PENNSYLVANIA, USA — America produced three times as much renewable energy from solar and wind in 2021 compared to 2012, according to a report from PennEnvironment. While the nationwide data is optimistic, the story in Pennsylvania is a little different. Wind energy has seen little growth in the state. Ellie Kerns, a climate change associate from PennEnvironment, tells FOX43 that Pennsylvania actually produces less wind energy today than it did in 2014.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO