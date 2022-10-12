Casper’s ‘Distinguished Citizen of the Year’ sees rising number of youth needing housing, education support

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from city staff on possible ways to improve revenues at aquatics facilities across the community. A range of ideas came up during the discussion led by Casper Parks, Recreation & Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez, including everything from starting to offer concessions at the Casper Family Aquatics Center to adding new amenities at Washington Park Pool to creating new events and doing a better job of marketing what pools have to offer.

