A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 142,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 38,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO