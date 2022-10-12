Read full article on original website
Related
Earnings Previews: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo
Four of the country's largest banks will report earnings before markets open on Friday.
Comcast Promotes CFO Mike Cavanagh to Added Role of President
Comcast said on Wednesday that it has promoted chief financial officer Mike Cavanagh to the added role of president. “With this promotion, Mike will work closely with chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts to manage the businesses and teams across the company,” it said. “Mike will be only the third president in the company’s 59-year history. He will remain chief financial officer.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal CEO Says Peacock Hit 15M Paid Subscribers, Says Possibility of Cutting 10 p.m. Hour About Reallocating ResourcesHulu's Value in Focus as Disney, Comcast Go Public With Negotiation TacticsHow SkyShowtime's CEO Aims to Shake Up...
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Hannon Armstrong Appoints Lizabeth Ardisana to Board of Directors
ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (“Hannon Armstrong”) (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced the appointment of Lizabeth “Beth” Ardisana to its Board of Directors, effective October 10, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
RELATED PEOPLE
8 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Dividend Stocks May Be the Safest Q4 Plays Now
Given the teetering market and a sputtering economy, the best ideas for nervous investors now are the safest. These eight Goldman Sachs Conviction List stock picks are dividend-paying blue chips with reasonable upside potential.
salestechstar.com
CIENCE Announces August Keating as Chief Executive Officer
Successful Exec Joins Rapidly Growing Software and Services Company to Help Lead Next Phase of Growth. CIENCE is pleased to announce the appointment of August Keating as the new, interim CEO of the company. Keating brings more than a decade of strategic experience to this critical role. Previously, she was the Head of Global Engineering Strategy at FIS, a publicly traded (NYSE) leading provider of technology solutions and services for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms globally.
ValueWalk
Blue Chip Dividend Stocks For Your Retirement Portfolio
The world is experiencing several crises at once right now. There’s decades-high inflation that hurts the income and wealth of everyone in real terms, there’s a global energy shortage, and there’s the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In these uncertain times, investors may want to opt...
1 REIT You'll Wish You Bought In October 2022
The stock market is reeling from the pressures of a potential global recession, and central banks around the world are gearing up for the most aggressive interest rate hikes in history. The United Nations recently warned that the world is “on the edge of a recession,” which will likely be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A Congresswoman Bought Double-Digit Dividend Stocks: Here's A Breakdown
Virginia Foxx is a Republican who serves as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Foxx has made 16 trades in the past 30 days and sits on the Committee of Education and Labor as well as the Committee for Oversight and Reform. Foxx filed a joint ownership...
tickerreport.com
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 142,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 38,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morgan Stanley: Q3 Earnings Insights
Morgan Stanley MS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Morgan Stanley beat estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.51. Revenue was down $1.77 billion from the same...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Real Estate Stocks to Buy With $1,000
These two real estate investment trusts offer dividend yields that are more than 3x the S&P 500 index's 1.8% yield.
PNC Financial Services: Q3 Earnings Insights
PNC Financial Services Group PNC reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 06:37 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PNC Financial Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $3.78 versus an estimate of $3.69. Revenue was up $352.00...
cryptocurrencywire.com
CryptoNewsBreaks – Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Reports on September 2022 Production
Company: Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, has released September 2022 unaudited numbers for its Bitcoin and Ethereum production; the report also included corporate updates for the month. Highlights note that last month Bit Digital earned 141.3 Bitcoins, which is a 3% decrease compared to August 2022. According to the company, the downward trend resulted from an increase in the network hash rate. As of Sept. 30, 2022, treasury holdings of BTC and ETH for the company were 943.3 and 5,261.7, with a fair market value of approximately $18.3 million and $7.0 million, respectively; the company also reported owning 38,594 Bitcoin miners and 730 Ethereum miners at month’s end. As for miner deployment, Bit Digital deployed 14,308 Bitcoin miners and 0 ETH miners, representing 36% of the Company’s fleet and 1.35 EH/s and 0 TH/s, respectively. The report also noted that Compute North provided approximately 20 MW of capacity for the Company’s miners during the month with Bit Digital’s overall expected future hosting capacity with Compute North projected to be approximately 48 MW. The report added that Compute North has filed for Chapter 11, and Bit Digital has requested additional information and is reviewing its relationship with Compute North.
Benzinga
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share
Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
bloomberglaw.com
Dechert Adds Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation Partner
John Schuch has joined Dechert as a partner in the employee benefits and executive compensation group in New York, the firm said in a statement. Schuch was previously the associate general counsel and legal department director at Bank of America, the firm said. His experience lies in advising on the...
Cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 to go private in $4.6 billion deal with Vista Equity Partners
Oct 12 (Reuters) - KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE.O) on Wednesday agreed to go private in a sweetened $4.6 billion deal with Vista Equity Partners, the latest cybersecurity firm to be snapped up by private equity in this year's market downturn.
Value-Add Real Estate Fund Reopens With 17.5% Target IRR
The Palladius Real Estate Fund I LP is once again open for funding and has set a target IRR of 17.5%. “While we have exceeded our target capital raise of $100 million, we decided to reopen our offering on RealtyMogul to take advantage of the highly attractive investment opportunities we are seeing in the market,” Palladius Senior Managing Director Manish Shah said. “This strategic decision aligns with our goals to position ourselves to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors and to further democratize real estate investing.”
Comments / 0