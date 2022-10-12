Read full article on original website
Blackstone invests $500 million in Resolution Life as part of asset management deal
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) signed a partnership deal to manage certain investments for Resolution Life and has agreed to invest $500 million in the life insurance group, the companies said on Wednesday.
Earnings Previews: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo
Four of the country's largest banks will report earnings before markets open on Friday.
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Comcast Promotes CFO Mike Cavanagh to Added Role of President
Comcast said on Wednesday that it has promoted chief financial officer Mike Cavanagh to the added role of president. “With this promotion, Mike will work closely with chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts to manage the businesses and teams across the company,” it said. “Mike will be only the third president in the company’s 59-year history. He will remain chief financial officer.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal CEO Says Peacock Hit 15M Paid Subscribers, Says Possibility of Cutting 10 p.m. Hour About Reallocating ResourcesHulu's Value in Focus as Disney, Comcast Go Public With Negotiation TacticsHow SkyShowtime's CEO Aims to Shake Up...
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share
Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
ValueWalk
Blue Chip Dividend Stocks For Your Retirement Portfolio
The world is experiencing several crises at once right now. There’s decades-high inflation that hurts the income and wealth of everyone in real terms, there’s a global energy shortage, and there’s the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In these uncertain times, investors may want to opt...
tickerreport.com
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 142,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 38,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morgan Stanley: Q3 Earnings Insights
Morgan Stanley MS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Morgan Stanley beat estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.51. Revenue was down $1.77 billion from the same...
Shuffle Board: New CFDA Chair, OMB Names MIA Director, CFO Changes at JD Sports, Coloreel, XPO
Brands CFDA Thom Browne was elected chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), effective Jan. 1. The CFDA board of directors unanimously elected the designer to the role for a two-year term. Browne launched his business in 2003 with five grey suits in a made-to-measure shop in New York City’s West Village, creating a tailored uniform comprising a jacket and trouser paired with a grey cardigan, a white oxford shirt, a gray tie and silver tie-bar, and classic black brogues. He has since expanded into complete men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, footwear, accessories, and fragrance. Browne became a member of the...
Cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 to go private in $4.6 billion deal with Vista Equity Partners
Oct 12 (Reuters) - KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE.O) on Wednesday agreed to go private in a sweetened $4.6 billion deal with Vista Equity Partners, the latest cybersecurity firm to be snapped up by private equity in this year's market downturn.
assetservicingtimes.com
State Street and Barclays partner on fixed income strategies
State Street and Barclays partner on fixed income strategies. State Street’s asset management business, State Street Global Advisors, has announced a collaboration with Barclays Quantitative Portfolio Strategy (Barclays QPS) around active fixed income strategies. Through the partnership, State Street Global Advisors will be able to develop and manage investment...
Benzinga
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon Municipal Bond DMB. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.3 cents per share. On Wednesday, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5.3 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
NASDAQ
KeyCorp's 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of KeyCorp's 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: KEY.PRK) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4063), with shares changing hands as low as $21.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.19% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KEY.PRK was trading at a 11.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.57% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Baker McKenzie Profits Go From Fat to Flat
Welcome to Bloomberg Law’s Wake Up Call, a daily rundown of the top news for lawyers, law firms, and in-house counsel. Baker McKenzie reported that its net profit stayed level at about $1.24 billion for its latest fiscal year ending June 30, after its profits rose by a record 36.7% in the previous year. The Chicago-headquartered firm, the biggest US firm by lawyer head count, said its global revenues rose 5.5% to a record $3.3 billion, calling the performance strong “despite significant headwinds” in the post-pandemic era. It cited significant expenditures on talent and technology.
Wells Fargo Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has released its third quarter 2022 financial results. The financial results are available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/ and on a Form 8-K filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 14, 2022, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
