Kia shares edge up in choppy trade after booking extra $1.1 billion provision
SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korea's Kia Corp (000270.KS) reversed losses and edged up on Wednesday after the automaker said on Tuesday that its third-quarter earnings will reflect an additional provision of 1.54 trillion won ($1.08 billion) for engine recalls from years ago.
Energy & Environment — White House touts final oil reserve release
The Biden administration is touting the final release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve of the 180 million barrels it announced in March. Meanwhile, the Interior Department is announcing its first West Coast offshore wind lease sale, and a new analysis has found most waterways it surveyed containing “forever chemicals.”
