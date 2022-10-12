ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

rigzone.com

USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record

'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
WNEP-TV 16

Report shows Pennsylvania is lagging in renewable energy growth across the country

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — America produced three times as much renewable energy from solar and wind in 2021 compared to 2012, according to a report from PennEnvironment. While the nationwide data is optimistic, the story in Pennsylvania is a little different. Wind energy has seen little growth in the state. Ellie Kerns, a climate change associate from PennEnvironment, tells FOX43 that Pennsylvania actually produces less wind energy today than it did in 2014.
Idaho Capital Sun

Report says many utilities are slow-walking clean energy goals

DENVER – A report released last week by the Sierra Club faults dozens of utilities that provide a major chunk of U.S. electric generation for failing to speed up their decarbonization efforts.  “For the sake of our communities and planet, we must do everything in our power to create a clean, renewable electric grid by […] The post Report says many utilities are slow-walking clean energy goals appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Reno-Gazette Journal

Why are gasoline prices in Nevada so high?

This opinion column was submitted by Kathleen Sgamma, president of Western Energy Alliance. Prices at the pump have eased from their record highs earlier in the summer. Nationally, gasoline prices have receded to an average of $3.91, but still remain too high, up from $2.39 when President Biden took office. Nevada, however, wishes the...
US News and World Report

Honda, LG Ohio Investments to Receive $71 Million State Tax Credit

(Reuters) - The state of Ohio said on Wednesday it plans to provide $71.3 million in tax credits for a new Honda Motor Co Ltd and LG Energy Solution joint venture battery plant. On Tuesday, the companies announced they were committing to invest $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs, but...
Ethanol Producer Magazine

Ethanol: A Pathway to Reward Climate Smart Agriculture

A few years ago, ACE began alerting our industry that it would be a matter of if, not when, Congress would enact legislation designed to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Knowing climate legislation could impose costs and regulatory burdens on ethanol producers and farmers, ACE also...
thecentersquare.com

Maine governor seeks to block utility rate increase

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is intervening in another proposed rate hike by one of the state’s largest utilities, urging state regulators to reject the company’s plan. Mills has directed the state's Energy Office to formally oppose a requested adjustment in electricity distribution rates...
