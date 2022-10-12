Read full article on original website
A Third of U.S. Bosses/Executives Want Employees Back to Keep Track of Them, According to New Data from Fiverr Business
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has revealed the motivation behind return to work policies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005096/en/ Bosses want employees in an office to know where they are at all times. (Photo: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com
Metrojet delegates new directors for charter management & flight operations
Justin Yeung in his new role at Metrojet Limited is responsible for Client Relations and continuing Airworthiness, meanwhile, Stewart Borg is a Check and Training Captain. Metrojet Limited, a Hong Kong-based provider of business aviation services to users in the Asia Pacific region has announced the appointments of Justin Yeung as the company’s new Director of Aircraft Management and Charter (DAMC) and Captain Stewart Borg as the new Director, Flight Operations (DFO). Justin and Stewart report directly to Captain Denzil White, the Managing Director of Aircraft Management and Charter at Metrojet. The two new appointments came into effect on 1 October 2022.
Vista Equity Partners to Buy Security Awareness Firm KnowBe4 for $4.6B
Security awareness training and simulated phishing platform KnowBe4 is to be acquired by investment firm Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion. The per share purchase price of $24.90 is 44% higher than KnowBe4’s closing price on Sept. 16, which was the last full trading day before Vista disclosed its initial non-binding acquisition proposal, the two companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 12) press release.
mmm-online.com
Royalty Pharma expands leadership team
Royalty Rhama expanded its leadership team this week, adding Art McGivern and George Lloyd to its C-suite. McGivern joins as EVP of investments and general counsel, while Lloyd was promoted to EVP of investments and chief legal officer. McGivern previously served in leadership roles at Goodwin Procter, where he was partner in the company’s Life Sciences Group. He also served as Royalty’s lead outside lawyer on “substantially all investment transactions” since 2012.
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
IMEX America Celebrated the Resurgence of In-Person Meetings
Optimism and enthusiasm were in abundance at the 11th IMEX America, which drew some 12,000 participants to the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas over the course of four days this week. The 2022 show was 45 percent bigger than last year’s, IMEX Group chairman Ray Bloom told the media in a closing press conference yesterday. More than 4,000 meeting and incentive buyers participated, 3,300 of whom were hosted.
aiexpress.io
Homa Raises $100M in Series B Funding
Homa, a Paris, France-based supplier of a recreation growth platform, raised $100M in Collection B funding. The spherical was co-led by Quadrille Capital, and Headline with the participation of Northzone, Cloth Ventures, Bpifrance, Eurazeo and Singular. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale its enterprise by...
aiexpress.io
Dandi Raises $3.7M in Seed Funding
Dandi Technologies, a New York Metropolis and Stockholm, Sweden-based supplier of analytics platform for advancing range, fairness, and inclusion (DEI) within the office, raised $3.7M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Springbank and Alleycorp Influence, with participation from Atlassian Ventures, Influence Engine, Unusual Denominator, AAF, and Heirloom VC....
'Meeting Culture' Is Costing Companies $101 Million a Year
If you feel like you're spending most of your waking life trapped in business meetings, you may be right. The average employee goes to 17.7 meetings a week, spending one-third of their working hours sitting on a zoom call or around a conference room table. That's not only excessive—that's expensive,...
Church Pension Group Hosts Conversation on Understanding the ABCs of ESG
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced that it will host a virtual conversation with leading industry experts who will review broad trends across the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) landscape and provide specific case studies of how incorporating ESG issues informs investment decisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005241/en/ The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced that it will host a virtual conversation with leading industry experts who will review broad trends across the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) landscape and provide specific case studies of how incorporating ESG issues informs investment decisions. The event is part of CPG’s ongoing Insights & Ideas series of discussions on socially responsible investing (SRI). Individuals interested in attending the event, which will take place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET, can register at https://bit.ly/3yxMHy4 (Photo: Business Wire)
CFOs at Block, Meta, Workday, Nordstrom, and Estée Lauder explain how their roles are evolving
That was a topic of discussion during “The New CFO” panel at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Laguna Niguel, California, on Monday. I had the opportunity to talk with finance chiefs at Block, Nordstrom, Workday, The Estée Lauder Companies, and the incoming CFO at Meta about what they’re experiencing.
