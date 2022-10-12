Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Browns' Deshaun Watson Facing New Lawsuit, Allegedly Pressured Massage Therapist
Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of pressuring her into performing a sexual act while she was giving him a massage, according to Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek and Jordan Unger of Fox8.com. The lawsuit is not connected to the other 24...
Early Bye Benefited Teams Last Season
As one of the first NFL teams to get a break this season, Mike Vrabel's team will have to play at least 12 straight weeks for the third straight year.
Bleacher Report
Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones Not Fined for Roughing Calls on Tom Brady, Derek Carr
The NFL decided not to add fines after a pair of controversial roughing the passer calls from Week 5. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was not fined after his sack against Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones also avoided a fine from his hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, per Pelissero.
Bleacher Report
Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans on Twitter Mock Bears Ending TNF TD Drought in 12-7 Loss to Commanders
If you were looking for good football, Thursday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders didn't have it. Competent quarterback play? Nope. Literally anything fun or exciting or in any way interesting? Not a one. It did, however, have one thing last week's ghastly fiasco did not: a...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Fined over $11K for Kicking at Grady Jarrett on Roughing the Passer Penalty
The NFL is reportedly fining Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for trying to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett during the teams' Week 5 game. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brady has been docked $11,139 for kicking at Jarrett on the play the Falcons defender was flagged for roughing the passer.
Bleacher Report
Cam Akers 'Working Through Some Things'; McVay Declines Comment on RB's Rams Future
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers will not play in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. The Rams and Akers are "working through some things," McVay added while declining to comment on the veteran's future with the franchise. Akers did not participate...
Bleacher Report
NFL Free Agents Who Can Bail out Teams That Can't Strike a 2022 Deadline Trade
The November 1 NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and we've already started to see a little player movement. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons. While Jones hasn't played this season while recovering from shoulder surgery, he was a Pro Bowler back in 2017 and made several appearances on our Trade Block Big Board before being dealt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Four Week 6 Games Could Shape the Remainder of the 2022 NFL Season
As we embark on Week 6, the NFL is borderline upside-down. The oft-mocked NFC East is dominating, both New York teams actually look competitive for once, both defending conference champions have losing records, and hyped teams like the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals aren't remotely living up to said hype.
Bleacher Report
Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 6
The No. 1 overall draft pick in most fantasy football leagues appears to be ready to go for Week 6. Jonathan Taylor practiced the last two days for the Indianapolis Colts after missing Week 5 with an ankle injury. The Athletic's Zak Keefer reported on Friday that Taylor was once...
Bleacher Report
Colts Rumors: Sam Ehlinger Supplants Nick Foles as No. 2 QB Behind Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts have moved second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to second on the team's signal-caller depth chart ahead of ex-backup Nick Foles and behind starter Matt Ryan. That news is per Mike Chappell of FOX59, who noted that Foles will also be inactive for the team's game Sunday against the...
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Rivera on Snyder Report: 'I'm the F--king Guy' That Wanted Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera once again said that he was the person who advocated for Carson Wentz in a fiery exchange with reporters on Thursday night, after ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson reported earlier in the day that it was owner Daniel Snyder who pushed to trade for Wentz this offseason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Stephen Jones Feels 'Pretty Strongly' Dak Prescott Will Return by Week 8
Dak Prescott was listed as questionable for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it appears a more likely timeline for the veteran signal-caller to return is Week 8. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 6: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
We're about midway through October, and coaching staffs have started to tap into the potential of unheralded rookies, young players with room to grow and veterans who may have started the NFL season in a backup spot or buried on the depth chart. At this time, fantasy football managers should pounce on several sleepers who could bubble to the surface in the coming weeks.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
There are quite a few big-name NFL players who are currently dealing with injuries. Some of them won't be healthy enough to suit up for Week 6 action. And because of that, the fantasy football landscape will be impacted by their absences. When a starting running back or wide receiver...
Bleacher Report
Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL
We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love
Each week of the NFL season, a different dilemma faces fantasy football managers. Should you trust your top players regardless of matchup? Or do opposing defenses matter enough to move a later-round pick ahead of one your early selections?. Every once in a while, though, the football gods do you...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Some Scouts See Will Levis as QB1 in 2023 NFL Draft over Bryce Young, CJ Stroud
Heading into the 2022 college football season, it looked like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud would spend the year battling to be the top quarterback taken in the 2023 NFL draft. Apparently, though, there's a third contender making noise in NFL front offices. Matt Miller of ESPN reported some teams...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg in Surprise Ceremony; Tom Brady Attends
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married in a surprise wedding on Friday night. Per Ian Mohr and Leah Bitsky of Page Six, Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg tied the knot in New York City in front of a crowd of around 250 people. "We hear the 81-year-old billionaire...
Comments / 0