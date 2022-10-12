NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced that it will host a virtual conversation with leading industry experts who will review broad trends across the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) landscape and provide specific case studies of how incorporating ESG issues informs investment decisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005241/en/ The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced that it will host a virtual conversation with leading industry experts who will review broad trends across the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) landscape and provide specific case studies of how incorporating ESG issues informs investment decisions. The event is part of CPG’s ongoing Insights & Ideas series of discussions on socially responsible investing (SRI). Individuals interested in attending the event, which will take place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET, can register at https://bit.ly/3yxMHy4 (Photo: Business Wire)

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO