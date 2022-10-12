ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bleacher Report

Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones Not Fined for Roughing Calls on Tom Brady, Derek Carr

The NFL decided not to add fines after a pair of controversial roughing the passer calls from Week 5. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was not fined after his sack against Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones also avoided a fine from his hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, per Pelissero.
Bleacher Report

Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite...
Bleacher Report

Cam Akers 'Working Through Some Things'; McVay Declines Comment on RB's Rams Future

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers will not play in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. The Rams and Akers are "working through some things," McVay added while declining to comment on the veteran's future with the franchise. Akers did not participate...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Free Agents Who Can Bail out Teams That Can't Strike a 2022 Deadline Trade

The November 1 NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and we've already started to see a little player movement. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons. While Jones hasn't played this season while recovering from shoulder surgery, he was a Pro Bowler back in 2017 and made several appearances on our Trade Block Big Board before being dealt.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Four Week 6 Games Could Shape the Remainder of the 2022 NFL Season

As we embark on Week 6, the NFL is borderline upside-down. The oft-mocked NFC East is dominating, both New York teams actually look competitive for once, both defending conference champions have losing records, and hyped teams like the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals aren't remotely living up to said hype.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 6: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

We're about midway through October, and coaching staffs have started to tap into the potential of unheralded rookies, young players with room to grow and veterans who may have started the NFL season in a backup spot or buried on the depth chart. At this time, fantasy football managers should pounce on several sleepers who could bubble to the surface in the coming weeks.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

There are quite a few big-name NFL players who are currently dealing with injuries. Some of them won't be healthy enough to suit up for Week 6 action. And because of that, the fantasy football landscape will be impacted by their absences. When a starting running back or wide receiver...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL

We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love

Each week of the NFL season, a different dilemma faces fantasy football managers. Should you trust your top players regardless of matchup? Or do opposing defenses matter enough to move a later-round pick ahead of one your early selections?. Every once in a while, though, the football gods do you...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
