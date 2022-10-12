Read full article on original website
The Jersey Devil: A Brief History
Every state has some type of folklore, mystery, or creature whose stories have been told for generations. Here in New Jersey, we have quite a few, but none are as infamous as the Jersey Devil. As we gear up and head into the “spooky season,” we thought this would be a great time to retell this story. Read on to learn more about the history of the New Jersey Devil.
New NJ Proposal Would Define Central Jersey — And Confirm Its Existence
A new bill that’s being proposed in the New Jersey Legislature is looking to define the boundaries of Central Jersey. Central Jersey is often the butt of friendly ribbing from its North and South Jersey neighbors, querying whether Central Jersey does exist. The bill proposes defining the region for the purpose of promoting tourism. Read on to learn more about the proposed bill.
All About the Lunar Faire: A Mystical NJ Night Market
It’s getting closer to Halloween, which means it’s time for all things spooky season. We’re betting that you haven’t heard about one of the coolest events in the state that hits all those marks: the Lunar Faire. This one-of-a-kind night market is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before. It runs only when there’s a full or new moon, so it can land on any day of the week. This outdoor pop-up market is a compilation of a bunch of fun + creative vendors (think crystals, carved rocks, holistic skincare, and aromatherapy candles) as well as performances, events, tarot readings, manifestation ceremonies, and more. It sets up camp at different spots throughout North, Central, and South Jersey — and the next event is on October 29th in West Milford. Read on to learn more about the must-visit Lunar Faire in New Jersey.
