense, but eventually pulled away from an overmatched BC squad. The defense actually outperformed my prediction which was good to see. Offensively, I was close but the dropped Collins TD pass and the missed FG was the difference there. A letdown of sorts was very likely and we saw that for a while, but the team got it together in the second half and left no doubt. The Tigers will need to ramp it up a notch or two this week in Tallahassee against a dangerous FSU team.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO