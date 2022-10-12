Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Colts in Week 6; Phillip Lindsay elevated from practice squad
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was able to get in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, the team has decided to rule him out of action a full 24 hours in advance of Sunday's contest. Nyheim Hines, dealing with a concussion, has also been ruled out. Deon Jackson and the newly elevated Phillip Lindsay will split the workload in the backfield.
numberfire.com
Phillip Lindsay elevated to Colts' active roster on Saturday
Indianapolis Colts running back Phillip Lindsay has been promoted to their active roster for Week Six's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lindsay is eligible to make his second appearance this season after Nyheim Hines (concussion) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) were ruled out. In a potential committee role, our models project...
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to start Week 7 for Pittsburgh
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Tagovailoa won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup with Minnesota, as he wasn't able to practice all week. Skylar Thompson is going to line up under center as the start. However, it appears as though Tagovailoa will be ready to assume his starting job the following week against Pittsburgh. Teddy Bridgewater has also cleared protocol and will back up Thompson versus the Vikings.
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa carted off field with apparent knee injury
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Indiana Hoosiers
numberfire.com
Keenan Allen (hamstring) doubtful for Chargers' Week 6 matchup versus Denver
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is doubtful for Week Six's contest against the Denver Broncos. Despite practicing in limited sessions, Allen is unlikely to suit up for Monday night's divisional showdown against the Broncos. Look for Josh Palmer to play more snaps versus a Denver unit allowing 20.2 FanDuel points per game to receivers.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater clears concussion protocol, to back up Skylar Thompson for Dolphins in Week 6
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Brdgewater has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He will be active Sunday in the team's Week 6 game against Minnesota. Despite that change in status, Bridgewater - having missed practice all week - will not start. That job will go to Sklyar Thompson. The man who entered the season as the starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is expected to be back in the lineup next week against Pittsburgh.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) doubtful for Buccaneers in Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is doubtful for Week 6's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones is dealing with a knee injury and is not expected to play against the Steelers. Russell Gage, who practiced in full on Friday, could see more targets with Jones sidelined again in Week 6.
numberfire.com
Denver's Melvin Gordon (neck) questionable in Week 6
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) is questionable to play in Week Six's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a week of limited practices, Gordon's status is currently in limbo against their division rivals. Expect Mike Boone to see more touches against a Chargers' defense ranked last in FanDuel points (28.9) allowed per game to running backs if Gordon is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (quad, foot) available for Week 6
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad, foot) is available for Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hill has been removed from the injury report and will be good to go for Sunday's clash with Minnesota. Jaylen Waddle (groin) was also removed from the injury report after logging a week of full practices. Our models expect Hill to see 9.2 targets on Sunday, with Waddle projected to see 8.9.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield (ankle) officially doubtful for Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Mayfield "had a great workout" on Friday and that he could be available against the Rams, but P.J. Walker will still make his first start of the season. Walker isn't the most attractive option for fantasy owners in a tough matchup, but he is a more aggressive passer than Mayfield, so it could be a potential upgrade for D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) questionable for Dolphins in Week 6
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is questionable to play in Week Six's contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert's availability is currently in limbo after he followed a missed practice on Wednesday with two limited sessions. Look for Chase Edmonds to see more touches against a VIkings' defense allowing 22.0 FanDuel points per game to running backs if Mostert is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) remains out in Week 6
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Six's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Landry will sit for the second straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Tre'Quan Smith to see more time in the slot against a Cincinnati defense ranked fifth (22.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) remains absent for Saints on Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Thursday. Thomas' second straight missed session is not a good sign towards his potential return from a toe injury after he missed two games. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more snaps if Thomas is ruled out against a Cincinnati Bengals' defense allowing 22.7 FanDuel points per game to wide outs.
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) available for Dallas in Week 6
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is available for Week 6's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Schultz was removed from the injury report and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's showdown with the Eagles. Our models expect him to see 2.2 targets against Philadelphia.
numberfire.com
Allen: Saints to start Andy Dalton at quarterback in Week 6
According to head coach Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start in Week Six's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dalton will make his third start this season while Jameis Winston recovers from his multiple back injuries. In a revenge opportunity against a Cincinnati defense ranked fifth (12.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, Dalton's FanDuel salary stands at $6,400.
numberfire.com
Zay Jones (ankle) limited for Jaguars on Thursday
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Jones was limited again on Thursday. Barring a setback, he appears on track to play against the Colts on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Jones'...
numberfire.com
Jakobi Meyers (knee) questionable for Patriots in Week 6
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) is questionable to play in Week Six's game against the Cleveland Browns. Meyers' status is currently in the air after limited practices with his knee injury. In an opportunity against a Browns' defense allowing 27.0 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Meyers to score 10.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
McVay: Tyler Higbee (ankle) questionable for Rams' Week 6 matchup, expected to play
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) is questionable to play in Week Six's game against the Carolina Panthers. After a DNP and a limited practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Higbee is expected to suit up in Week 6 despite his questionable designation. In a matchup against a Carolina unit allowing 8.1 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, our models project Higbee to score 9.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Colts' Nyheim Hines (concussion) ruled out for Week 6's matchup against Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) will not play in Week Six's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hines will sit out Sunday's divisional contest after he was ruled out with a concussion. Expect Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay to see more touches against a Jacksonville defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Cowboys list Dak Prescott (thumb) as questionable in Week 6
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) is listed as questionable for Week Six's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott's Week Six availability is currently in the air despite reports stating Cooper Rush is expected to start at quarterback on Sunday night. In a matchup against an Eagles' unit allowing 12.2...
