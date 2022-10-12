Read full article on original website
California Lottery announces record earnings for public education
Despite ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Lottery turned things around in an enormous way in fiscal year (FY) 2020-21, achieving record-setting sales of more than $8.4 billion. Those earnings smashed the Lottery’s previous sales record of nearly $7.4 billion, which was set during pre-pandemic fiscal year 2018-19.
CAL FIRE partners with U.S. Army Reserve Private Public Partnership Office
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) and the U.S. Army Reserve Private Public Partnership Office (P3O) signed a proclamation earlier this year, to partner in an effort that supports Soldiers and families in overcoming barriers to obtain meaningful employment and education opportunities. P3O is leveraging technology,...
Fraternal Order of Police endorse Janet Nguyen for State Senate
Assemblywoman Janet Nguyen for State Senate announced the endorsement of the California Fraternal Order of Police (CAFOP). “We at the California Fraternal Order of Police recognize an ally in Janet Nguyen,” said Roger Hilton, President, California Fraternal Order of Police. “Her record has proven that she stands with peace officers, and makes public safety a priority. We look forward to working with her in the Senate.”
