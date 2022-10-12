ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

The Wailin’ Jennys tour Montana Nov. 1-6

The Wailin’ Jennys – a beloved international folk act – returns to Montana for concerts Nov. 1 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Nov. 2 at The Ellen in Bozeman, Nov. 4 at the new Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, Nov. 5 at The Wilma in Missoula, and Nov. 6 at The Myrna Loy in Helena.
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?

The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories

Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
Bruins 40-6 Over the Spartans. Tom Carter a Big Reason Why.

HELENA- Tom Carter's stat line may not jump out at you at first glance, but he had a big performance in a big-time game. Carter rushed six times for 42 yards and a touchdown, adding two catches for 55 yards and a score. He hit the big play early. A 51-yard bomb from Joey Michelotti that set the pace for the Bruin offense and made a statement. Early in the second half, he made yet another big play. 4th down, 4 yards to go, Carter busts open for a 20-yard gain and punched it in a play later. Essentially putting the game out of reach for the Spartans. Carter's big play ability is a huge reason why the Bruins remain undefeated. Next up, Cross-town.
More information released on Butte standoff

Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has released more information regarding the standoff in Butte. The situation started around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 when officers with the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence on Aluminum St. Lester says the officers had...
Butte takes advantage of big first half in win over Missoula Hellgate

BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs (4-4, 3-3 Western AA) celebrated Senior Night in style, cruising to a 55-0 victory over the Missoula Hellgate Knights (2-6, 1-5 Western AA) at Naranche Stadium. Butte got off to a hot start and never looked back in a rebound victory after last week's loss at Glacier.
Butte standoff suspect found deceased, sheriff says

Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has confirmed the suspect was found deceased in the basement of the residence. Law enforcement will remain on scene overnight and an investigation will continue on Friday morning. “I’d like to thank Sheriff Leo Dutton of Lewis and Clark County for sending his SWAT...
BUTTE, MT

