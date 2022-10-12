Casper’s ‘Distinguished Citizen of the Year’ sees rising number of youth needing housing, education support

Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
How to use a white cane? Casper specialist helps blind, low-vision students master navigation skills
CASPER, Wyo. — Saturday marks White Cane Safety Day, and the Wyoming Council of the Blind has been engaging in efforts to help people understand what white canes are and how people who are blind or low vision sometimes use them to navigate community spaces. Cheryl Godley, new president...
oilcity.news
Central Wyoming Hospice executive director honored as ‘Woman of Influence’
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions Executive Director Kilty Brown has been named the 2022 “Women of Influence” honoree in the field of Health Care by the Wyoming Business Report. Brown, a registered nurse, holds a master’s degree in public administration and is a proud...
oilcity.news
Governor’s advisory group, State Board of Education set to meet at UW at Casper campus
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Board of Education and an advisory group formed by Governor Mark Gordon to explore ways to improve primary and secondary education will hold a joint meeting starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at the University of Wyoming at Casper campus. The Reimagining...
oilcity.news
NCSD: No guns found on NC campus after report on Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — No guns were found on the Natrona County High School campus after school officials received a report that students may have brought guns to the campus, the Natrona County School District said at around 11:24 a.m. Thursday. After NCHS received the report of possible students with...
oilcity.news
Casper Rec Center inviting families to Oct. 22 ‘Fall Carnival’ and ‘Haunted Films Locker Rooms’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Recreation Center will be hosting its 42nd annual Fall Carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1801 E. 4th St. The event is free and will feature everything from games and crafts to treats and prizes. “For the more daring individuals,...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Prospective vets of the future care for Casper critters at Pathways Innovation Center
CASPER, Wyo. — High school students taking Veterinary Science at Pathways Innovation Center recently had the opportunity to participate in a hands-on clinic, the Natrona County School District said on Tuesday. Wendy Pollock, who teaches Vet Science and Agriculture, started the hands-on clinics at Pathways six years ago to...
newslj.com
Teachers feeling lack of respect
CHEYENNE — When Michael Jennings started working for Natrona County School District 30 years ago, applications would flood in to compete for open teaching positions. But today, the district is “scrambling to find staff.”. “We’re facing shortages in areas that we normally don’t see,” he said....
oilcity.news
Applications open for free, unclaimed bikes donated by Casper Police Department
CASPER, Wyo. — Applications are open for the Casper Police Department’s annual giveaway of unclaimed lost, stolen or seized bicycles. The department says it has the ability to take legal ownership of the bicycles after numerous good-faith efforts to find the rightful owners. Afterward, the bikes are made available to individuals or organizations that might give them a second life.
oilcity.news
Casper firefighters drop into coffee shops, restaurants Friday amid push for new recruits
CASPER, Wyo. — Two firefighters stopped by the downtown coffee shop the Bourgeois Pig on Friday afternoon, and when Oil City News asked what they were up to, they said they have been going into businesses to spread the word that the Casper Fire-EMS Department is looking for some new recruits.
oilcity.news
Friends and family of veterans invited to 247th Marine Corps Birthday Dinner in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Central Wyoming Detachment of the Marine Corps League #807 will be celebrating the birthday of the Marine Corps with a dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10 in Casper. The local chapter of the Marine Corps League hosts the dinner on an annual basis and sees friends...
oilcity.news
Lost and Found: Original 1913 NCHS cornerstone to soon return home
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper was enjoying its first energy boom in the early 1900s, which meant an influx of families with kids who needed schoolrooms. An assortment of small buildings filled that capacity until 1913, when the first Natrona County High School building was opened. But the boom didn’t...
oilcity.news
UW’s Western Thunder joining 23 high schools at State Marching Band Festival in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — 23 high school marching bands are set to participate in the Wyoming State Marching Band Festival in Casper. The festival is set to begin at noon Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Ford Wyoming Center, 1 Events Drive in Casper. Doors will open at 11 a.m. Saturday.
oilcity.news
Support Make-A-Wish Wyoming and enjoy tasty brews during Casper Oktoberfest on Saturday!
Have A Brew & Make Wishes Come True! Support Wyoming Kids & Families with an Afternoon of Fun & Festivities!. What better reason to come out and have some Oktoberfest fun than to help grant wishes for local Wyoming kids in need? In the past, we have raised enough money to grant just under 18 wishes.
oilcity.news
Natrona County announces annual Halloween ‘Trick-or-Treat’ event
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will be hosting its annual “Trick-or-Treat” event from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Parents and guardians can bring their kids to “trick-or-treat” county employees at three locations:. Townsend Justice Center, 115 N. Center St.; Entryway only. Natrona County...
Greatest Calling: Casper Council Moves Forward With Anti-Discrimination Ordinance
Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco called it his greatest calling as a legislator to move forward with the anti-discrimination ordinance that the city attorney's office had prepared for them. "To me, there is no greater calling as a government official that we stand to protect our community," Pacheco said. "There's no...
Study Claims Casper is 10th Most Expensive City for Household Spending in Wyoming
Cheyenne - $2,812. Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income. Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:. Mortgage - $1,214. Rent - $893. Auto Loan - $$466. Auto Insurance - $113. Utilities -...
oilcity.news
Cheesy pretzels at Casper Family Aquatics Center? New Wash. Park amenities? City brainstorming pool improvements
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from city staff on possible ways to improve revenues at aquatics facilities across the community. A range of ideas came up during the discussion led by Casper Parks, Recreation & Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez, including everything from starting to offer concessions at the Casper Family Aquatics Center to adding new amenities at Washington Park Pool to creating new events and doing a better job of marketing what pools have to offer.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/5/22 – 10/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 5 through Oct. 11. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Jurado III; Atchley; Schwartzkopf
Antonio “Little Tony” Jurado, III: 1986 – 2022. Antonio “Tony” Jurado was born in Rawlins, Wyoming, to his mother Gloria Ruffini and father Antonio Jurado, Jr. on December 12, 1986. His family shortly after his birth moved to Lander, Wyoming, where Tony grew up. He was the best “BMX and skater in Fremont County!” his friends often quoted.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) C-Can or C-Can’t? Casper considering new rules for shipping containers
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper is seeing some increased use of shipping containers, also known as C-Cans, popping up around the community both for storage purposes and as design features as part of new businesses. Black Tooth Brewing’s new business in the Old Yellowstone District, for instance, includes an orange...
