Assemblywoman Janet Nguyen for State Senate announced the endorsement of the California Fraternal Order of Police (CAFOP). “We at the California Fraternal Order of Police recognize an ally in Janet Nguyen,” said Roger Hilton, President, California Fraternal Order of Police. “Her record has proven that she stands with peace officers, and makes public safety a priority. We look forward to working with her in the Senate.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO