The world’s largest carbon removal project will break ground in Wyoming
Los Angeles-based Carbon Capture Inc. and Texas-based Frontier Carbon Solutions announced earlier this month “Project Bison” will officially begin operations in Wyoming next year. The direct air capture facility will be made up of large arrays of modules about the size of 40-foot shipping containers equipped with “reactors,”...
Texas Startup Is Creating Clean Hydrogen From Microbes and Old Oil Wells
Charles Nelson, chief business officer at Cemvita, told Newsweek "the ground is our equipment, so we don't have to build anything new to be able to do this."
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
The US’ first wind-solar-battery project is now online and can power around 100,000 homes
The first utility-scale energy plant of its kind combining solar power, wind power, and battery storage opened up recently and started providing power in North America. The project, called Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, is co-owned by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Portland General Electric (PGE). Located in northern Oregon, the...
WNEP-TV 16
Report shows Pennsylvania is lagging in renewable energy growth across the country
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — America produced three times as much renewable energy from solar and wind in 2021 compared to 2012, according to a report from PennEnvironment. While the nationwide data is optimistic, the story in Pennsylvania is a little different. Wind energy has seen little growth in the state. Ellie Kerns, a climate change associate from PennEnvironment, tells FOX43 that Pennsylvania actually produces less wind energy today than it did in 2014.
Report says many utilities are slow-walking clean energy goals
DENVER – A report released last week by the Sierra Club faults dozens of utilities that provide a major chunk of U.S. electric generation for failing to speed up their decarbonization efforts. “For the sake of our communities and planet, we must do everything in our power to create a clean, renewable electric grid by […] The post Report says many utilities are slow-walking clean energy goals appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Why are gasoline prices in Nevada so high?
This opinion column was submitted by Kathleen Sgamma, president of Western Energy Alliance. Prices at the pump have eased from their record highs earlier in the summer. Nationally, gasoline prices have receded to an average of $3.91, but still remain too high, up from $2.39 when President Biden took office. Nevada, however, wishes the...
US News and World Report
Honda, LG Ohio Investments to Receive $71 Million State Tax Credit
(Reuters) - The state of Ohio said on Wednesday it plans to provide $71.3 million in tax credits for a new Honda Motor Co Ltd and LG Energy Solution joint venture battery plant. On Tuesday, the companies announced they were committing to invest $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs, but...
Register Citizen
Prepare for higher electricity bills this winter in Connecticut. Here's why
The U.S. Department of Energy is forecasting a significant increase in electric rates and other energy prices this winter because of an increased demand for natural gas, which is the leading fuel source for generating power as well as heating homes. Officials with the agency's Energy Information Administration are predicting...
Freethink
Stanford engineers warn that electric car charging could crash a grid powered by renewable energy
Renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs) are key to decarbonizing the U.S. and combating climate change, but the technologies could have a hard time co-existing when it comes to charging, particularly out West, a new analysis finds. A looming problem. Most EV owners currently charge their vehicles at night when...
cryptoslate.com
Elizabeth Warren-led US lawmakers demand probe of ERCOT’s support for Bitcoin miners in Texas
A group of U.S. lawmakers led by Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to provide operational and financial information about Bitcoin miners in Texas. Texas is home to about 30 crypto-mining companies consuming about 9% of the global mining power. By the end of...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
Ethanol: A Pathway to Reward Climate Smart Agriculture
A few years ago, ACE began alerting our industry that it would be a matter of if, not when, Congress would enact legislation designed to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Knowing climate legislation could impose costs and regulatory burdens on ethanol producers and farmers, ACE also...
energynow.ca
Certified Natural Gas: More Canadian Companies Being Recognized for Responsible Production
A growing number of Canada’s oil and gas companies are receiving independent certification for their work in emissions reduction. Five producers at six sites in Alberta and B.C. are now certified by New York-based non-profit Equitable Origin for their progress in environmental and social performance. It’s part of a...
Nevada's rising gas prices could slow down as refinery issues resolve
(The Center Square) – Gas prices in Nevada have continued to rise as the national average increased more than 20 cents in the past month, according to AAA data. Nevada’s average currently sits at $5.40. The state’s average is the fourth-highest in the nation, behind only California, Alaska,...
thecentersquare.com
Maine governor seeks to block utility rate increase
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is intervening in another proposed rate hike by one of the state’s largest utilities, urging state regulators to reject the company’s plan. Mills has directed the state's Energy Office to formally oppose a requested adjustment in electricity distribution rates...
