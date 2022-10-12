ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Urban Roots hosts Halloween fundraising event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Urban Roots is hosting their Haunted Hoops event. This is their second year hosting the event. It features haunted hoop houses for all ages, crafts, along with food and beverages. Tickets to the event are $10 per individual...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Liberty Dogs 27-acre campus will pair service dogs with veterans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ground has been broken on Liberty Dogs - a 27-acre campus for service dogs and veterans - in Damonte Ranch. Once completed, the facility will offer an immersive three-week program pairing veterans from around the country with a new four-legged best friend free of charge.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, a Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies in partnership with Washoe County School District, hosted over 1,600 middle and high school students from school across the region for Construction Career Day. Students got the opportunity to interact with, have...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Liberty Dogs will bring top-tier service dog facility for veterans to Reno

There's some good news for a man who lost his parrot in downtown Reno, but it doesn't involving hi finding his bird. Quiet weather will continue through early next week. Expect cool mornings, warm afternoons, and light wind. No storms or big changes are expected through at least the middle of next week. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local firefighters and law enforcement to play charity hockey game

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local firefighters are taking on law enforcement it a Battle of the Badges charity hockey game. Its the first year for the event and proceeds will go to Nevada Peer Support Network. They provide resources and help to law enforcement, firefighters, veterans, health workers, and more.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD gives 81 tickets Friday during pedestrian safety campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Friday issued 81 traffic citations during pedestrian safety enforcement. Police also gave four warnings and arrested one driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. Eleven officers conducted enforcement in areas with the highest concentration of pedestrian-related crashes, police said. Police focused...
RENO, NV
2news.com

McQueen Craft Faire Back for 37th Year this Weekend

The 37th annual Craft Faire at McQueen High School in Reno runs all weekend long. The three-day festival benefits the school, helps the local food bank, and puts a spotlight on local artists. It's where you find the one-of-a-kind. "One of the stipulations to be in this craft fair is...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Fire Department Pancake Breakfast

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Food, firefighters and fun. It’s all happening this weekend at the 32nd Annual Sparks Firefighter Pancake Breakfast. It’s an interactive and visual event that teaches fire prevention tips to children. This year, there will also be a junior firefighter challenge. It takes place on...
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pet of the Week: Gabrielle

Meet Gabrielle, lovingly known around the shelter as, Gabby, Gabby-girl, Gab-Gab, Gabberoni, and Gabbitha. This young sweet girl loves playtime and will work hard for her treats. Wait until she shows you her sweet fetch moves. Whether it’s playing ball or taking a long walk, this girl will be right by your side with a smile on her face. Gabby is a quick learner and will thrive with continued training on her basic doggy manners.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

NV Treasurer’s Office holding art contest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is holding an art competition that could help your kids save for college. This is the second year of the art contest and the theme is, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” That theme was chosen to get kids thinking about life after school.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Oct. 14 Sports Caravan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The season is winding down which has the playmakers on full display across Northern Nevada. Week nine on the Sports Caravan was the craziest edition yet. For the first time this season, we had all four classifications represented on the show. We’ll see you next Friday...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Reno City Council names Ward 3 finalists

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 6:30pm. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Treasure Island Interview. Updated:...
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

City Awards Bid for “A” Street Reconstruction

On October 7, 2022, the Fallon City Council held a special meeting to award A & K Earth Movers the bid for the A Street reconstruction project between Venturacci Lane and North Maine Street. “We have several street projects this year,” said Bob Erickson, City of Fallon Chief of Staff....
FALLON, NV

