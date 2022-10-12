It’s getting closer to Halloween, which means it’s time for all things spooky season. We’re betting that you haven’t heard about one of the coolest events in the state that hits all those marks: the Lunar Faire. This one-of-a-kind night market is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before. It runs only when there’s a full or new moon, so it can land on any day of the week. This outdoor pop-up market is a compilation of a bunch of fun + creative vendors (think crystals, carved rocks, holistic skincare, and aromatherapy candles) as well as performances, events, tarot readings, manifestation ceremonies, and more. It sets up camp at different spots throughout North, Central, and South Jersey — and the next event is on October 29th in West Milford. Read on to learn more about the must-visit Lunar Faire in New Jersey.

