POTUS

Al Rhodes
3d ago

here's another hollywooder, that doesn’t know the difference between fact and fiction. Trump did not tell the protesters to storm the capital, he told to peacefully protest, Nancy Pelosi refused the National Guard days before Jan 6 from Trump and so did tell the Cpitol Police. stay entertaining and shut up

67
Patriot 1st
3d ago

If any of these so called comedian's or actors wasn't towing the liberal lefts song and dance they would get cancelled out by their own. Free speech only exist if you agree with the left.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

26
David Comer
2d ago

Trump sure gave comics alot of material , they should be thankful and I don't understand why we don't hear more jokes about Biden , he's pure entertainment 😉

20
Related
wonderwall.com

Billy Baldwin, Kathy Griffin, Donald Trump himself and more celebrities react to news of New York's civil fraud lawsuit against the former POTUS

A bombshell. On Sept. 21, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, some of his children and other Trump Organization associates, claiming they inflated the value of Trump properties to get bank loans, or deflated them for tax relief. The AG, a Democrat, called it the "art of the steal." NBC News reported that the 220-page lawsuit alleges more than 200 instances of fraud over 10 years. James's office is seeking approximately $250 million in penalties. "These acts of fraud and misrepresentation were similar in nature, were committed by upper management at the Trump Organization as part of a common endeavor for each annual Statement, and were approved at the highest levels of the Trump Organization — including by Mr. Trump himself," the lawsuit states. On Twitter, James said, "There aren't two sets of laws for people in this nation: former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans." Following the lawsuit, several celebrities and notable names reacted publicly on Twitter.
POTUS
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
POTUS
State
New Jersey State
OK! Magazine

Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'

No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
CELEBRITIES
105.7 The Hawk

What Age Can Your Child Legally Be left Home Alone in New Jersey?

Before you leave your child home alone, keep this in mind. We do several innocent things not knowing whether or not they're against the law. Take eating and driving for example, or driving with your shoes off. The above circumstances usually just involve ourselves, but what about situations that involve children?
KIDS
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
James Storm
Person
Donald Trump
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
Vibe

Tsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges In New Jersey

Tsu Surf has been arrested on federal charges. According to FOX 5, the rapper was detained by law enforcement at a New Jersey home on Thursday (Oct. 14). More from VIBE.comGeechi Gotti Crowned Best Battle Rapper Of 2021Premiere: Newark's Chad B Spreads Ghetto Gospel In His "Think About It" VideoTsu Surf Calls On Sy Ari Da Kid, AR-AB & More For His '2:00AM' Mixtape The battle rapper, legally known as Rahjon Cox, was at the home with an unnamed woman when the U.S Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force surrounded the location. Cox, 32, attempted to escape the house but...
NEWARK, NJ
AdWeek

Chris Cuomo Discusses Controversial Decision to Interview His Brother On-Air in 2020, CNN Exit and ‘Moving Forward’

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Chris Cuomo recently engaged in a lengthy and frank chat with New York Magazine’s Kara Swisher on her podcast. As expected, they discussed the events leading up to and after Cuomo’s exit from CNN, his current relationship with his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and his upcoming NewsNation show, which debuts Oct. 3 in the channel’s 8 p.m. hour.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show flops on debut as it comes last in ratings with just 147,000 viewers while Tucker Carlson brought in 2.9M for Fox News and Anderson Cooper hit 814,000 for CNN

Chris Cuomo placed last in his return to prime time television - drawing just 147,000 viewers, 20 times less than that of Fox News rival Tucker Carlson at 2.875 million. Cuomo's new 8pm show with young and underperforming network NewsNation, titled simply Cuomo, debuted on Monday with guests including John Bolton, Dan Rather, and Bill Maher.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

7 Hidden Gems in New Jersey That We Bet You’ve Never Heard Of

Growing up in New Jersey is kind of like dating a sweet and sensitive guy with a rough exterior. You don’t need the rest of the world to understand your love, and in fact, that’s part of what makes it so special. When people have negative things to say about my boyfriend home state, I don’t pay much attention to it because I know that a bad rep helps maintain New Jersey’s best kept secrets.
TRAVEL
