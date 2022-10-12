Read full article on original website
Altrusa International of Reno-Sparks hosts annual sock drive for veterans in need
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Right after high school, Kimberly Pickens joined the Air Force. “I went in at a time when it was a difficult time, 2001 to 2004,” she said. “So, it was a challenging time but it was a really great experience, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Urban Roots hosts Halloween fundraising event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday night from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Urban Roots is hosting their Haunted Hoops event. This is their second year hosting the event. It features haunted hoop houses for all ages, crafts, along with food and beverages. Tickets to the event are $10 per individual...
Liberty Dogs 27-acre campus will pair service dogs with veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ground has been broken on Liberty Dogs - a 27-acre campus for service dogs and veterans - in Damonte Ranch. Once completed, the facility will offer an immersive three-week program pairing veterans from around the country with a new four-legged best friend free of charge.
5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, a Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies in partnership with Washoe County School District, hosted over 1,600 middle and high school students from school across the region for Construction Career Day. Students got the opportunity to interact with, have...
Liberty Dogs will bring top-tier service dog facility for veterans to Reno
There's some good news for a man who lost his parrot in downtown Reno, but it doesn't involving hi finding his bird. Quiet weather will continue through early next week. Expect cool mornings, warm afternoons, and light wind. No storms or big changes are expected through at least the middle of next week. -Jeff.
Local firefighters and law enforcement to play charity hockey game
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local firefighters are taking on law enforcement it a Battle of the Badges charity hockey game. Its the first year for the event and proceeds will go to Nevada Peer Support Network. They provide resources and help to law enforcement, firefighters, veterans, health workers, and more.
All aboard the Harvest Train this weekend at the Nevada State Railroad Museum
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Harvest Train and enjoy a variety of fall activities at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Adam Michalski stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to dress up in Halloween costumes and come out Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16.
RPD gives 81 tickets Friday during pedestrian safety campaign
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Friday issued 81 traffic citations during pedestrian safety enforcement. Police also gave four warnings and arrested one driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. Eleven officers conducted enforcement in areas with the highest concentration of pedestrian-related crashes, police said. Police focused...
Atlantis Casino creates one of a kind menus for special monthly dinners that feature regional wines and spirits
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Once a month at the Atlantis Casino, one of the restaurants host a specially curated dinner that features a menu designed specifically for a local or regional alcoholic beverage. This month, the Atlantis Steakhouse is partnering with Alpha Omega Winery from St. Helena, Calif. Assistant executive...
McQueen Craft Faire Back for 37th Year this Weekend
The 37th annual Craft Faire at McQueen High School in Reno runs all weekend long. The three-day festival benefits the school, helps the local food bank, and puts a spotlight on local artists. It's where you find the one-of-a-kind. "One of the stipulations to be in this craft fair is...
Food Bank of Northern Nevada Announces New Produce on Wheels Locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
Sparks Fire Department Pancake Breakfast
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Food, firefighters and fun. It’s all happening this weekend at the 32nd Annual Sparks Firefighter Pancake Breakfast. It’s an interactive and visual event that teaches fire prevention tips to children. This year, there will also be a junior firefighter challenge. It takes place on...
Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pet of the Week: Gabrielle
Meet Gabrielle, lovingly known around the shelter as, Gabby, Gabby-girl, Gab-Gab, Gabberoni, and Gabbitha. This young sweet girl loves playtime and will work hard for her treats. Wait until she shows you her sweet fetch moves. Whether it’s playing ball or taking a long walk, this girl will be right by your side with a smile on her face. Gabby is a quick learner and will thrive with continued training on her basic doggy manners.
NV Treasurer’s Office holding art contest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is holding an art competition that could help your kids save for college. This is the second year of the art contest and the theme is, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” That theme was chosen to get kids thinking about life after school.
Celebration of life Saturday for local pro snowboarder who died in motorcycle crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Sierra-at-Tahoe for a professional snowboarder who was killed Monday after his motorcycle went off Highway 4 in Alpine County. A viewing for Robert Rucker Minghini, 36, is 7-9 p.m. Friday at McFarlane Mortuary in South...
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
Oct. 14 Sports Caravan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The season is winding down which has the playmakers on full display across Northern Nevada. Week nine on the Sports Caravan was the craziest edition yet. For the first time this season, we had all four classifications represented on the show. We’ll see you next Friday...
Reno City Council names Ward 3 finalists
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 6:30pm. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Treasure Island Interview. Updated:...
Tahoe Action: Classic car show, giveaway; Rob Schneider at Stateline; Fundraise for LTWC, Clean Tahoe
South Tahoe Classic Car Show, Old Car Giveaway Show at Heavenly Village. The South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride will conclude its 2022 show season with the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show and Old Car Giveaway this weekend from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, for free for both participants and attendees.
City Awards Bid for “A” Street Reconstruction
On October 7, 2022, the Fallon City Council held a special meeting to award A & K Earth Movers the bid for the A Street reconstruction project between Venturacci Lane and North Maine Street. “We have several street projects this year,” said Bob Erickson, City of Fallon Chief of Staff....
